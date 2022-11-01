Advanced search
    LUI   CY0004690711

LOUIS PLC

(LUI)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-30
0.0720 EUR   +1.41%
03:16aLouis : Announcement Louis plc
PU
10/21Louis : Announcement Louis plc 21 October 2022
PU
10/11Louis : Share Capital Dispersion Report
PU
Louis : Announcement Louis plc

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Dividend/ Interest
LOUIS PLC
LUI - LOUIS PLC
Announcement Louis plc

ANNOUNCEMENT

Louis plc - Payment of Interim Dividend

Nicosia, 31 October 2022

At its meeting dated 31 October 2022, the Board of Directors of Louis plc decided to pay interim dividend of EURO 1,980,351.47 out of the profits of 2020, which corresponds to 0.43 Euro cents for every fully paid up ordinary share, or 21.5% on the nominal value of each share.

The interim dividend will be paid to the Company's shareholders registered on the Company's Registry with the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as at 11 November 2022 (record date). Therefore, the Company's shares will be traded on the CSE ex-dividend as from 10 November 2022. The interim dividend of 21.5% or 0.43 Euro cents per share will be paid to the Company's shareholders on 9 December 2022.

Filing Date: 01/11/2022 09:16

Disclaimer

Louis plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 44,9 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2021 -30,3 M -29,9 M -29,9 M
Net Debt 2021 278 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 32,2%
Capitalization 33,2 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Marios Ioannou Chief Financial Officer & Group Finance Director
Costakis Loizou Chairman
Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christakis Taoushanis Independent Non-Executive Director
George Lysiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUIS PLC4.35%33
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY10.17%22 862
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY20.02%9 675
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-11.10%7 162
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.32.93%7 158
TOKYU CORPORATION10.21%6 957