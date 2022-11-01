Louis : Announcement Louis plc

ANNOUNCEMENT

Louis plc - Payment of Interim Dividend

Nicosia, 31 October 2022

At its meeting dated 31 October 2022, the Board of Directors of Louis plc decided to pay interim dividend of EURO 1,980,351.47 out of the profits of 2020, which corresponds to 0.43 Euro cents for every fully paid up ordinary share, or 21.5% on the nominal value of each share.

The interim dividend will be paid to the Company's shareholders registered on the Company's Registry with the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as at 11 November 2022 (record date). Therefore, the Company's shares will be traded on the CSE ex-dividend as from 10 November 2022. The interim dividend of 21.5% or 0.43 Euro cents per share will be paid to the Company's shareholders on 9 December 2022.