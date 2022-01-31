Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Louis plc
  News
  7. Summary
    LUI   CY0004690711

LOUIS PLC

(LUI)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/28
0.0805 EUR   +0.63%
0.0805 EUR   +0.63%
01/14LOUIS : Report of dispersion of share capital of Louis plc
PU
01/14LOUIS : Concentrated statement for the free float of the share capital as at 31.12.2021
PU
01/07LOUIS : Announcement - Louis plc
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Louis : Announcement Louis plc

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
Change of composition of the directors / senior directors (Resignation/ Appointment)
LOUIS PLC
LUI - LOUIS PLC
Announcement Louis plc

Nicosia, 31 January 2022

Louis plc announces the resignation of Mrs. Kleopatra Kitti from the Board of Directors due to her increased professional commitments in Europe and the Middle East.

The Company wishes to warmly thank Mrs. Kitti for her valuable services as well as for her general contribution to the Board of Directors during the past four years.

Filing Date: 31/01/2022 09:27

Louis plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16,7 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2020 12,8 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2020 273 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,1 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 708
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart LOUIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Louis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios Ioannou Chief Financial Officer & Group Finance Director
Costakis Loizou Chairman
Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Middleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Christakis Taoushanis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUIS PLC16.67%41
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.55%51 907
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-8.08%39 966
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-5.72%21 880
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.-3.09%18 987
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-0.88%12 093