Louis : Announcement Louis plc

Nicosia, 31 January 2022
Louis plc announces the resignation of Mrs. Kleopatra Kitti from the Board of Directors due to her increased professional commitments in Europe and the Middle East.
The Company wishes to warmly thank Mrs. Kitti for her valuable services as well as for her general contribution to the Board of Directors during the past four years.
Regulated
Filing Date: 31/01/2022 09:27
|Sales 2020
|
16,7 M
18,6 M
18,6 M
|Net income 2020
|
12,8 M
14,3 M
14,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
273 M
305 M
305 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|3,20x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
37,1 M
41,4 M
41,4 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,96x
|EV / Sales 2020
|18,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 708
|Free-Float
|39,2%
