Louis : Annual General Meeting

Louis plc: Decisions of the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2022
Nicosia, 28 June 2022
The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc was held today, 28 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel, Nicosia.
The General Meeting took the following decisions:
It adopted the Annual Report, including the Management Report, the audited financial statements for the year ended 31.12.2021, the Auditors' Report and the Corporate Governance Report (Annual Report).
The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.louisplc.com
It approved the re-election of retiring board members, Messrs Iasonas Perdios, Christos Mavrellis, Theodoros Middleton and Ms Evgenia Christodoulou.
It approved the Company's Remunerations Policy and the remuneration of the non- executive directors.
It approved the appointment of Deloitte Ltd as Company Auditors for the current year and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their fees.
The shareholders were also informed of the composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code, as follows:
1. Audit Committee
•
Christos Mavrellis
Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman
•
Christakis Taousianis
Independent, Non-Executive
•
Evgenia Christodoulou
Independent, Non-Executive
•
George Lysiotis
Independent, Non-Executive
2. Remunerations Committee
•
George Lysiotis
Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman
•
Evgenia Christodoulou
Independent, Non-Executive
•
Christos Mavrellis
Independent, Non-Executive
3. Appointments Committee
•
Theodoros Middleton
Non-Independent,Non-Executive - Chairman
•
Louis Loizou
Executive
•
Christakis Taousianis
Independent, Non-Executive
4. Risk Management Committee
•
Christakis Taousianis
Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman
•
Christos Mavrellis
Independent, Non-Executive
•
Theodoros Middleton
Non-Independent,Non-Executive
•
George Lysiotis
Independent, Non-Executive
5. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
•
Evgenia Christodoulou
Independent, Non-executive - Chairwoman
•
Louis Loizou
Executive
•
Theodoros Middleton
Non-Independent,Non-Executive
In order to better inform investors, the Chairman, Mr. Costakis Loizou, presented and analysed the main developments and events of 2021 as well as the prospects for the current year.