Louis: AGM notice on 22/10

In the context of providing more complete information to the Company's shareholders and investors in general, please find attached the notice to the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc, to be held on 22 October 2021 at Hilton Nicosia.

LΟUIS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Louis plc: Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc (the "Company") will be held on 22 October 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Hilton Nicosia.

Agenda:

Submission and examination of the Annual Report for the year 2020 (including the Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020). Election of Board members. Approval of the Remuneration Policy report and fixing of the remuneration of Board members. Reappointment of auditors and authorisation of the Board of Directors to fix their fees. Any other business which may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors of Louis plc

(sgd)

Costas Hadjimarkos Secretary

Nicosia, 22 September 2021