Louis : Annual General Meeting

Louis plc: Decisions of the Company's 23rd Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2022

Nicosia, 28 June 2022

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Louis plc was held today, 28 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel, Nicosia.

The General Meeting took the following decisions:

It adopted the Annual Report, including the Management Report, the audited financial statements for the year ended 31.12.2021, the Auditors' Report and the Corporate Governance Report (Annual Report).

The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.louisplc.com It approved the re-election of retiring board members, Messrs Iasonas Perdios, Christos Mavrellis, Theodoros Middleton and Ms Evgenia Christodoulou. It approved the Company's Remunerations Policy and the remuneration of the non- executive directors. It approved the appointment of Deloitte Ltd as Company Auditors for the current year and authorised the Board of Directors to determine their fees.

The shareholders were also informed of the composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code, as follows: