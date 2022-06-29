Log in
Louis : Annual General Meeting

06/29/2022 | 12:07am EDT
LOUIS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Louis plc: Decisions of the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2022

Nicosia, 28 June 2022

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc was held today, 28 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel, Nicosia.

The General Meeting took the following decisions:

  1. It adopted the Annual Report, including the Management Report, the audited financial statements for the year ended 31.12.2021, the Auditors' Report and the Corporate Governance Report (Annual Report).
    The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.louisplc.com
  2. It approved the re-election of retiring board members, Messrs Iasonas Perdios, Christos Mavrellis, Theodoros Middleton and Ms Evgenia Christodoulou.
  3. It approved the Company's Remunerations Policy and the remuneration of the non- executive directors.
  4. It approved the appointment of Deloitte Ltd as Company Auditors for the current year and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their fees.

The shareholders were also informed of the composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code, as follows:

1. Audit Committee

Christos Mavrellis

Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman

Christakis Taousianis

Independent, Non-Executive

Evgenia Christodoulou

Independent, Non-Executive

George Lysiotis

Independent, Non-Executive

2. Remunerations Committee

George Lysiotis

Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman

Evgenia Christodoulou

Independent, Non-Executive

Christos Mavrellis

Independent, Non-Executive

3. Appointments Committee

Theodoros Middleton

Non-Independent,Non-Executive - Chairman

Louis Loizou

Executive

Christakis Taousianis

Independent, Non-Executive

4. Risk Management Committee

Christakis Taousianis

Independent, Non-Executive - Chairman

Christos Mavrellis

Independent, Non-Executive

Theodoros Middleton

Non-Independent,Non-Executive

George Lysiotis

Independent, Non-Executive

5. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Evgenia Christodoulou

Independent, Non-executive - Chairwoman

Louis Loizou

Executive

Theodoros Middleton

Non-Independent,Non-Executive

In order to better inform investors, the Chairman, Mr. Costakis Loizou, presented and analysed the main developments and events of 2021 as well as the prospects for the current year.

Disclaimer

Louis plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
