Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Louis plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUI   CY0004690711

LOUIS PLC

(LUI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/23
0.078 EUR   +1.30%
12:22aLOUIS : AGM notice on 22/10
PU
09/22LOUIS : Six-month results 2021 – AGM on 22/10
PU
09/10LOUIS : Clarification in relation to the sale of the cruise ship Celestyal Experience
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Louis: AGM notice on 22/10

09/24/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0043/00036472/en

General Meeting

LOUIS PLC

LUI

Announcement

Louis plc: Annual General Meeting

Nicosia, 23 September 2021

In the context of providing more complete information to the Company's shareholders and investors in general, please find attached the notice to the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc, to be held on 22 October 2021 at Hilton Nicosia.

Attachment:

1. Announcement

Non Regulated

Publication Date: 23/09/2021

LΟUIS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Louis plc: Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc (the "Company") will be held on 22 October 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Hilton Nicosia.

Agenda:

  1. Submission and examination of the Annual Report for the year 2020 (including the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020).
  2. Election of Board members.
  3. Approval of the Remuneration Policy report and fixing of the remuneration of Board members.
  4. Reappointment of auditors and authorisation of the Board of Directors to fix their fees.
  5. Any other business which may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors of Louis plc

(sgd)

Costas Hadjimarkos Secretary

Nicosia, 22 September 2021

Disclaimer

Louis plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LOUIS PLC
12:22aLOUIS : AGM notice on 22/10
PU
09/22LOUIS : Six-month results 2021 – AGM on 22/10
PU
09/10LOUIS : Clarification in relation to the sale of the cruise ship Celestyal Experience
PU
09/10LOUIS : Board meeting on 21/9 for six-month results 2021
PU
09/03LOUIS : Sale of the Celestyal Experience cruise ship
PU
08/27LOUIS : CSR Report 2020
PU
08/03Louis plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year 2021
CI
08/03LOUIS : Profit Warning for the six-month results 2021 of Louis
PU
07/08LOUIS : Concentrated statement for the free float of the share capital as at 30.6.2021
PU
04/26Louis plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,7 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net income 2020 12,8 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2020 273 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart LOUIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Louis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios Ioannou Chief Financial Officer & Group Finance Director
Costakis Loizou Chairman
Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Middleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Christakis Taoushanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUIS PLC-12.36%42
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.64%47 025
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.16.12%36 003
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC9.00%26 360
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP18.03%21 733
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED4.80%15 279