MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE > Louis Plc LUI CY0004690711 LOUIS PLC (LUI) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- EUR --.--% 03:23a LOUIS : CSR Report 2019 PU Summary News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Louis : CSR Report 2019 12/29/2020 | 03:23am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019 1 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Sustainability Report For the year ended 31st December 2019 2 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Contents ABOUT THIS REPORT ................................................................................................................................................... 4 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN..................................................................................................................................... 5 GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS........................................................................................................................................... 7 OUR COMPANY ........................................................................................................................................................... 8 OUR HISTORY...................................................................................................................................................................... 8 OUR BUSINESS MODEL ....................................................................................................................................................... 10 OUR VISION, PURPOSE AND VALUES...................................................................................................................................... 13 OUR APPROACH TO MANAGING OUR PRIORITIES ..................................................................................................... 14 OUR SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE ...................................................................................................................................... 14 OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE UN'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGS)............................................................................ 18 MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT .................................................................................................................................................. 20 IDENTIFYING, COMMUNICATING AND UNDERSTANDING OUR STAKEHOLDERS................................................................................. 21 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY............................................................................................................................................ 24 OUR PERFORMANCE.................................................................................................................................................. 26 PEOPLE AND SOCIETY.......................................................................................................................................................... 26 MARKETPLACE................................................................................................................................................................... 40 ENVIRONMENT .................................................................................................................................................................. 56 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...................................................................................................................................... 61 INFORMATION ON PEOPLE AND SOCIETY PERFORMANCE............................................................................................................ 61 INFORMATION ON MARKETPLACE PERFORMANCE .................................................................................................................... 66 INFORMATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE................................................................................................................. 67 STANDARDS, CERTIFICATIONS AND AWARDS ............................................................................................................ 72 GRI CONTENT INDEX.................................................................................................................................................. 78 CONTACT DETAILS ..................................................................................................................................................... 87 3 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement About this report According to the Companies Law (Cap. 113), Section 151B, paragraph (1), Public Interest Entities that are parent companies of a large group of companies, and at the consolidated balance sheet date, their average number of employees during the financial year exceeds the 500 employees, then their Consolidated Management Report includes non-financial information ("Sustainability Report" or "Non-Financial Statement"). The information presented in this report includes all the operations of Louis PLC ("the Company") and its subsidiaries in 2019, namely Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd and Celestyal Cruises Ltd, collectively referred to as the "Group". This report discloses information, to the extent necessary, that assist in understanding the development, performance, position and the impact of their operations, in relation to environmental, social and labor issues, respect for human rights, the fight against corruption and bribery matters. Sustainability refers to the activities of the Group that aim to make a positive contribution to the economy, society, environment and its interested parties. We are managing the material issues that arise from the Sustainability report, by applying a precautionary approach, which is implemented through our organizational structure, internal processes, and the Sustainability action plans that we focus on. For this report, the Group has considered best practices and standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the ISO 26000 for Social Responsibility. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative framework (GRI Standards: Core option). For the preparation of the consolidated non-financial statements of the Group, management is required to exercise judgment, formulate estimates and assumptions of the Group which affect the data reported. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and a variety of other factors as well, which are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may deviate from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The Group presents the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement for the year that ended on 31 December 2019. 4 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Letter from the Chairman Dear Stakeholders, While we are working hard to tackle the negative effects of COVID-19 on the world travel and tourism industry, I would like to present our Sustainability report for the year 2019. Since the declaration of the Coronavirus Pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization and its rapid spread across the globe, the local and global economy have entered a period of unprecedented crisis, which has already caused significant turmoil in our business and our daily lives. The negative impact that this pandemic has on the Group's operations is vast. The drastic regulatory measures imposed by the authorities to reduce and mitigate the impact on citizens' health have had a significant impact on the economy and, as a result, on both the hotel and cruise sectors. The tourism industry has been directly affected by these measures. The Group's operations were suspended for a period of time but even after reopening, fear amongst potential customers while the pandemic is still ongoing has been keeping the demand for hospitality services low. Having assessed the effects of the pandemic we have taken actions to mitigate their effect on the Group. Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our customers and employees. In the following pages you can read about our efforts, to build a more sustainable business, across the three most material pillars acknowledged: People and Society, Marketplace and the Environment. A series of metrics have been established in order to help us monitor the progress of our efforts and continually improve the way that we operate. Recognizing that Sustainability is an essential tool for creating an authentic, high- quality and responsible tourism product, we have incorporated sustainable practices into our operations, as part of our overall strategy. Travel agents are increasingly looking for partners who can show responsible management of the environmental, social and economic aspects of their businesses. At the same time, guests' requirements are continuously increasing, looking for holidays that are accompanied by responsible and authentic experiences which truly reflect the traditions and culture of the holiday destination. With climate change effects increasingly affecting the operation of organizations worldwide we opted for a precautionary approach, looking out to reduce our carbon footprint and other negative environmental consequences resulting directly/indirectly from our operations. We therefore embrace our responsibility for environmental stewardship and are committed to integrating sustainable practices and principles into our core business strategy with the intent to minimize emissions, reduce waste and water consumption both in our hotels and cruise ships. It is extremely important that our guests are not only able to enjoy their holiday with a clean conscience, but also be made aware they have positively impacted the environment and local community with their choices. This report highlights some of our efforts in the field such as our commitment to protect our living environment which means that our hospitality services continue to be desirable destinations for future generations. Although there is still a lot to be done in this area, we strive to become a benchmark in the field. Beyond our contribution to the economy's GDP; local employment is being supported, our heritage and culture is being promoted, and the country's profile is enhanced through the utilization of local suppliers and products. Cyprus is becoming more of a high-end destination and a first-class option for the whole Southeast Mediterranean area. The tourism sector brings tremendous economic, social, and cultural value to both Cyprus and Greece and the Louis Group as one of the largest tourism organizations in the South East 5 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Mediterranean constantly works towards that direction, by pursuing the most suitable policies and the right investment decisions. At the Louis Group, we have a strategic advantage: our more than eight decades of experience. We are implementing the latest trends of the tourism industry and what we are offering is not just a service or product but memorable experiences. Despite travel spending having been reduced over the past year, an increasing trend worldwide is the demand for sustainable tourism. This is why we constantly renovate and upgrade our hotels, improving our services by making them more sustainable, adding local experiences and new facilities so as to meet the increasing expectations of our customers. We want to offer special moments to anyone visiting Cyprus or Greece by creating a unique experience built around authenticity. We want our guests to become ambassadors of the Louis Group, to go back to their countries and spread the news about Cyprus, Greece and our hospitality. This is what distinguishes us. And this will keep distinguishing us even after the Pandemic, when we return to normality. Perhaps the nature of travel and tourism will change but the need to travel will never seize. The need for vacation will still exist. Charles Darwin said: "It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change." and resilience often means adaptability. We look forward to adapting to the new "normality" while staying true to our values and reason of existence. Realizing the severity of the current events we remain hopeful that we will get through this and manage to achieve our long-term goals. ………………………………….. Costakis Loizou Chairman Louis PLC 6 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS 26 Hotel Units in Cyprus and Louis HotelsGreece 284.460 guests in 2019 reaching appr. 524.063 including customers from the 9 restaurants in Cyprus 15.732 training hours to staff 1.609 seasonal staff 9 out of 10 Overall Customer Satisfaction 2 Cruise ships 2.558 permanent staff Celestyal Cruises had 120.000 Passengers from 140 different countries in 2019 7 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Company Our History Louis PLC was founded in Nicosia in 1998 as a private company under the name Louis Cruise Lines Ltd for the purpose of acquiring the 100% of the share capital of Louis Group's ship-owning and other related group companies that operated in the cruising sector. On 2nd April 1999, the Company's Board of Directors decided to undertake all necessary steps in order to transform the company into a listed one and finally, in August 1999, the company was admitted to the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Louis Hotels Louis Hotels was established in the early 1940's as part of the Louis Group and assumed a leading role in the hotel industry in both Cyprus and Greece. It all started when the late Louis Loizou purchased the "SEMMERING" Hotel in the Cyprus mountains and later leased the "Grand Hotel" in Platres. He then purchased "Louis Hotel" on Ledra Street in Nicosia. In 1969, the luxurious "Ledra Palace" hotel, a landmark of the capital, was acquired. In the years that ensued, major developments took place whereby the Company expanded its activities in both Cyprus and Greece. It first started by managing the "Creta Paradise Beach Resort" Hotel in Chania - Crete, in 1992. In 1994, Louis Hotels acquired "Louis Grand" Hotel in Corfu as well as the "Louis Creta Princess" Hotel in Chania. In 1998, it acquired the "Louis Plagos Beach" Hotel in Zakynthos. In 1999 and 2000, the Company added four hotels to its chain, namely one hotel in Zakynthos, two hotels in Corfu and one hotel in Mykonos. Louis Hotels is presently managing 26, 4- and 5-star hotels and resorts units in both Cyprus and the Greek islands of Crete, Corfu, Mykonos, Rhodes and Zakynthos. With experience stemming from its successful presence in the fast-growing markets of Cyprus and Greece, Louis Hotels prides itself in contributing towards upgrading the tourism product in both countries. For the last 77 years, Louis Hotels has been active in operating large-scale units and has invested significant amounts in high standard hotels, thus contributing towards improving the image of Greece and Cyprus as high-quality holiday destinations and maintaining their competitive advantage. Following the philosophy of Louis Hotels to cooperate with prestigious multinational companies, an agreement was signed in 2002 with Hilton International for the management of the Hilton Park Hotel, in Nicosia, thus significantly strengthening its position in city hotels, by offering upgraded services and facilities for business meetings and conferences. Additionally, it cooperates on a franchise basis with other international brands such as lti hotels, Design hotels, Primasol hotels, Sentido etc. In recent years, by using its vast know-how, its highly skilled workforce and its impeccable relationships with tour operators, Louis Hotels is engaged in taking over the rental & management of new units. Three new hotels were launched between the years 2016 and 2018 and another one started operating in 2019 under the Louis Hotels brand. In 2016, St. Elias Resort in Protaras, which belongs to the Company, but which was inactive for five years, was relaunched back into the market following an investment of over €4 million as an Ultra All Inclusive Resort. 8 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd History Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd was established in the early 1940s as part of the Louis Group. In the years that ensued, major developments took place whereby the Company expanded its activities in both Cyprus and Greece. 1940s - Purchased the Semmering Hotel and the Grand Hotel. 1969 - The luxurious Ledra Palace Hotel was acquired. 1978-81 Establishment of Sunotels, a chain of over 30 hotels in Cyprus 1992 - Acquired Creta Paradise Beach Resort in Chania, Crete. 1994 - Acquired Louis Grand Hotel in Corfu and Louis Creta Princess Hotel in Chania. 1998 - Acquired Louis Plagos Beach Hotel in Zakynthos. 1999-2000 - Four hotels were added to the Group (Zakynthos, Corfu, Mykonos). 2002 - A deal was made with Hilton International for the management of Hilton Park. 2003- 2018 A number of new hotels and restaurants have been added (The King Jason Protaras and Paphos, St. Elias Resort, Infinity Blu, Akakiko and Elliniko restaurants and renovations of existing properties take place yearly. 2018 -Louis Paphos Breeze opens 2019 -Louis Ivi Mare & Louis Polis 1907 opening Celestyal Cruises History 2014 - Celestyal Cruises was established. 2015 - Renovated some of its fleet. Received two awards at the 2015 Greek Tourism Awards. 2016 - Won the Cruise Line Revelation Award at the Excellence Awards in Spain, the Best Value Cruise Line at Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards and four Greek Tourism Awards. 2017 - launched its redesigned website that includes cruise information as well as company news and details for its value program, Celestyal Inclusive Experience. Announced a partnership with Hays Travel, Air Canada Vacations, Transat, Hola Sun Holidays, Apple Vacations, Iglu and Planet Cruise. Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards recognized Celestyal with Best for Service. Celestyal announced that it would be extending its cruise season in Greece to 10 months. In 2017 Celestyal Cruises was given the UK Editors' Picks Award for Best Service by Cruise Critic, the world's largest cruise reviews site and online cruise community, as well as four Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards: Best (mid-sized), Embarkation, Entertainment, Shore Excursions and Value. 2018 - 108.000 guests with 8% guests' growth, 4 weeks extent of the tourism season and commercial presence in 10 countries. Also, in 2018 Celestyal Cruises received four Cruise Critic Cruisers Choice Awards: two first place awards, for Shore Excursions and Value, and two second place awards, for Service and Entertainment. 2019 - 120.000 guests with guest growth at 11%, launch of 2019 & 2020 itineraries six months earlier, Increase of incremental guests' volume, New markets activation such as United Kingdom & Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland, Australasia. Optimization of B2B distribution channels and expansion of commercial organization

Amended winter itineraries ensuring longer daylight visits ashore for better guest experience.

Commencing in 2021, introduction of the 7 night 'Steps of Paul' itinerary, tracing the footsteps of St. Paul, the Apostle, across the Mediterranean on these select sailings on 16th October and 13th November 2021, and 15th & 22nd October 2022.

Introduction of three new unique destinations Syros, Thessaloniki & Ag. Nikolaos, Crete.

Updated and consistent all-inclusive experience across all itineraries with classic drinks, two included excursions, entertainment, port charges and gratuities.

all-inclusive experience across all itineraries with classic drinks, two included excursions, entertainment, port charges and gratuities. Launch of new B2C and B2B website with the introduction of new dynamic packaging capability offering tailor made flight, transfer, hotel, cruise and sightseeing packages. 9 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Business Model Louis PLC, a member of the Louis Group, is currently one of the leading Cyprus companies engaged in the tourism industry in the Southeastern Mediterranean, offering high quality services to its customers and its business partners and by upgrading the tourism product offered in both Cyprus and Greece. Louis PLC mainly focuses on the hotel sector in both Cyprus and Greece, through its subsidiary Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd, as well as in the sea tourism sector through Celestyal Cruises Ltd. LOUIS HOTELS 26 Beach Hotels Hilton Nicosia PUBLIC COMPANY LTD 9 Franchised restaurants LOUIS PLC Owning/Operating 2 cruise ships CELESTYAL CRUISES LTD Ship Management The Group structure as at December 31, 2019 Business Developments in 2019 In the 2019 economic year, the Group's activities continued to include the ownership, operation and management of hotel units as well as the operation of cruises and the provision of vessel management to third parties. The operation of cruises and the provision of vessel management to third parties is conducted through Celestyal Cruises Ltd, which Louis PLC had participated in since 11 March 2016, holding 51% of its share capital. As of 13 June 2018, Louis PLC acquired 100% of Celestyal Cruises equity, and as a result, is considered a subsidiary of the Group as of the date. Another milestone that marked the year 2019 was the sale of five Louis hotel units in Greece to the International Realtor BlackRock which substantially reduced the Group's lending. For further details on Louis PLC's performance and activities, please refer to the 2019 Annual report. For changes in the Group structure also refer to page 7 of the 2019 Annual report. Impact of the UK exit from the European Union (Brexit) The United Kingdom left the European Union (Brexit) on 31 January 2020. This decision could have an impact on tourism in Cyprus and Greece. The Management of the Group takes the necessary actions through continuous communication with the travel agents based in the United Kingdom in order to deal with any impact on hotel reservations. For more information please refer to the Annual Financial Statement of Louis PLC Directors' Report, page 10. Effect of coronavirus spread (Covid-19) The extent of this pandemic and its impact on the Group's financial situation cannot be predicted with 10 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement certainty. It is clear, however, that drastic regulatory measures imposed by the authorities to reduce and mitigate the impact on citizens' health will have a significant impact on the real economy and, as a result, on both the hotel and cruise sectors. The tourism industry is one of the most affected by these measures. The projected evolution of work results for 2020 is negative and loss-making. The financial impact of the current crisis on the global economy and the Group 's activities cannot be assessed with reasonable certainty at this stage due to the high level of uncertainty mainly due to the following factors: the economic environment of Cyprus and Greece but also Internationally which was formed after the recent developments but also the measures that are taken in relation to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19)

the seasonality of the virus may affect its spread, i.e. how much it weakens in the summer months when temperatures are higher

the effectiveness of the scientific community in developing drugs / vaccines to treat the virus

the resilience of the National Health Systems affects the economic indicators, if additional funds will be needed to support the System for the care of the sick

the macroeconomic resilience of countries that will be called upon to support their economies through expansionary fiscal policy programs

increased competition both within Cyprus and Greece as well as from neighboring countries The Group has temporarily suspended its main business activities since March 16, 2020, as all hotels in both Cyprus and Greece remain closed, while the Group's cruise ships are inactive in the port of Piraeus. Due to the significant reduction of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus from May 4, the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures that had been imposed began. As of June 9, as announced after the recent meeting of the Ministers' Council, further relaxations are applied with the reopening of shopping malls, airports, cruise ship service ports, catering services for their interiors based on their square footage, indoor hotels , theaters and open-air cinemas again on the basis of their square meters, sports championships without fans. As a result of this positive development, the Group operated specific hotels from July 2020. Hotel & Restaurants Sector Louis Hotels is presently managing 26 hotel units in both Cyprus and Greece, with a total of 13.000 beds, while it employs approximately 2.000 employees and has an annual turnover of approximately 122 million Euro. With experience stemming from its successful presence in the fast-growing markets of Cyprus and Greece, Louis Hotels prides itself on contributing towards upgrading the quality of the tourism product in both countries. For the last 25 years, Louis Hotels has been active in operating large-scale units and has invested significant amounts in high standard hotels, thus contributing towards improving the image of Greece and Cyprus as high-quality holiday destinations and maintaining their competitive advantage. Cruising Sector Celestyal Cruises has built an award-winning reputation and recognition as the number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and East Mediterranean thanks to its regional expertise and exceptional hospitality. The company operates two mid-sized vessels, each one cozy enough to provide genuine and highly personalized services. The foundation of the company's philosophy is built upon the unique Greek heritage, which combines outstanding hospitality with genuine cultural immersion and provides authentic, lifetime experiences both onboard and onshore. 11 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Future Developments The Group will continue to operate in the hotel sector, aiming at further expanding operations in both Cyprus and Greece, as well as in new overseas markets, where opportunities for management and renting of hotel units are presented. As far as the cruise sector is concerned, Celestyal's goals are to consolidate its own brand operations as well as to operate cruise ships all year round, which will also lead to the reduction of seasonality. 12 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Vision, Purpose and Values Our VISION Establish ourselves as a leading tourism organization in the Southeast Mediterranean, providing the highest possible service quality to our customers and partners and improve our tourism products and services in the countries where we operate. We aim to strengthen and enrich our strategic alliances with international markets by strengthening our ties with International tour operators both in the cruise and hotel sectors as well as in other areas of the Group's activity. Our PURPOSE The purpose of our existence is to create happy and memorable holiday memories our guests will treasure for a lifetime. Our VALUES In order to have happy customers, we must first have happy employees that share our work ethic and values such as being honest, respectful, reliable, humble, kind, authentic, innovative and passionate. 13 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Approach to Managing Our Priorities Sustainability is becoming one of the standard business practices that incorporates sustainable development into a company's business model. Sustainability related issues can represent not only risks, but also opportunities to a company's performance. The establishment of a Sustainability strategy that integrates social, environmental, ethical, human rights and consumer concerns into business operations and core strategy is a crucial component of a company's competitiveness and ensures that their stakeholders' interests are being protected and promoted. Our Sustainability Governance Louis PLC has set up a central governance structure consisting of members from the Board of Directors dedicated to Sustainability and Corporate responsibility, allowing the Group to define and deliver its commitments in line with its corporate strategy and the interests of its multiple stakeholders. Further information on the responsibilities of the Central CSR committee can be found in page 15, 16 and 17 of the Louis PLC Annual Report 2019. In addition to the Group's Central CSR Committee and the sustainability teams across the different entities and subsidiaries of the Group, the CSR correspondents contribute to define and implement action plans tailored to their respective markets and business areas, in line with the Group's overall Sustainability strategy. Board of Directors Central CSR Committee Celestyal Cruises Louis Hotels Sustainable Sustainable Development Development Committee Committee CSR Celestyal Cruises Sustainable Ambassadors Development (Hotel Level) Team 14 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement The purpose of the Central CSR Committee is to assist the Company's Board of Directors in fulfilling the company's Sustainability Strategy regarding policies, objectives, actions and results on environmental, social and ethical issues related to both the internal and external environment of the Company. It may also have an advisory role to the Management of the Company and the committees of the Board of Directors on the above issues in view of their comprehensive implementation. Louis Hotels has also assigned one CSR ambassador in each hotel. Their main duties are to: post Sustainability related news on planet Louis Hotels on facebook

Follow up on consumption and saving A CSR champion amongst all the CSR ambassadors is announced at the end of the year. Louis Hotels has also assigned CSR administrators in its Head Office and their main duties are to collect data regarding this report and to report to the Finance Department. Below the committee members are presented: Louis PLC Central CSR Committee members: Cleopatra Kitti Independent Non-Executive Chairman Theodoros Middleton Non-Independent Non-Executive Member Louis Loizou Executive Member Costas Hadjimarkos Secretary Louis Hotels Sustainable Development Committee: Marios Ioannou Popi Tanta Marios Perdios Head Office CSR Administrators: 1 Marlena Papanikolaou - Human Resources 2 Vasso Gregoriou - Safety & Security 3 Anna Maria Hadjioannou- Quality / Satisfaction / Seasonality 4 Loizos Vasiliou- Environment 5 Irene Loucaides- Marketing 6 Stavros Rossos- Finance 15 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Louis Hotels CSR Ambassadors: Louis Creta Princess: Mr. Thomas Tsatsoulis Louis Corcyra Beach: Mr. Manolis Spathoulas Lti Louis Grand: Mr. Josef Gaoutsis Louis Kerkyra Golf: Mr. Ioannis Stefanides Primasol Louis Ionian Sun: George Georgiou Louis Plagos beach: Dimitris Salonikis Louis Zante Beach: Mr. Stathis Costandinou Mykonos Theoxenia: Mr. Stefanos Niakas Amada Colossos Resort: Mr. Stelios Georgopoulos Hilton Nicosia: Mr. Evros Stylianou The Royal Apollonia: Mr. Christos Zenios Louis Nausicaa Beach: Mr. Akis Kameris Louis Althea Beach: Mr. Nicos Kleftis St. Elias Resort: Mr. Vakis Constantinides The King Jason Protaras: Nicolas Nicola Louis Infinity Blu: Ms. Sonia Tsissiou Louis Imperial Beach: Mr. Christakis Paraskeva Louis Phaethon Beach: Mr. Paraskevas Paraskeva Louis Ledra Beach: Mr. Antonis Athanasiou The King Jason Paphos: Mr. Andreas Kyriacou Louis Paphos Breeze: Mr. Makis Christofi Louis Ivi Mare: Mr. Christos Zorpas Sofianna Resort: Mr George Phokas 16 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Celestyal Cruises Sustainable Development Committee: Surname Name Title 1. Theophilides Chris Chief Executive Officer 2. Koumpenas George Chief Operations Officer 3. Peden Leslie Chief Commercial Officer 4. Theodosiou Marios Chief Financial Officer 5. Smyrlis Kostas MIS Director 6. Kappatou Angeliki Legal Counsel 7. Tchalikian Taleen Director, Human Resources 8. Zaroulea Frosso PR Manager 9. Chrysanthou Chrysanthos Technical Director 10. Tzirkotis Alexandros Purchasing Director Celestyal Cruises Sustainable Development Team: Surname Name Title 1. Zaroulea Frosso PR Manager (Project Leader & CSO) 2. Economou Alexis Director Hotel Operations & Passenger Services 3. Balodimas George Marine Purchasing Officer 4. Gazikas Vassilios Marine Operations Director 5. Melas Christodoulos Senior Manager, Management Systems' Compliance 6. Mathioudaki Despoina Environmental Officer 7. Petrou Petros Financial Controller 8. Apostolou Irene HR Supervisor 9. Poniridis Ioannis Fleet Personnel Manager 10. Papadopoulou Eleni MSC Superintendent 11. Locke Tim Global Marketing Director 17 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The Materiality analysis helps Louis PLC to identify its most "material" issues in relation to its commitments and performance. Material issues are the aspects considered important, reflecting the organization's economic, environmental and social impacts and are influencing the assessments and decisions of the Group's stakeholders. In our analysis, we also considered both local and global challenges affecting the industry we operate in. In this way, we also took into consideration global initiatives such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015, the UN launched the Sustainable Development Goals, 17 interrelated Global Goals with their 169 targets with the aim to guide governments and businesses to connect their strategies to global priorities for people and the planet, such as poverty and inequality, climate change and water risk. The SDGs represent an ambitious agenda to achieve a sustainable future by 2030, as they provide a framework for organizations to address issues in a manner which has meaning and will help them to demonstrate real impact. The table below shows how sustainability initiatives of the Group contributes towards achieving several of the SDGs with its operations in an effort to have real positive impact on its stakeholders and the environment and society it operates in. Working towards contributing to the UN's SDGs aligns perfectly with the Group's long term goal for achieving sustainable tourism. Our impact SDGs targets (1.1, 1.2) The Group's employees are paid at least the minimum salary provided by national labor laws. 1.1, 1.2 (2.3) The Group selects local suppliers and local products, including food producers (e.g. from farming, agriculture, 2.3 fishing etc.), boosting their productivity and supporting small local businesses. (3.8) The Group offers its employees all the privileges they are entitled to by law, e.g. social security, breaks, annual 3.8 leave, proper working hours ensuring access to quality basic healthcare services and access to medication. 18 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement (4.3, 4.C) The Group cooperates with various education organizations and provides seasonal training programs to its 4.3, 4.C employees every year, giving access to affordable and quality technical, vocational and higher education, including university education. The Group also invests in the training of newly hired employees. (5.1, 5.C) Any form of sexism, racism, and discrimination is not tolerated by the Group, which is ensuring the 5.1, 5.C enforcement and monitoring of equality and non-discrimination on the grounds of gender, providing equal opportunities for promotion and recruitment. (6.3) Through the proper and responsible management of the Group's liquid waste (i.e. cooking oils, back wash of 6.3, 6.4 swimming pools), the Group indirectly contributes to the improvement of water quality, reducing pollution and the percentage of raw wastewater it produces. (6.4) The Group aims at the continuous reduction of water consumption, through water saving systems and awareness of staff and guests, ensuring that water consumption is sustainable, reducing the impact of water scarcity. (7.3) The Group, aiming to increase energy efficiency, focuses on the creation of energy efficient buildings and the 7.3 reduction of gaseous emissions, contributing to the global effort of organizations to improve energy efficiency. (8.4) Energy goals and objectives have been set and an action plan is being implemented to reduce fuel, conserve 8.4, 8.7, 8.8, 8.9 energy and natural resources and evaluate energy raw materials and products, contributing to the global effort to use resources more efficiently in consumption and production, supporting economic development independent of environmental degradation. (8.7) The Group opposes the labor of minors and prohibits its suppliers from employing minors. In addition, to ensure the rights and protection of its minor clients from any ill-treatment, including sexual harassment, staff are specially trained in child rights issues and the detection of any exploitation. (8.8) The protection of staff, guests and other people who enter the facilities of the Group in matters of health and safety, is a main priority for the Group, therefore measures are constantly being taken to minimize the risk and appropriately and systematically train Louis Group staff. (8.9) The seasonality of staff in the hotel sector is a constant challenge for the Group. Therefore, the Group, by developing partnerships with travel agents and promoting its hotel units during the winter months, offers full employment to its staff, minimizing the negative effects of unemployment. Therefore, addressing the challenges of seasonality along with the purchase of products from local suppliers, promotes sustainable tourism, creates jobs and promotes local culture. (9.4) Aiming to increase the efficiency of resource use and the adoption of clean and environmentally friendly 9.4 technologies, the Group seeks to create more energy efficient buildings, continuously reduce the consumption of dry cleaning chemicals, reuse and use printing paper more efficiently as well as, upgrading its current lighting with LED bulbs, which have a longer lifespan. (10.2) The Group promotes a sense of equality, considering all candidates possible regardless of race, religion, culture, 10.2 gender, skin, sexual orientation, age or disability, language and background. (11.4) By promoting local culture, through the purchase of local products, the employment of locals and the cooperation 11.4, with the local communities, the Group strengthens the preservation of Cyprus and Greece's cultural and natural 11.6 heritage. (11.6) The Group contributes to the overall reduction of the environmental impact of cities, paying particular attention to air quality, through the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, and its waste management, through reuse, recycling and proper treatment. (12.4) In order to achieve the environmentally sound management of chemicals and all wastes throughout their life 12.4 cycle, the Group ensures the implementation of environmental and social policies, as well as ensuring the purchase of products meets quality and health and safety criteria, the correct and their efficient use, as well as the proper management of the waste generated. (13.3) In addition to professional and personal development, the Group has upgraded the training programs it provides 13.3 to raise the awareness of its staff on climate change and environmental management. 19 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement (14.1) At an operational level, the Group implements action plans to reduce waste, reduce fuel use, and conserve 14.1, 14. natural resources, thus helping to prevent and reduce marine pollution, in particular from land-based activities and from B cruise ships. (14.B) The Group, with the purchase of local products, which also meet environmental criteria, supports local markets and provides financial support and access to small-scale fishermen. (16.2) The Group aims to respect children's' rights and to comply with international laws on child labor, contributing to 16.2, the end of abuse, exploitation, trafficking and the fight against all forms of violence and torture of children. 16.7 (16.7) The Group places great emphasis on providing a healthy and safe work environment for its staff, giving equal opportunities for promotion and does not tolerate any form of sexism, racism and discrimination. Materiality Assessment Materiality Process For the preparation of the CSR materiality for 2019, we have implemented a holistic approach in identifying the material sustainability issues. Our materiality matrix was also influenced by the developments that took place during the course of the year 2019. At this point the materiality process was not updated to reflect any of the developments that took place during the course of the year 2020 including the Covid - 19 pandemic. To achieve this, we have carried out a series of materiality workshops with participants from different areas of the Group. During the workshops (completed during last reporting period), new sustainability issues were discussed, and modifications were made on the sustainability pillars and aspects as identified in the 2017 Materiality Assessment. No adjustments were made this year. This process was also facilitated by an independent sustainability advisor and is summarized below. Aspects were Sustainability prioritized Using the according to workshops' Stakeholders aspects were their results the Results were were identified for relevance to materiality finalized and identified each Louis PLC and matrix for approved and ranked stakeholder the Louis PLC was group stakeholders' plotted importance 20 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Identifying, Communicating and Understanding our Stakeholders The Group is in a regular dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders that represent a diverse set of priorities and interests. Through regular communication with them, we improve our corporate objectives, products and services. We understand that, to fully appreciate sustainability, we need to engage our stakeholders. Our stakeholders vary from government authorities/ regulators to employees, local residents and our customers. Our major stakeholders include among others, customers, personnel, shareholders and investors, and Travel and Tourism Organizers and travel agents. We set up a framework that explains our approach towards our materiality in reference to sustainability, our stakeholder engagement and the impact of our daily business operations. Our stakeholder approach provides the Group with the tools to understand and respond to our stakeholders' needs and expectations. The frequency and type of engagement we maintain with our various stakeholders is diverse. We listen to our stakeholders and engage with them on an ongoing and ad hoc basis. Topics addressed in our stakeholder consultations are determined on the basis of the material aspects. Through communication with our stakeholders, we improve our product and services while responding to the needs and expectations of the society in which we operate. The table below presents our key stakeholders, the respective forms of engaging them and the material aspects per stakeholder group as identified through the process described above. Stakeholder Group Main areas of interest and expectations Form of Communication Employees o Employees Performance o Internal employee meetings o Talent attractions and retention o Workshops/ seminars o Health and Safety o Employee surveys o Training/ Education o Employee evaluation o Human Rights/ Diversity o Private meetings o Equal Opportunities o Announcements o Operational effectiveness o Intranet o Employee motivation and engagement o Equal opportunity o Personal Data Protection Shareholders and o Employees Performance o Annual Reports investors o Personal Data Protection o Annual General Meetings o Compliance o Announcements o Social contribution o Website o Corporate governance o Economic performance o Transparency o Anti-Corruption/ Money laundering o Operational effectiveness o Strategy and investments Customers o Customer quality and satisfaction o Customer management o Personal Data Protection o Customer satisfaction surveys o Health and safety of visitors and food o Audits from Travel Auditors safety o Social Media Network o Responsible marketing 21 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement o Passenger rights Travel and Tourism o Customer service, quality and o Customer satisfaction surveys Organizers travel satisfaction o Complaints management agents o Health and safety of visitors and food o Terms of Agreements safety o Media and social media o Personal Data Protection o Advertisements o Responsible Marketing o Audits o Environmental Management o Economic performance o Social contribution o Passenger rights Society and Local o Responsible Marketing o Meetings with local bodies Bodies o Health and Safety Visitors o Media o Personal data protection o Social Media Network o Environmental performance o Social contribution Suppliers o Transparency o Meetings o Social contribution o Terms of Agreements o Fair procurement/ supply chain management Government o Transparency o Legislation o Compliance o Public Consultations o Passenger rights o Anti-corruptions/ money laundering o Health and Safety o Personal Data Protection Collaboration with o Customer service, quality and o Meetings market services satisfaction o Terms of Agreements o Health and Safety o Local products As a result of this Stakeholder analysis, the important sustainability issues of the Group were defined. Our goal is to present a Sustainability Report focusing on topics that are very important to both the Group and Stakeholders. Our sustainability Matrix identifies our most material aspects with reference to their level of importance/perception for Louis PLC (horizontal axis) and the level of importance/perception for its Stakeholders (vertical axis). An issue is deemed of material importance (and included in the matrix) when it reflects a significant economic, social or environmental impact of the organization, or when it influences the decision-making of our stakeholders. Our Materiality Matrix presents the sustainability aspects under the three sustainability Priority Areas: People and Society, Marketplace and Environment. In this report we present and analyze in detail the issues identified by this process. 22 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Very High Material issues Less Material issues Very High 23 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Sustainability Strategy The sustainability strategy framework of the Group is based on the following 3 pillars as identified during the materiality process. Our sustainability strategy is a central aspect of delivering our vision and services. These pillars and their key aspect areas on which our sustainability strategy focuses are presented below: PEOPLE AND SOCIETY MARKETPLACE ENVIRONMENT 24 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Sustainability Strategy Framework is presented below indicating the aspects we are focusing on, that correspond to each of the three pillars. To arrive at these aspects, we have used the materiality analysis as presented in the previous section. We have also clustered aspects to streamline our approach. For example, we have clustered all health and Safety related issues in one aspect. We have also included transparency within the Governance and Compliance aspects. Our sustainability Strategy consisting of specific sustainability aspects under each priority area, can be seen below. People and Marketplace Environment Society Employee Management/ Talent Economic Performance Environmental Attraction and Management Retention Health and Safety / Quality and Client Energy Management Food safety Satisfaction Training and Education Seasonality Waste Management Supporting Local Communities and Compliance Water Management Promotion of Local Products Personal Data Risk Management / Protection Governance Product/Service Labelling & Fair Embedding Technology Advertising Strategy and Investments Boundaries: Internal (), External () Our report is focused primary on the sustainability aspects as presented above. In the sections that follow we are presenting our performance for each of the sustainability aspects above, organized under our three sustainability priority areas. 25 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Our Performance People and Society In this section, we present our policies and performance for the issues related with our Priority Area: People and Society: Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Retention Health and Safety / Food Safety Training and Education Supporting Local Communities and Promotion of Local Products Personal Data Protection Product/Service Labelling & Fair Advertising

Employee Management / Talent Attraction and Retention All our staff are given an orientation program and Louis Hotels hands a welcome booklet upon arrival and are introduced to the policies, procedures and manuals of our Company. They are given continuous feedback on the job they do, and our aim is to help them develop further their skills and careers by training them on duties, hygiene, health & safety, the environment, etc. Employee suggestions by Louis Hotels personnel are being shared in a Suggestions Box anonymously and are then discussed in order to determine how they can be used to further improve the Group's operations. Celestyal Cruises run regular surveys to gather employee data, feedback, suggestions and also hold physical and virtual (via MS Teams) Town Halls with an open forum for CEO and business leaders to update the staff and to give them the opportunity to ask any questions or make any suggestions. All of the above are the reasons why our staff turnover is very low; most of our staff have been with us for many years and this is testament to the respect we show them. Their welfare is of prime importance to Louis PLC and we will continue to treat our people with respect as dictated by human rights principles. We believe in mentorship and this is a management technique we employ when developing our staff. Goal of creating internal business culture The diagram below represents the purpose for which all of our actions are aimed. If we succeed to achieve this goal, we will be able to make a positive contribution to the lives of our employees, our customers and stakeholders. 26 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Contributing to the lives of our people Grow our Contributing to the lives business of our even further guests Louis PLC Increase our Achieve high satisfaction profitability scores Increase our selling rates Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Human rights are the basic rights and freedoms that belong to every person in the world, despite nationality, gender, origin, religion, language, or any other status, and are based on shared values like dignity, fairness, equality, respect and independence. The Group recognizes the inalienable right of every employee to protect their human rights and promotes respect for these rights in the workplaces of hotel units and cruise ships. The Group promotes the protection of Human Rights and creates an environment of equality, respect, justice, where cooperation between staff is encouraged, thus achieving the desired results. In addition, the Group motivates and encourages staff to maximize their performance while cultivating a sense of self-confidence and recognition. The Human Resources Department is responsible for managing any related issues and reporting any problems to Management in order to receive immediate control. Overall, we have a number of principles implemented and policies introduced in order to protect our employees' human rights and ensure equal opportunities for all. Employee Policy One of our core values here at Louis PLC is "Respect for our Staff"; therefore, our Employee Policy highlights our commitment to this cause. All employees earn a wage following local labor laws, which is payable in a correct and timely fashion at the end of each month. We offer our employees all the benefits they are legally entitled to, e.g. social insurances, time off, annual leave, correct working hours etc., as well as some additional benefits like free meals during working hours, uniforms, on the job training, etc. We take the outmost steps to care and provide a safe and healthy environment for our staff to work in and believe in the virtue of equal opportunities when it comes to 27 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement promotions. When there are promotion opportunities, we prioritize our existing staff before recruiting new staff. Any form of sexism, racism and discrimination are not tolerated at Louis PLC and any member of staff who may experience any of the previous is encouraged to report it to their supervisor or to our Human Resource Department. Grievance Policy All members of staff may discuss any issues and personal complaints with their Head of Departments. If they feel that their issue and/or complaint was not resolved, after meeting with their department head, they are free to ask to meet with someone higher in the organizational hierarchy. Staff need to feel comfortable with their colleagues and supervisors, and furthermore at their workplace, therefore meeting with their head of department and management is made easy for them. Disciplinary penalties / warnings are given/issued by the Department Heads. In case of minor wrongdoing, the employees are issued with a verbal warning. Repeating or in case of another minor wrongdoing, will lead to a written warning. Whilst issuing a warning, the employee is explained why he or she is receiving the said warning so as to understand his/her wrong doing in order to avoid repeating it in the future. If this continues, and after issuing a 3rd written warning, employees are dismissed. Every time an employee is issued with a warning, the employee's trade union representative is copied with the warning. In case of serious wrongdoing (i.e. stealing, abusing/bullying colleagues or guests, etc.), the employee will be dismissed on the spot with no warning. At the beginning of their employment, all employees are issued with the 'Codes of Conduct' handbook; all information related to employment conditions, disciplinary rules and regulations, "do's" and "don'ts" etc. are mentioned on the said handbook so as employees read and understand these. Recruitment Policy The Group follows transparent recruitment procedures which guarantee equal opportunities for all. Louis PLC does not give or receive any sort of payment to/from employees prior to the start of their working contract. All employees are recruited under a written working agreement which meets national legal requirements. All staff members receive a salary which amounts to the legal wage. Employees that decide to resign, receive all benefits and payments according to the existing laws and agreements. Diversity When recruiting, nationality is never an issue, provided an employee has the necessary paperwork which allows them to work in this country. This is evident when you take a look at our current management; people of all ages, gender, nationalities and backgrounds currently hold supervisory positions within the Group. Additionally, we try to give as many opportunities as possible to employees from the local community. This increases the possibility of the money being spent in the community and is also an encouragement for local residents to stay within the community, rather than seeking employment outside of it. Health and Safety / Food Safety Health and safety The protection of the personnel, the guests, as well as third persons entering the premises, is a fundamental concern of the Group and one of its main objectives. Keeping health and safety issues high on its priorities, the Group is constantly taking measures to promote safety and health in the workplace. The group has established the institution of the Health and Safety committees across the Group. All staff, through appropriate and systematic training, actively participates in the efforts of the Group and is aware of 28 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement its responsibilities for its compliance with the health and safety policies that have been established and all the relevant Occupational Health and Safety procedures. There is a system of recording the incidents and accidents that take place in its premises which are immediately investigated. More specific information on the Health and Safety at Louis Hotels and Celestyal Cruises can be found in the below paragraphs. Louis Hotels Louis Hotels implements a system of occupational Health and Safety in all hotel units based on the international standard OHSAS 18001. Through these procedures, the Company set goals and objectives aimed at minimizing workplace accidents and improving its working facilities and methods. It therefore recognizes, assesses and controls the health and safety risks associated with its activities. A full-time Health and Safety officer is appointed in every hotel unit who oversees Health and Safety issues and monitors extensively the Performance of the hotel. Louis Hotels complies with all relevant legal requirements, conducts risk assessments in all areas of activity, implements risk minimization measures and ensures updating its risk assessments at regular intervals. At the same time, the company ensures the readiness of the personnel in case of emergency and organizes readiness exercises, which are evaluated for their effectiveness at regular intervals. In addition, it ensures that the necessary resources are available, such as the provision of personal protective equipment, the provision of appropriate fire safety and fire protection equipment, and the training of personnel on Health and Safety issues. With regards to accidents and illnesses [involving both guests and employees], we record all kind of accidents/illnesses no matter how important they are, and we take immediate corrective actions so as to prevent them from happening again. An analysis of all accidents and illnesses is done annually in order to study their nature, frequency, cause, location etc. Preventive actions are taken when necessary and if possible. Our targets on Health & Safety are ongoing; we want to provide the safest environment to both guests and staff with zero accidents and zero illnesses occurring around the hotel's premises. When these occur though, we evaluate and investigate each and every incident so as to take all the right corrective actions in order to prevent them from happening again and/or to stop any possible spread of an infection. The company monitors extensively its performance in matters of Health and Safety and carries out relevant analyses on an annual basis, which help to take additional measures to continually improve its performance. The performance of the group in matters of Health and Safety, is described in the chapter 'Additional Information'. Celestyal Cruises The safety of passengers, crew, vessel and the protection of the environment is the foremost objective in Celestyal Cruises for the navigation of managed vessels. Speed and economy, while important, are secondary to Health and Safety and Environmental considerations. The company's goal is to eliminate work-related accidents, injuries, incidents and hazardous occurrences. Celestyal Cruises recognizes that its activities may involve potential hazards, therefore, the company takes actions in order to: Create a safe and healthy environment for the benefit of its employees and clients.

Establish and maintain safe, environmentally sound working procedures and practices throughout its operations.

Comply with all statutory requirements concerning health and safety issues.

Ensure action is taken to prevent accidents through a reporting and investigation system and with the creation of Shipboard and Head Office Safety Committees which are fully supported by management.

Ensure that arrangements for joint consultation with all employees on Health and Safety issues exist. 29 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Furthermore, Celestyal Cruises implements ship specific Health and Safety Principles on Crisis Management, Emergency Procedures, Salvage and Safe Navigation. Passengers and crew's safety is the highest priority and all emergency procedures and salvage decisions are initiated with immediacy and vigor. The Master has the overriding authority to act on his own initiative in the event of an emergency or salvage decision when necessary to ensure the immediate safety of the passengers, crew and ship. The company has a system in place to support with further guidance. In cases of major incidents, where many people and organizations are involved, a Crisis Management Plan is implemented. The company's purpose is to make resources and expertise available for assisting in controlling the incident and for providing accurate information to crew and passengers' families and other interested parties. Regarding safe navigation, Celestyal Cruises has established procedures to ensure all vessels passage planning and execution of voyages will be carried out, having the safety of the passengers, the crew, the vessel and the environment as their primary objectives. We also provide navigation equipment and training to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and crew. All Company's employees are responsible for preventing situations arising which may endanger those on board, the ship itself or the environment. The ultimate responsibility for safe navigation rests with the Master. However, this responsibility also extends to Officers and Crew, who must always be on alert to prevent incidents. It is the duty of each crew member observing any situation which they feel may endanger the safety of passengers, the crew, the vessel, the environment, or impact on flawless operations, to report their observations to the Officer of the Watch, or if circumstances dictate, to the Master. All incidents of a serious or potentially serious nature will be investigated. Food Safety Food safety is important to any business in the food service industry, especially in hospitality, where businesses must ensure that their customers are consuming food that is prepared in safe conditions, out of fresh foods, and is thoroughly cooked to prevent food poisoning. Food poisoning incidents may result in loss of customers and sales, negative exposure to media, lawsuits, etc. As our purpose is to create and maintain '' happy faces in happy places'', we recognize that all our services that are relevant to catering and hospitality need to comply with the relevant regulations and meet our customer needs and expectations. The Group has therefore developed and implemented a certified food safety management system according to the international standard ISO 22000. During 2019 some hotels transitioned to ISO 22000:2018 whereas some others had the relevant training and are scheduled to be transitioned in June 2021. With the implementation of the Food Safety Management System, the Group aims at identifying, evaluating and controlling all risks related to food safety throughout the whole chain of production. In addition, the Group complies with all legal requirements and aims to reduce non-compliance with food safety. The system is supported by the Group's Management, which is committed to its successful implementation. The Group ensures that all staff has access to the necessary information, understands and applies the documented procedures and instructions that comply with the international standard. All personnel have the responsibility to be aware and implement the Food Safety Policy, to support the Group's objectives and to follow all the necessary procedures and instructions at all stages of the food production process. Food safety teams have been established and operate in all hotel units, regular inspections are carried out at the premises, all occurrences are reported, and continuous improvement measures are being taken. For the achievement of the objectives, the Group provides the necessary resources and training that allow 30 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement staff members to perform their duties using effective procedures, in accordance with Food Safety rules and practices. This system reinforces the continuous improvement of the Group in matters of food safety and promotes the achievement of the targets set by the Management Team. The Food Safety Policy and the objectives set are reviewed in the annual review once a year in order to ensure the effectiveness of the Food Safety Management System. Training and Education The support and training given to our staff provides them with valuable knowledge, for their personal and professional development and it is a springboard for comparative advantage. With the training and education of our staff, all labor related issues are resolved leading to finding the best possible practices. At the same time, the individuals gain knowledge and tools that help them in their personal development and careers. After hiring new members of staff, the new employees take part in an induction and other seminars, which help them to understand our company policies, the procedures and the manuals of our Group. We continually train our staff during working hours with the aim to further progress their careers. Whenever new legal regulations are introduced, staff are formally informed and are trained to handle them competently. Staff attended seminars where they were trained in the vital matter of Child Sexual Abuse and Abduction. We believe this has made our employees more vigilant and aware of the signs, therefore they can intervene when needed. The Company's Philosophy is also to adopt new trends and revolutionary managerial ideas, adapting them accordingly, so that the company and its people thrive, keeping the Company always ahead of its game. All the above are reasons that have kept our staff happy for many years. Many of our employees have been with us for a number of years and this itself, is an example of the respect we give them. Our Staffs' prosperity is vital to our Group and we shall continue to treat them with respect that is compatible with human rights. We believe in creating 'mentors' within our teams and this is a method we always use when we want to better our staff and enhance their knowledge. Below are examples of the issues that have been addressed recently by our Group: ● Child Abduction and Safety ● Energy Consumption ● Tourist Sustainability ● Health & Safety Management ● Creation of sustainability strategy ● Food Safety Management ● The basic principles of sustainability ● Basic Hygiene principles ● Quality Control ● First Aid ● Environmental Control ● Fire Safety 31 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Training hours for Louis Hotels Cyprus Total Greece Total Louis Hotels Total Training Hours (Total) 6.965 2.567 9.532 Men 4.059 1.832 5.891 Women 2.906 735 3.641 Average Training Hours by Gender Louis Hotels Average Average Training Hours 22,15 110,84 66,50 (Total) Men 12,34 77,11 44,73 Women 9,81 33,73 21,77 Average Training Hours by Employee Level Supervisory 13,03 86,27 49,65 Managerial Staff 14,81 - 14,81 Other Staff 8,11 280,45 144,28 Training hours for Celestyal Cruises Aboard Ashore Celestyal Cruises Cyprus Greece Total Training Hours (Total) 1.200 1.920 3.080 6.200 Men 450 1040 1.360 2.850 Women 750 880 1.720 3.350 Average Training Hours by Gender Celestyal Cruises Average Average Training Hours 100 80 80 86,7 (Total) Men 50 40 40 43,3 Women 50 40 40 43,3 Average Training Hours by Employee Level Supervisory 16,7 5,7 3,3 8,6 Managerial Staff 12,5 5,7 6,7 8,3 Other Staff 2,9 1,2 0,7 1,6 32 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Group's Training hours Louis Hotels Celestyal Cruises Group's Total Training Hours (Total) 9.532 6.200 15.732 Men 5.891 2.850 8.741 Women 3.641 3.350 6.991 Average Training Hours by Gender Group's Average Average Training Hours 66,50 86,67 76,58 (Total) Men 44,73 43,33 44,03 Women 21,77 43,33 32,55 Average Training Hours by Employee Level Supervisory 49,65 8,57 29,11 Managerial Staff 14,81 8,30 11,56 Other Staff 144,28 1,60 72,94 Supporting Local Communities and Promotion of Local Products Our Impact on Local Communities We understand that our existence coincides with the sustainability of our local communities and the local economy, hence we consider it our obligation to help and support them where we can. In addition, we recognize the importance of involving the local community in our activities and we have introduced a number of initiatives in order to achieve this. More specific examples are listed below: We support Local Communities and Economies by: Recruiting local residents, select local suppliers and buy local products.

Ensuring direct communication with the local community on various issues that arise and seeks its support in order to create agreed action plans to help resolve any problems or exploit any opportunities for cooperation presented.

Taking all possible measures to safeguard any sensitive and protected areas in the local environment.

Supporting Greek marine officers and crew. Examples of our Promotion of Local Heritage and Culture: Promote local businesses that enhance local products and destinations.

Encourage visitors to learn more about the culture of the region visited and the country as a whole. For example, Louis Hotels have developed a Travel Guide which describes local destinations, encouraging guests to visit as many as possible.

At Louis Hotels, a traditional lunch is served every day with authentic traditional food. In addition, once a week, they teach guests to make traditional dips, and they organize local dance shows, so their guests can understand the local customs and culture. It has been noted that the contribution of the local community has created a positive working environment as well as a positive impact on the citizens who perceive the activities of the hotel units as profitable for society. Beyond that more and more residents of the wider area of the hotel units are rushing to apply for work in the Group. In addition, the Group has been able to reduce its operating expenses by working with local suppliers. 33 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Louis Ivi Mare Hotel organized a Celestyal Cruise supports the NGO "Kivotos tou fundraising dinner at Elliniko Kosmou" Restaurant to support a local family in need of financial aid to For the fifth consecutive year, Celestyal Cruises supported the cover the expenses for the NGO "Kivotos tou Kosmou" and the children it hosts. Today, therapy of their severelyill child Kivotos tou Kosmou is foremost addressed to young, unprotected children, most of them from single-parent families or orphans, that experience tough conditions, abandonment, neglect and no medical care in their everyday lives. Kivotos covers their needs in total and takes care of them. The children live in big houses with tutors-caretakers and their everyday life looking more like a family and nothing like an institution type life. It's worth to mention that in 2018, 32 persons were hosted aboard the Celestyal Crystal ship enjoying a seven-day cruise to the Greek islands. Through the five years of supporting Kivotos tou Kosmou, more than 200 children had the opportunity to take a cruise because of Celestyal's Corporate Responsibility programs. 34 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 35 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement The contribution of Celestyal Cruises to the local and Greek economy as well as the community. Purchase of products from local suppliers The Group believes that the reduction of negative environmental and social impacts as well as the support of the local economy can be assisted through the purchase of local products from local suppliers that meet quality standards, environmental and social criteria. Purchasing products from local suppliers not only creates jobs but also add on the nation's GDP, while at the same time helps promote local products to both foreign and local customers. Some of the criteria used for selecting products are: Their environmental impact at the end of the products' life.

They promote local culture and local food cuisine.

Products with less packaging or re-usable packaging.

re-usable packaging. Priority is given to reusable products.

Priority is given to local suppliers and to products that enhance local economy.

Products with reduced or no content of hazardous chemicals for humans and the environment.

Their health and safety impact. Younger Generations The Group is extremely sensitive in helping younger generations with their first steps in the industry. Specifically, a strong effort is being made to recruit young talents and give them an opportunity to work with us. It is extremely important to show our support to this part of society, especially because they have been hit heavily with unemployment in the last few years. Additionally, the Group has created strong relationships with international hospitality universities and avails 36 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement several operational internships each year. We firmly believe in succession within this great industry and, as with home-grown persons, we are willing to spend money, time and effort to help young professionals further the career paths they will follow. They will hopefully be the hospitality leaders of tomorrow, so we consider it our duty to give them an opportunity to showcase and work on their talents. Last Bartender Standing competition A new, innovative bartending show was hosted at the Hilton Nicosia, a member of Louis Hotels with the Louis Hotels Bar Manager in the judging Committee. Promising, young bartenders were rated as they prepared their cocktails in a series of challenges. Their bartending knowledge and skills were put to the test. Make-A-Wish with Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Cruises supports the dreams of children and families in need. In 2019, as part of its CSR program, Celestyal Cruises, in collaboration with the Make-A- Wish foundation, invited young Isabela and her family in a cruise, offering her the opportunity to fulfill her dream. Celestyal Cruises has hosted aboard many families and children who are part of the foundation's auspices. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an NGO that brings to reality the wishes of children (3-18 years old) that suffer from serious or threatening for their life illnesses. To further support the foundation, Celestyal Cruises carries the Make-A-Wish line of products in its onboard shops promoting at the same time the foundation's work. All proceeds from these sells go directly in support of the foundation. 37 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Child Protection Louis PLC condemns all forms of exploitation of children and does not recruit child labor. The prohibition of child labor is at the basis of any business relationships between Louis Hotels and other suppliers and service providers. We are committed to enforcing child labor laws and to respecting children's rights. The latter is also applicable to children guests and we are adamant about protecting them from any form of exploitation, including sexual exploitation. Louis Hotels ensures that all employees are trained in children's rights and how to detect any child abuse. All employees know the procedure to follow if they suspect such a case. All suspicious activities regarding children will be reported to the local authorities regardless of, whether they originate from guests or employees. Respect for children's rights applies to our underage customers, and we are determined to protect them from any kind of mismanagement including sexual harassment. The exploitation affects children of all ages and nationalities. Often it comes from a person who enjoys the child's trust (parent, relatives, nanny, family friend, etc.). Personal Data Protection The Group is committed to safeguarding the privacy of its customers. The Group has implemented a Personal Data Protection Policy which governs the use and storage of personal data. For the cases that is acting as a data controller with respect to the personal data of our website visitors, service users and guests. Our website incorporates privacy controls which affect how we will process personal data. By using the privacy controls, the user can specify whether she/he would like to receive direct marketing communications and limit the publication of personal information. We collect the various types of personal data such as name, e-mail address, phone number, physical address (billing and shipping), company affiliation, title, demographic information and location, government Issued Identifiers, guest stay information, credit card information among others. The Group has a policy that is publicly available which sets out transparently the type of information processed, the reasoning for obtaining the information, data retention policies and procedure, which are intended to help safeguard that we fulfill our legal obligations relative to the retention and deletion of personal data. The Group has a policy that personal data processed is not to be maintained for longer than is necessary. The Group also recognizes all the rights under data protection law. The primary rights under data protection law are: the right to access; the right to rectification; the right to erasure; the right to restrict processing; the right 38 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement to object to processing; the right to data portability; the right to complain to a supervisory authority; and the right to withdraw consent. The Group has an established a Data Protection Office and a Data Protection Officer. Product/Service Labelling & Fair Advertising An organization is expected to use fair and responsible practices in its business and dealings with customers. Fair and responsible marketing requires the organization to communicate transparently about the economic, environmental, and social impacts of its brands, products, and services. Fair and responsible marketing also avoids any deceptive, untruthful, or discriminatory claims, and does not take advantage of a customers' lack of knowledge or choices. Communication with a conscience is always a priority. We never aim to mislead customers or potential customers and are actively making an effort to communicate as openly and transparently as possible with our stakeholders using fair advertising practices. We are members of the Cyprus Advertisers Association as well as the Advertising Regulation Authority whose aim is to ensure that ads are legal, decent, honest and truthful and by doing so helps create consumer trust in advertising and in brands. We conform and surpass every advertising standards agencies (ASA) requirements in each country/ region we advertise in globally. We always have a minimum of 10% of available stock in any given promotion. We comply fully with the DMA in terms of data, GDPR in digital marketing and direct marketing. We have a multilingual preference center where customers / prospects can update or remove their information with us. Our website provides full details of our products, services and terms and conditions in multiple languages. We carry forth information on our services and travel requirements in multiple languages on our websites. We follow the DMA regulations for data which has GDPR included in. We are aligned with CLIA (Cruise line International Association) concerning common campaigns to promote cruising as holiday options. 39 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Marketplace In this section, we present our policies and performance for the issues related with our Priority Area: Marketplace: Economic Performance Quality and Client Satisfaction Seasonality Compliance Risk Management / Governance Embedding Technology Strategy and Investments

Economic Performance Financial Results The turnover of the Group for the year 2019 showed an increase of €35,4m (+19,7%) compared to 2018, mainly due to the inclusion of the results of Celestyal for the whole 2019 (2018: from 13 June 2018 onwards). The increase in hotel operating income for 2019 amounted to approximately €6 million. The consolidated net profit attributable to the Company's shareholders in 2019 amounted to €18,2 million compared to €30,2 million in the previous year. In other words, there was a significant decrease of €12 million. This is mainly due to the following factors that had a negative effect on the Group's results: the adoption from 1 January 2019 of the new International Financial Reporting Standard 16 (IFRS 16) in relation to the leases of hotels and other real estate that resulted in an additional loss of €6,6 million.

the split costs and other expenses incurred during the year related to the sale of the five hotel units in Greece totaling €2,4 million.

the increase of tax amounting to €5,4 million mainly due to the reduction of deferred tax and provisions of previous years during 2018.

the impairment loss of vessels value amounting to €14 million.

and, in September 2019, due to the bankruptcy of the travel agent Thomas Cook, the Group wrote- off receivables of €0,7 million in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement. On the other hand, the profit from the debt restructuring of Celestyal amounting to €17 million had a positive effect. Also the consolidated results for the year 2018 include a profit of €11,3 million resulting from the debt restructuring, a profit of €1,2 million resulting from the acquisition of an additional 49% of Celestyal shares, an impairment loss of vessels value of €6,4 million and a net loss of €3,4 million from the sale of property, plant and equipment. 40 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement In the Tables below the direct economic value produced and dispersed is shown and analyzed. These indicators show how the creation and distribution of economic value provides a basic indication of how the organization has created wealth for stakeholders and provides a picture of the direct monetary value that the Group provides to Cyprus and Greece. Direct Economic Value Produced and Dispersed by Louis Hotels for 2019 Cyprus Greece Louis Hotels and Louis Louis Hotels PLC €'000 €'000 Direct economic value produced from: Income 76.835 45.576 Economic value dispersed Operational Costs 24.638 15.126 Wages and employee benefits 25.059 12.425 Payments to providers of capital (including depositors) 16.256 2.576 Payments to Government (by Country) -148 4.791 Community Investment 0 0 Economic value retained** 11.030 10.658 Direct Economic Value Produced and Dispersed by Celestyal Cruises for 2019 Cyprus Greece Other Total Celestyal Celestyal Celestyal Louis Cruises Cruises Cruises Group €'000 €'000 €'000 €'000 Direct economic value produced from: Income 0 96.363 1.673 220.447 Economic value dispersed Operational costs 0 40.410 0 80.174 Wages and employee benefits 3.891 18.211 1.180 60.766 Payments to providers of capital (including depositors) 765 1556 10 21.163 Payments to Government 10 186 34 4.873 Economic value retained** -4.666 36.000 449 53.471 As of 13 June 2018, Louis PLC has acquired 100% of Celestyal's equity and as a result is considered a subsidiary of the Group as of that date.

«Direct Economic Value Produce» minus the «Economic Value Dispersed» 41 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Quality and Client Satisfaction Caring for our customers is the core of our business and represents one of our biggest opportunities to differentiate our brand from the competition. Hence, the Group, seeking to maintain its competitive edge, recognizes that it must continually monitor and improve the quality of its services and products in order to meet or exceed its customers' needs and expectations. For this reason, it is vital to implement and maintain a quality management system, aiming not only to continuously improve its products and services to achieve the maximum levels of quality, but also to ensure that this high-level quality is maintained at all times for its customers and staff. Both Louis Hotels and Celestyal Cruises operate a certified quality management system in accordance with the International Standard ISO 9001:2015 across their operations. As part of the certified quality management systems, the companies have developed a quality policy, which is applied to all hotel and ship units and lists the necessary procedures in order to comply with the requirements of this standard. The key pillars of the quality policy are the development of high-quality services to meet customer requirements, improve its performance and develop its people. We frequently review the quality policy to ensure its relevance and the Group's objectives are reviewed annually to ensure continuous improvement in quality. We are committed to understanding the external and internal issues that may affect the performance of the Group and to understand the needs and expectations of our interest parties, as well as assessing and responding to potential threads. In addition, the Group has established procedures to ensure its compliance with legal and other requirements. The efficient delivery of products and services are assessed through customer satisfaction surveys, communication with stakeholders (e.g. travel agencies) and management reviews. By analyzing the survey results, we can immediately identify issues and opportunities and intervene with improvement plans. A customer satisfaction research was carried out during the period April - November 2019, where 30.389 questionnaires were completed by passengers on board, and indicated that approximately 83% of the responders would recommend Celestyal Cruises to others and 82,5% of them would choose Celestyal in the future again. The overall grade of satisfaction was high rated, with the overall hospitality experience on-board to be rated with 94% satisfaction. The Graph below presents the results of the survey: Customer Satisfaction in Celestyal Cruises 42 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Passenger rights The main pillars for the issue on Passenger rights are: Booking conditions as published on our website follow Regulation (EC) No 392/2009 on the liability of carriers of passengers by sea in the event of accidents and Regulation No 1177/2010 concerning the rights of passengers when travelling by sea and inland waterways. In addition, as members of CLIA Celestyal has adopted CLIA's Passenger Bill of rights. Compliance with GDPR.

Seasonality Cyprus and Greece are traditionally regarded as summer destinations, and traditionally, had an increased tourist influx during the summer months. As a result, most hotels and cruises choose to stop their business during winter, as customer's arrivals decline significantly. However, seasonal tourism gradually gives its place to the tourism that lasts throughout the year, which upgrades the country's profile as a destination, while at the same time it contributes to the development of the Cypriot and Greek economy and the reduction of unemployment. Now Cyprus and Greece are slowly turning into a four-season option, with the industry's opinion leaders taking specific initiatives to boost this trend. The next big challenge for the Group is to maintain and further increase numbers, but mainly to prolong the tourist season, where the Louis Group operates. In 2019, tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached almost 4 million, while in Greece, the equivalent figure is around 34 million. Therefore, it is within the Louis Group's priority to turn its Hotel units from being purely summer characterized, into ones that can accommodate tourists and visitors with flexibility even during the winter months. One such example is the creation of indoor spaces that will offer a variety of activities whether it is heated swimming pools and gyms or other entertainment facilities. Louis Hotels also decided to keep more hotels open throughout the winter. The all season-high season trend has begun to produce profit but needs strengthening to continue. Seasonality affects the cruising industry as well, with the weather being the dominant factor. There is a great opportunity for Greek tourism at the moment. The first priority is to promote Greece as a year-round destination. The private sector needs to work towards this objective with the support of GNTO and align strategies to ensure that the country is open 365 days a year for business. There's still a strong seasonal mentality in terms of tourism, and the destinations themselves have to believe in the prospects of year-round tourism. It doesn't make a lot of sense for visitors to show up at a destination only to find the majority of activities and services unavailable. Air connectivity is also an issue: Greece has to improve rapidly in this aspect on a year-round basis, not just seasonally. Building up year-round flights especially for long-haul flights, is an area that needs improvement. Celestyal Cruises strategic goal is achieving year-round operations and support GNTO strategy for 365 days tourism. In parallel we are steadily introducing more itinerary options for our guests with a wider Mediterranean footprint whilst still retaining Greece as the focal point of our operations. With the rolling out of new itineraries we could introduce more and more new destinations, highlighting the best of Greece and the wider region. We make systematic efforts to extend the season. In 2019 we had an extension of 8 weeks, with 2 new itineraries and new destinations in the Mediterranean, the "Eclectic Aegean" Cruise, from mid-October till 43 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement December, and the "3 Continents" Cruise in December. Occupancy percentage for Louis PLC Indicator (Occupancy Deviatio 2019 2018 Percentage *) n Louis Hotels 4,9% 86,10% 81,2% Celestyal Cruises** 0% 91% 91% Occupancy Percentage (Sum of occupied rooms as a percentage of the overall available rooms).

In 2019, Celestyal Cruises owned 2 cruise ships. Compliance Compliance is managed by checking of all contractual and legal obligations and the use of sound legal advice on the contracts used by the Group and the Company to execute their operations. Compliance is also managed to a significant extent due to the supervision applied by the Compliance Officer, as well as by the monitoring controls applied by the Group. Providing appropriate information and labeling with respect to economic, environmental, and social impacts can be linked to compliance with certain types of regulations, laws, and codes. It is, for example, linked to compliance with regulations, national laws, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and development (OECD) Guidelines for Multinational enterprises. It is also potentially linked to compliance with strategies for brand and market differentiation. The display and provision of information and labeling for products and services are subject to many regulations and laws. Non-compliance can indicate either inadequate internal management systems and procedures or ineffective implementation. The trends 44 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement revealed by this disclosure can indicate improvements or a deterioration in the effectiveness of internal controls. Fair and responsible marketing also avoids any deceptive, untruthful, or discriminatory claims, and does not take advantage of a customers' lack of knowledge or choices. (Also refer to the Product/ Service Labelling & Fair advertising Section for more information). Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken CYPRUS GREECE GROUP Total number and nature of confirmed incidents of 0 0 0 corruption Full DNV GL compliance and certification for correct and systematic monitoring, recording and notification of CO2 fuels, based on the requirements of the European Regulation. Full compliance with new EU monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) regulation. Comply with all necessary requirements to protect the environment and operate in compliance with the existing International Conventions, National, Flag Administrations or other applicable Regulations such as CLIA's (Cruise Line International Association).

Risk Management / Governance Risk Management The Board of Directors has the overall responsibility for the adoption and oversight of the Group and the Company's risk management framework. The Group and the Company's risk management policies are established to identify and analyze the risks faced by the Group and the Company, to set appropriate risk limits and control mechanisms, and to monitor risks and adherence to these limits. Risk management policies and systems are regularly revised to reflect changes in market conditions and in the activities of the Group and the Company. The Group is exposed to the following risks arising from their financial assets: Credit Risk

Liquidity Risk

Market Risk Credit Risk Credit risk arises when a failure by counterparties to repay their obligations could reduce the amount of future cash inflows from financial assets. The Group and the Company have procedures in place to ensure that the sale of products and rendering of services are made to customers with an appropriate credit history and monitor on a continuous basis the ageing profile of receivables. The Group and the Company have procedures in place to limit the exposure to credit risk in relation to each financial institution. The review of credit risk is continuous, and the methodology and assumptions used for estimating the provision are reviewed periodically and adjusted accordingly. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that arises when the maturity of assets and liabilities does not match. An unmatched position may negatively affect the ability of the Group and the Company to meet their obligations when they arise, but also may increase the risk of losses. The Group and the Company have procedures in place with the objective of minimizing such losses such as the monitoring of cash flows on a continuous basis, maintaining sufficient cash and other highly liquid assets and by having available an adequate amount of committed credit facilities. 45 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement (iii) Market Risk Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices, such as foreign exchange rates, interest rates, equity prices and fuel prices will affect the Group and the Company's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. Borrowings issued at variable rates expose the Group and the Company to interest rate risk in relation to cash flows and can also affect their profitability. Borrowings issued at fixed rates expose the Group and the Company to interest rate risk in relation to fair value. The Group and the Company's management monitors interest rate fluctuations on a continuous basis and acts accordingly. The Group is exposed to the following risks arising from their non-financial assets: Tourism and Shipping Industry Risks Operational Risk Litigation Risk Reputation Risk Non-Compliance Risk Geopolitical Risk The risks are analyzed further in the following paragraphs: a. Tourism and Shipping Industry Risks The operations of the Group are characterized by a high degree of seasonality, due to the fact that the Group mainly operates during the summer months. Specifically, the Group's high season is in the summer, between April and October, and its low season between the months of November and March. The Group is taking measures to reduce the seasonality effect by striving to increase the operating season of hotels and cruise ships beyond the summer season. The competitiveness of Cyprus and Greece in the international tourist market and the increasing competition within the Cypriot and Greek markets may affect the results of the Group and the Company. The economic situation in Europe and the United States may affect the tourist industry due to the fact that the highest percentage of tourists comes from Europe and the United States. The Group's main bookings come from England, Germany and Russia for "Hotel Activities" and America, Spain, France and England for "Shipping Activities". The Group, through its commitment contracts, seeks to reduce the above risks to the tourism industry. For more information refer to the Annual Financial Statement of Louis PLC on section '5. Operational sectors' page 102. The operation of cruise vessels entails serious risks, such as collisions in ports, mechanical failure, conflicts, environmental risks, political instability, arrest of the vessels, warfare, labor disputes, unfavorable weather conditions and unfavorable changes in itineraries of airlines transporting passengers to the vessels, which might cause significant loss of revenue. The Group maintains an insurance cover which is commensurate with the industry level, against such kinds of risks. The operation of the Group's vessels is affected by environmental protection laws and other regulations that are subject to changes. The Group complies with all laws and regulations in force, but there is no certainty as to whether in the future such regulations may affect the activities or the results of the Group. The effects on the global economy due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID 19), are expected to negatively affect the results of the Company and the Group. More information is presented in section 'Effect of coronavirus spread (Covid-19)' on page 10 of this report. 46 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Operational Risk Operational risk is the risk arising from the failure of technology and control systems as well as the risk arising from human error and natural disasters. The systems of the Group companies are constantly monitored, maintained and upgraded. c. Litigation Risk Litigation risk is the risk of financial loss, interruption of the operations of the Group and the Company or any other undesirable siltation that arises from the possibility of non-execution or violation of legal contracts and consequentl of lawsuits. The risk is restricted through the detailed checking of all contractual and legal obligations and the use of sound legal advice on the contracts used by the Group and the Company to execute their operations. d. Reputation Risk The risk of loss of reputation arising from adverse publicity relating to the operations of the Group and the Company (whether true or false) may result in a reduction of their clientele, reduction in revenue and legal actions against the Group and the Company. The Group and the Company have procedures in place to minimize this risk. e. Non-compliance Risk Non-Compliance risk is the risk of financial loss, including fines and other penalties, which arises from non- compliance with laws and regulations of the state. The risk is limited to a significant extent due to the supervision applied by the Compliance Officer, as well as by the monitoring controls applied by the Group. Geopolitical Risk Terrorism, migration crises, the influx of refugees to the South East Europe and austerity measures are, among others, factors that affect the economies in the Middle East and threaten to further worsen the relations between nationalities and religions, which may continue to worsen the crises in various parts of the region. Long-term ethnic divisions remain a key variable that contributes to increased safety risk. Terrorist and political attacks that occurred without any warning, as well as the fall in oil prices, along with other factors that cause pressure on various countries' economies, make it necessary for companies to be prepared for political violence, instability or other large-scale crises that may develop in any part of the world, even in countries that have previously been considered safe or stable. Corporate Governance On 6 March 2003 the Board of Directors of the Company decided to implement all the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code ('the Code') which was issued by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Board, as amended from time to time. The Code is also uploaded on the Company's Website. The Management report on Corporate Governance for the year 2017 is presented after the Consolidated and Separate Management Report. The Report and the consolidated and separate financial statements are available and are uploaded on the websites of both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Company. There are no material deviations from the provisions of the Code beyond the non-compliance to the provision of paragraph A.2.3 of the Code regarding the composition of the Board of Directors. The said paragraph provides that at least 50% of the members must be independent. 47 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement On 17 March 2017, the CSE granted to the Company a period of nine months, until 17 December 2017, to comply with the provision of Paragraph A.2.3 of the Code regarding the independence of at least 50% of the members of the Board of Directors. The company, by appointing two additional Independent members of the Board of Directors, has complied with the provision of the Code regarding the independence of at least 50% of the members of the Board of Directors. Internal Audit and Risk Management The internal control and risk management systems ensure the orderly operation of the Group and adherence to the internal controls and procedures. Through the internal control system, which is under the supervision of the Audit Committee and the Risk Management Committee, the Company has implemented effective procedures for the compilation and preparation of the financial statements, as well as for the preparation for reporting of periodic information as required for listed companies. The main characteristics of these procedures, in addition to what has already been stated above, are: The Financial Statements of the subsidiary companies are prepared as part of the responsibility of the Financial Controller of each company and under the supervision of the Group Chief Financial Officer.

The Financial Statements of the Group and the Company are prepared as part of the responsibility of the Company's Financial Controller and under the supervision of the Group Chief Financial Officer.

The announcements of the Group's results per quarter as well as the explanatory statements are prepared by the Group Chief Financial Officer and are reviewed by the Audit Committee. The relevant announcements are approved by the Board of Directors prior to their publication. Board of Directors' Committees The Board of Directors has set up with written terms of reference the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Appointments Committee and the Risk Management Committee. All committees were set up at the initial adoption of the Corporate Governance Code in 2003, except for the Risk Management Committee set up on 22 January 2013 and the CSR Committee set up on 30 November 2018. Composition of Corporate Governance committees as of 14 June 2019: Audit Committee Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Chairman Takis Taousianis Independent Non-Executive Member Theodoros Middleton Non-IndependentNon-Executive Member George Lysiotis Independent Non-Executive Member 48 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Remuneration Committee George Lysiotis Independent Non-Executive Chairman Cleopatra Kitti Independent Non-Executive Member Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Member Appointments Committee Theodoros Middleton Non-IndependentNon-Executive Chairman Cleopatra Kitti Independent Non-Executive Member Takis Taousianis Independent Non-Executive Member Risk Management Committee Takis Taousianis Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Member Theodoros Middleton Non-IndependentNon-Executive Member George Lysiotis Independent Non-Executive Member CSR Committee Cleopatra Kitti Independent Non-Executive Chairman Theodoros Middleton Non-IndependentNon-Executive Member Louis Loizou Executive Member Management Cruise Sector: - Celestyal Cruises Chief Executive Officer: Chris Theophilides Chief Operating Officer: George Koumpenas Chief Commercial Officer: Leslie Peden Chief Financial Officr: Marios Theodosiou Tchalikian Taleen Director, HR Kappatou Angeliki Legal Counsel 49 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Hotel Sector: - Louis Hotels Chief Executive Officer Jason Perdios Chief Financial Officer Μarios Ioannou Chief Commercial Officer Popi Tanta Chief Operations Officer Marios Perdios Chief Accountant Angelos Perdios General Manager Technical Department Bambies Mylonas Embedding Technology The Group is always looking to adopt fresh, pioneering ideas that will keep us connected to both our guests and agents. Through up-to-date technology and on-the-pulse means of communicating, we create, and foster relationships based on our ethos of quality, excellence and innovation. Louis Hotels transports agents to its locations through the marvel of virtual reality with the groundbreaking Exp 360. The wearer is instantly immersed in 360-degree video footage for the relevant hotel and can experience the next best thing to actually being onsite. Through this tool of the future, agents will get a better, rounded experience of the hotel's location, grounds, facilities and features. Included in the initial phase of hotels that can be experienced through the device are: Louis Phaethon Beach Hotel; Althea Kalamies; Royal Apollonia; St Elias Resort; The King Jason; Louis Paphos Breeze and Hilton Park Hotel Nicosia. The new Louis Hotels Digital Sales Manual provides a complete, digital guide for professionals, which is constantly being updated with all the information on each hotel, from swimming pool specs to services and facilities. Compatible with all electronic devices, the manual does not require an internet connection once downloaded and is there with one tap or click to offer our cooperating agents all the information they require in a convenient and easy way. Louis Hotels received a Bronze award for 'Best Google Advertising and Performance Campaign'at the 2019 Cyprus Tourism Awards 50 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Louis Hotels Digital Roadmap Louis hotels has a strong digital presence through 26 websites and 26 booking engines of 1,900,000 yearly visits. They manage more than 80 OTA profiles and over 70 social media pages. Louis Hotel promotes over 1.750 campaigns in Social Media yearly, post over 6.000 posts in Social Media yearly and run 2 social media competitions and over 180 newsletter campaigns yearly. Total online Revenue to Date-All Own Website/ΟΤΑ'S / Walk-in Guests - Revenue Channels Total Online Revenue - € Millions 22 17 20 12 14 10.6 12 12.2 7 7.6 4.9 2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -3 Online sales % on Total Revenue 12 Online Revenue (€ Millions) 11 10 8 7.4 6.1 6.4 6 4.7 4 3.2 4.6 1.9 3.3 3.7 3.9 2 2.4 2.6 2.2 1.8 2 1.8 2 2 0 1.2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Own websites OTAs Walk-in Guests Offline & Online Revenue 16% 14% 15% 12% 10% 12% 12% 11.42% 11.18% 8% 9% 6% 4% 6% 2% 0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 % online 140 120 129 100 123 107 80 88 100 84 82 60 40 14.0 20.0 20 4.9 7.6 10.6 12.0 12.2 0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Offline Online 51 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Louis Hotels Social Media 230 000 8 500 followers followers 60 000 430 000 followers followers The objectives of our Social Media Management are to: Increase our Brand Reputation and reach. Become Story tellers - embed clients' products in stories that people will want to share/tell. Transform hotels' individual pages into tribes. Louis Hotels Planet Coordination, discussion, information, dissemination & monitoring through a secret Facebook group with 130+ people involved so far. 52 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement My LH Points is the new Online Loyalty Scheme of Louis Hotels that was activated in July 2018. All users can register free through our official booking engines and get an extra 3% discount on the very 1 st booking.

booking. Upon check-out the points of the confirmed room nights are added to their account (10 points per room night).

check-out the points of the confirmed room nights are added to their account (10 points per room night). The more room nights they collect, the higher the discount gets for the next booking, based on the 3 loyalty levels. % of Loyalty Bookings 42.00% 58.00% Loyalty Bookings Non-loyalty bookings % of Loyalty Revenue 39.00% 61.00% Loyalty Revenue Non-loyalty Revenue *Total Registered Loyalty Users: 3,859 53 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement How Louis Hotels is educating Guests Online Benefits of diverting direct guests to online direct guests: Less time consuming and minimize errors for the reception

Guests can see online all active offers and promotions & benefit from My LH Points discounts

More accurate data on direct guests' behavior and preferences

Use of the above data to perform future marketing promotions Louis Hotels PRO New website for Professionals where they can: View and download all official material of all Louis Hotels

View and download all official material specialized for Tour Operators/Travel Agents Concierge Mobile App The guests will download the app on their mobile devices upon arrival. They will use the app to contact reception, see the animation program & the theme nights, receive notifications, see offers, access directory of services, directory of points of interest etc.) Celestyal Cruises Digital Roadmap Celestyal Cruises has a very strong global digital presence. It has one global website supporting 10 local domains supporting 7 different languages. The digital strategy and investment of the company in 2019 (euro 54 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 1.610.000) including digital advertising campaigns in 14 countries / markets in 8 languages. This resulted in 28% increase in web sales and 24 % in revenue compared to 2018. Strategy and Investments The existence of a strategy focused on the future is the fundamental prerequisite for aligning all segments to a common and acceptable Action Plan. In order to achieve these goals, we have invested in telecommunications and collaboration tools, in offices and ships, which is the main pillar of development and Integration of a unified information system reinforcing collaboration within and outside the company. Also, this allows us to offer a direct and mainly personal service to our Guests and provide our Employees and onboard staff a modern working environment to achieve their goal. Such systems are the Booking system, the Website for the B2C and B2B clients, the CRM system and Marketing tools, the Mobile application and various services that extend the customer experience during the Trip Life Cycle. Finally, for the internal organization of the company we have invested in systems Such as Business Process Management (BPM) and Document Management Systems (DMS) to monitor the development of our internal procedures with obvious benefits such as the reduction of moving documents via emails, the compliance with company rules, the transparency, and the high efficiency. 55 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Environment In this section, we present our policies and performance for the issues related with our Priority Area: Environment. Environmental Management Energy Management Waste management Water management

Environmental Management Tourism as an area that brings about a great economic, social and environmental impact, creates the need for organizations to recognize the need to incorporate sustainable practices into their activities. The Group recognizes that its activities have a significant impact on the environment, ensuring that it adopts the right approaches for the protection of the environment. By extension, the group implements an environmental management system, based on the international standard ISO14001. The Environmental policy has been developed and implemented, communicated to the personnel, customers and suppliers and the environmental committees have been established and operate in all hotel units. The group's significant environmental impacts have been acknowledged, life cycle analysis has been undertaken and measures have been taken to reduce the environmental impact of the group. In addition, the necessary procedures are applied as they result from the requirements of the international standard. This ensures that all employees and suppliers are aware of their responsibilities for compliance with environmental policy and that the guests are aware of the effort the group is making to improve Environmental performance. Through the implementation of the environmental Management system, the group aims to achieve the minimization of its operations' impact on the environment, the protection of the environment through continuous improvement of its environmental performance and the reduction of its carbon footprint. In addition, the Group recognizes and understands the external and internal issues that can adversely or positively affect the environmental performance of the group, understands, evaluates and addresses the threats and takes advantage of the opportunities which affect its environmental performance. At the operational level, the group sets and revises environmental objectives and implements action plans, to reduce waste and fuel, conserve natural resources, and environmentally assess its raw materials and products. 56 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Materials use Consumption of cleaning chemicals: The group aims to continuously reduce the consumption of cleaning chemicals used by its activities. Part of the actions it takes to achieve this goal is to use chemical cleaners that are environmentally friendly.

The group aims to continuously reduce the consumption of cleaning chemicals used by its activities. Part of the actions it takes to achieve this goal is to use chemical cleaners that are environmentally friendly. Photocopy paper consumption: The group aims to continuously reduce the consumption of photocopy paper, which is used in the hotel units for their various functions. Part of the actions it takes, is the transmission of an appropriate culture to the staff for prudent use of paper, reuse of paper where feasible and the setting of instructions for printing on both pages (setting duplex). Energy Management The increase in energy efficiency is a crucial issue for the group, as it contributes not only to the reduction of its carbon footprint and the impact of global warming but ultimately the protection of the Environment. The group, concentrating its efforts on the creation of sustainable and efficient buildings, achieves the reduction of energy consumption and thus the reduction of its energy costs, while ensuring maximum conditions of wellness for its guests and staff. The group has developed a set of administrative, technical and economic actions aiming at saving energy and improving its energy efficiency. At administrative level, these actions involve, inter alia, the development of a relevant energy policy that is communicated to all staff, the establishment and operation of energy commissions and the designation of a responsible person within the group, the Seized Energy management issues in all hotel units. Moreover, there has been an energy review in each hotel unit and the significant energy uses have been identified, through the systematic recording of all relevant consumption and monitoring, by suitably qualified technical personnel. At the same time, energy objectives and targets have been set and an action plan has been put in place to reduce fuel and emissions of gaseous pollutants, conserve energy and natural resources, and evaluate the energy of raw materials and products. At the same time, the Group ensures its continuous compliance with existing legal requirements and has conducted energy audits and energy inspections of air conditioning and boiler systems in all hotel units. At a technical and economic level, the group has the necessary resources to achieve the energy objectives that are defined by investing in the best available practices and the use of more energy-efficient products and services. The group's energy performance is monitored on a monthly and yearly basis and the results are communicated to the group management, which takes key decisions in order to achieve the maximum possible best result. The energy is used to meet the needs of hotels such as: Room lighting, dining areas and communal areas

Operation of the C-shelves

C-shelves Pumping stations, machinery spaces

Use of electrical equipment

Kitchen function

Cleanliness (floor equipment and washing machines) The complex, through the programs it sets every year, seeks to reduce energy consumption as much as possible. The complex through its activities consumes electricity, LPG and petroleum. The Group monitors energy consumptions, sets annual targets for reducing its consumption and takes measures to improve its 57 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement energy efficiency. Air pollution-gaseous emissions Gaseous carbon dioxide emissions (CO2), resulting from: Power consumption. The hotels, through the programs and targets set each year, take measures to reduce the consumption of electricity.

The hotel boilers (e.g. CO-carbon monoxide, CO 2 - Carbon dioxide, NOx - oxides, particulates, hydrocarbons). The hotel boilers are tested annually, and exhaust gas measurements are made so that it is ensured they are within the legislative limits laid down by the regulation on the control of atmospheric pollution. Waste Management The complex through the implementation of the environmental management system ensures that it restricts its waste (solid and liquid wastes) through awareness for reduction of use, recycling and reuse. Each year, environmental targets are set and revised to count and reduce the volume of waste generated by the group's main activities in all hotel units. In addition, the group has identified the hazardous wastes it produces and ensures their proper management under the existing relevant legislation. It has been contracted with unstructured recyclers and collectors for waste management such as batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, frying oils, inks, etc. The group's hotel units have the resources necessary to achieve these goals, using the best available practices, which do not entail excessive costs and maintain the highest standards of comfort, quality and service to their guests. Solid Waste The solid wastes generated by the operation of the hotels are: Urban type waste such as paper, glass, plastic, aluminum, derived from the hygiene of customers, from food departments (restaurants, bar), cleaning of premises and maintenance, gardens, and office of the hotel

Household-organic wastes from kitchen, restaurants, bars, offices

wastes from kitchen, restaurants, bars, offices Discarded equipment which is no longer capable of being used, such as batteries, electrical and electronic devices, lamps, etc.

Sludge from biological purification (where applicable) The hotels, within the framework of the environmental management system, where feasible, monitor the quantities of the above wastes, it allocates for collection and recycling the quantities produced to license by the Department Environment (per type of waste) external collaborators and reuse what is feasible. Recycling The group ensures the proper management of the waste resulting from the activities of its hotel units, aiming at the protection of the environment and the upgrading of their customers' experience. The solid wastes resulting from the activities of the Group's hotel units include paper, plastic, glass, electrical and electronic 58 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement equipment, lamps, frying oils, batteries, inks, Pruning, etc. The complex has suitably landscaped areas in the hotel units where solid waste is collected. At the same time collaborates with licensed recyclers and collectors, who are invited to the facilities of the hotel units for their collection, when a satisfactory quantity is gathered. Lamp Recycling The group ensures that the burnt lamps resulting from the hotel units are collected and available to a licensed partner for their recycling. In general, the group uses LED bulbs, which have a long lifespan, so as to reduce the number of light bulbs available in recycling. Hazardous Solid Waste Solid hazardous wastes arising from the Office of hotels (e.g. printer inks) are managed by a licensed partner. Liquid Waste Cooking oil-frying oil The complex has suitably landscaped areas in the hotel units where the cooking oil is collected. At the same time, it cooperates with licensed partners, who are invited to the facilities of the hotel units for the collection of cooking oils, when a satisfactory quantity is collected. Sewage of tertiary treatment The Liquid wastes (urban) resulting from the activities of the hotel units of the group, end up either in the respective sewer network of the area for processing or in the biological station (applicable to the hotel units that have a biological station). In the case that a hotel unit has a biological station, the group ensures that all relevant legal requirements governing its operation are complied with, such as ensuring that the qualitative characteristics of the processed Wastewater is within the relevant legislative limits. For this reason, analyses of wastewater are performed at specified intervals and their suitability is checked. Wastewater, if properly considered, is reused for irrigation purposes in the hotel units. Water resulting from the process of back wash of swimming pools The hotel units ensure the proper management of water resulting from the process of the back wash of their swimming pools. In particular, this water leads to the public network where it is treated or to the biological station (in the hotel units which have a biological station). Water Management The group aims at the continuous reduction of water consumption for the operation of the hotel units. The group records and monitors systematically the water consumption in all its hotel units. It has recognized activities related to higher water consumption, specific targets for reducing consumption have been set and action plans have been developed concerning the implementation of measures to improve consumption management. Part of the action plans is to invest in water saving systems (where this is possible) and to systematically raise awareness among staff and guests to reduce water consumption. In particular, the hotel units receive water from the state's networks, which serves all their relevant activities. The water obtained is used for the operation of the various parts of the hotel units such as the kitchen, the 59 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement restaurants, the bars, and for various uses, for example to ensure the cleanliness of the premises (internal and external) and the hygiene of customers, for the filling and maintenance of swimming pools, for the washing of linen (for as many hotels have laundry and do not send the linen for washing to an external partner), for watering the gardens, etc. Environmental Performance of Celestyal Cruises 60 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Additional Information Information on People and Society Performance Customer Accidents Louis Hotels* Celestyal Cruises Total Customer Accident Number Cyprus Total Greece Total 206 62 96 364 *Cyprus Total incidents includes 58 cases of customer diseases Greece Total incidents includes 13 cases of customer diseases Health and Safety Indicators for Celestyal Cruises' staff and passengers Celestyal Celestyal Total Crystal Olympia Loss of Life (accident related) Passengers Number of Loss of Life Passengers 0 0 0 Crew Number of Loss of Life Crew 0 0 0 Minor personal injuries Passengers Number of Personnel injuries 34 58 92 Crew Number of Personnel injuries 7 16 23 Major personal injuries Passengers Number of Personnel injuries 4 0 4 Crew Number of Personnel injuries 1 1 2 Health and Safety Indicators for Louis Hotels' Staff Occupational Lost Day Rate Absentee Injury Rate Diseases Rate (LDR) / Rate (AR) Total Key Number of Number of (ODR) (No of Number of (Total actual actual Accidents employees Occupational hours lost/ absentee absentee Performanc hrs. Number* working (No of diseases/ No number of days lost/ days lost e Indicator worked hrs. lost accidents/ of hrs. hours Number of (working Number of worked worked hrs. worked hrs.) hours worked x200,000) x200,000 x200,000) x200,000) Men 13 1.281.110 884 2,03 2,97 138,01 144,87 928 Cyprus Women 21 1.440.239 3.019 2,92 3,47 419,24 387,85 2.793 Total 34 2.721.349 3.903 2,50 3,23 286,84 273,47 3.721 Men 9 424.263 888 4,24265 10,37 418,61 123,04 261 Greece Women 8 519.283 566 3,08115 12,32 217,99 175,24 455 Total 17 943.546 1.454 3,60 11,45 308,20 151,77 716 61 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Health and Safety Information for Louis Hotels' Customers Key Accident Room No of No of accidents / No of No of No of diseases/ Performance Bed nights accidents/Bed diseases/ Number* nights Room night diseases Room night Indicator night Bed night Cyprus 148 1.047.532 434.550 0,00014128 0,000340582 58 0,0000554 0,000133471 Greece 49 748.202 290.464 0,00006549 0,000168696 13 0,0000174 0,000044756 *No fatal accidents occurred during this time period. Percentage of Senior Officers employed from the Local Community for the key areas of the Group's Operations Managerial Personnel Middle Management (Upper Management) Louis Hotels Cyprus 100% Not available Greece 67% Not available Celestyal Cruises Cyprus 41% 32% Greece 35% 55% Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men, by the key areas of the Group's operations Cyprus Greece Group's Ratio Louis Hotels 1:1 1:1 1:1 Celestyal Cruises 1:1 1:1 1:1 Minimum number of weeks' notice typically provided to employees and their elected representatives prior to the implementation of significant operational changes that could substantially affect them Cyprus Greece Global Louis Hotels 1 0 Celestyal Cruises 1 0 1 62 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Personnel Statistics Cyprus Greece Officer's Celestyal & Crew Group's Louis Louis on Celestyal Celestyal Global Total Hotels Hotels board vessels Number of personnel based on work contract and gender Total (Seasonal + 1.742 48 1.307 88 24 958 4.167 Permanent Personnel) Men 828 26 643 37 9 756 2.299 Women 914 22 664 51 15 202 1.868 Permanent residents of 1080 45 988 88 0 NA 2.201 Cyprus/Greece Non-permanent residents of 662 3 319 0 24 NA 1.008 Cyprus/Greece Seasonal Personnel* Total 610 0 988 11 0 NA 1.609 Men 257 0 478 3 0 NA 738 Women 353 0 510 8 0 NA 871 Permanent Personnel** Total 1.132 48 319 77 24 958 2.558 Men 571 26 165 34 9 756 1.561 Women 561 22 154 43 15 202 997 Full-time Personnel Total 1.057 48 294 76 24 13 1.512 Men 535 26 157 34 9 13 774 Women 522 22 137 42 15 0 738 Permanent Part-time Personnel Total 75 0 25 1 0 945 1.046 Men 36 0 8 0 0 743 787 Women 39 0 17 1 0 202 259 Personnel under supervision*** Total 3 0 410 3 0 958 1.374 Men 3 0 221 1 0 756 981 Women 0 0 189 2 0 202 393 *Temporary personnel: Personnel that their contract is for defined time with expiry date i.e. seasonal. **Permanent Personnel: Personnel that is on a contract with no time limit. Personnel on probation period is also included in this category. Personnel under supervision: Personnel that work for the Group, but are not considered a part of the working force and are not included in the payroll for example self- employed, security, cleaners etc. 63 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Personnel Statistics Cyprus Greece Officers and Celestyal Crew Group's Louis Celestyal Louis Celestyal on Global Total Hotels Cruises Hotels Cruises board the vessels Number of Personnel per age group Ages under 30 436 0 515 4 0 262 1.217 years old Ages 30- 50 years 801 27 495 61 17 519 1.920 old Ages above 505 21 297 23 7 177 1.030 50 years old Number of Leavers (Dismissed or gave resignation) Men 650 0 62 0 3 18 733 Women 717 0 45 0 3 7 772 Ages under 30 342 0 52 0 1 13 408 years old Ages 30- 50 years 629 0 40 2 4 7 682 old Ages above 396 0 15 2 1 5 419 50 years old Number of people hired during the period FY19 Men 718 0 132 2 2 74 928 Women 793 0 115 1 8 51 968 Ages under 30 378 0 115 1 0 96 590 years old Ages 30- 50 years 695 0 102 1 7 29 834 old Ages above 438 0 30 1 3 0 472 50 years old * Due to the seasonality of our products, we employ a large number of seasonal staff at the start of the high season until the end of the season. 64 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Personnel Statistics for Celestyal Greece Crew on board the vessels Officers on board the Total vessels Men 657 99 756 Women 183 19 202 Number of Personnel per age group Ages under 30 years old 371 14 385 Ages 30-50 years old 458 48 506 Ages above 50 years old 11 56 67 Ratio of spending on local suppliers for key areas of the Group's operations Cyprus Greece Group's Total Louis Celestyal Louis Celestyal Louis Hotels and Celestyal Hotels Cruises Hotels Cruises Cruises Percentage of the procurement budget spent on suppliers local to the Group's operation 95% 87% 92% 75% - (percentage of products and services purchased locally) Report the organization's geographical definition Cyprus Cyprus Greece Greece Cyprus and Greece of 'local'. (local to the area) Report the organization's definition of 'key areas Greece Greece Greece Cyprus, Greece of operation' Cyprus Turkey Turkey and Turkey Ratio of spending on local suppliers for key areas of the Group's operations - Supplier information Cyprus Greece Louis Hotels Celestyal Cruises Louis Hotels Celestyal Cruises Spending on foreign 4% 3% 21% 25% suppliers (%) Spending on local 96% 87% 79% 75% suppliers (%) 65 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Information on Marketplace Performance Customer Satisfaction Survey Results for Louis Hotels in Cyprus Quality Score Cumulative Althea + Nausicaa K. Apollo Paphos Infinity Ivi Polis Jason K. Jason Total Imperial Ledra Phaethon A. + Nau. St. Elias nia Breeze Blu Mare 1907 Papho Protaras Kalamies Villas s Respondents 1506 6.042 6.72 7.838 1.986 1.965 7.352 1.335 1.228 837 104 420 315 37.65 7 5 Overall 9,01 9,05 9,16 8,66 9,35 9,24 8,77 8,86 9,8 9,72 9,06 9,51 9,64 9,22 Cleanliness 9,5 9,19 9,42 8,87 9,39 9,31 8,64 8,7 9,87 9,73 NA 9,58 9,69 9,32 Room 8,72 8,58 8,62 7,2 9,09 8,87 7,84 8,56 9,83 9,58 NA 9,34 9,63 8,82 Comfort Restaurant 9,4 9,51 9,65 9,26 9,69 9,6 9,1 9,21 9,95 9,8 NA 9,79 9,89 9,57 Service Bar Service 9,05 9,41 9,52 9,24 9,62 9,54 8,85 8,9 9,94 9,7 NA 9,79 9,89 9,45 Food Quality/ 9,04 8,96 9,2 8,77 9,36 9,24 8,92 8,99 9,77 9,13 NA 9,62 9,61 9,22 Variety Customer Satisfaction Survey Results for Louis Hotels in Greece Quality Score Corcyra Kerkyra Grand Ionian Zante Plagos Creta Theoxenia Total Cumulative Golf Sun Princess Respondents 5.732 5.573 4.707 2.354 4.687 1.410 4.352 261 29.076 Overall 8,42 8,61 8,62 8,45 8,41 8,5 8,07 9,16 8,53 Cleanliness 8,86 9,1 9,06 8,9 9,08 8,78 8,41 9,71 8,99 Room Comfort 7,96 8,25 8,26 7,61 7,66 7,3 6,21 9,15 7,80 Restaurant 8,98 9,04 9,4 9,31 9,34 9,22 9,06 9,11 9,18 Service Bar Service 8,83 8,87 9,24 9,14 9,22 9,25 8,95 9,11 9,08 Food Quality/ 8,26 8,33 8,5 8,53 8,61 8,37 8,56 9,73 8,61 Variety 66 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Complaint Rate for Celestyal Cruises Complaint Rate* May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec % 0,52% 0,11% 0,15% 0,43% 0,93% 0,14% 0,19% NA Celestyal No of 7 3 6 12 14 4 4 NA Olympia complaints % 1,18% 0,59% 0,45% -0,07% 0,33% -0,46% NA NA difference** % 0,80% 0,62% 0,40% 0,53% 0,83% 0,85% 0,15% 2,67% Celestyal No of 9 7 7 7 17 13 1 27 Crystal complaints % 1,30% 1,08% 0,90% -0,67% -0,27% -0,75% NA NA difference** *Complaint Rate is the number of passengers complained in writing/ total number of passengers travelled. **% difference reflects the difference of the complaint rate of 2019 with 2018. Information on Environmental Performance Energy Consumption Figures for Louis Hotels Units Cyprus Total Greece Total Group Total/Average Total Energy Consumption Giga Joules 1.511.740 1.625.930 3.137.671 LPG Kg 144.140 169.518 313.658 Natural Gas BTU - 19.425 19.425 Pellets Kg 283.500 - 283.500 Fuel 222.031 - 222.031 Lube oil 2.024.754 - 2.024.754 Electricity Consumption kWh 14.364.654 10.679.139 25.043.793 Diesel for heating/ hot water Lt 605.167 178.201 783.368 Owned/leased vehicles-diesel Lt 600 2.006 2.606 Owned/leased vehicles- petrol Lt 715 1559,45 2.274 Total Energy Space Normalized Energy Giga Joules/sq 10,11 34,44 22,27 Consumption m Number of bednights normalized Total Kwh/ 1,44 2,17 1,81 Energy Consumption Bednight Electricity Consumption Space normalized Electricity Kwh / sqm 96 226 161,13 Consumption Number of bednights normalized Kwh/ 13,71 14,27 13,99 Electricity Consumption Bednight 67 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Water Consumption Figures for Louis Hotels Units Cyprus Greece Group Total Total Total/Average Water Consumption from local network m3 374.443 109.208 483.651 Water Consumption from borehole m3 30.634 174.849 205.483 (groundwater) Water Consumption from own biological m3 3.332 3.000 6.332 station (reuse) Water Consumption from own biological station from the system/ local authority m3 3.105 10.100 13.205 (reuse) Water Received from other sources m3 4.412 23.224 27.636 (SPECIFY IN NOTES) Total Water Consumption m3 415.926 320.381 736.307 Water Production from own sources m3 15.000 23.208 38.208 (e.g. desalination) Total Water consumption per m2 m3 / sqm 2,78 6,79 4,78 Total Water consumption per Bednight m3/ 0,40 0,43 0,41 Bednight 68 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Flash tonnage consumption for Celestyal Cruises Greece FUEL Mt 18.100 LUB.OIL Lt 252.370 Electricity MWh 34.000 Consumption Average electricity consumption 56 (kWh/ pax/ day) Flash Report for Celestyal Cruises Vessels Celestyal Celestyal Olympia Crystal Duration days 249 230 Received 40.920 14.280 WATER m 3 Produced 55.660 40.500 Consumption 96.580 54.780 Lt/Day/pax Consumption/passenger 220 185 Garbage* (m3) 3.600 3.358 DISPOSED Garbage (lt/pax/day) 9,50 13,00 Sludge** (m3) 571 316 ASHORE Sludge (%) 5,60 4,00 Bilge (m3) 338 182 *Garbage disposal figures refer to mixed waste streams. **Sludge % is the Total sludge disposal/ Total fuel consumption. 69 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement CO2 Emissions Emission Figures for Louis Hotels CO2 Emissions (kg)* Cyprus Greece Total Scope 1 emissions Direct CO2 emissions from fuel consumption (heating fuels, vehicle 398.507 161.555 560.062 fuels). Scope 2 emissions Direct CO2 emissions from electricity 2.117.091 - 2.117.091 energy consumption. Scope 3 emissions Indirect Co2 Emissions from employee 43,6 - 43,6 business travel on owned vehicles *Methodology for calculating building energy efficiency. August 2009, Infotrend Innovations and BRE for the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. Emission* Figures for Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Olympia Celestyal Crystal Total CO2 Emissions** (MT) 31.853 24.958 56.811 Residual Fuel Oil (kg CO2) 8.600 6.000 14.600 *CO2 emissions from shipping are highly depending on the carbon content of the fuel and the fuel consumption [CO2 emissions = fuel consumption x fuel emission conversion factor] **DNVGL ECO Insight Calculator Tool was used to calculate emissions. 70 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Waste produced from Louis Hotels operations that were collected from a licensed recycler Waste Recycling Cyprus Total Greece Total Group Total Kg Kg Kg WEEE (electrical and electronic equipment) (by 0 3.842 3.842 licensed recycler) WEEE (bulbs) (by licensed 113 0 113 recycler) WEEE (batteries) (by licensed 69 10 79 recycler) Refrigerators 0,25 2730 2730,25 Air conditioners 0 1 1 Paper 95.024 78.203 173.227 Plastic 7.418 19.100 26.518 Wood 33.942 700 34.642 Other mixed waste 210.951 274 211.225 Other PMD 34.482 0 34.482 Glass 115.813 43.940 159.753 Other 93.426 3.500 96.926 Cooking oil 36.384 7.281 43.665 Hazardous waste production from operational processes which were collected from a licensed recycler Units Cyprus Total Greece Total Group Total Batteries and Accumulators Kg 99 56 155 Printer inks no of items 110 56 166 Fluorescent Tubes and Other no of items 73 30 103 Waste Containing Mercury Other no of items 1.800 - 1.800 Chemicals lt 22.919 4.448 27.367 Other Chemicals lt 13.313 0 13.313 71 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Standards, Certifications and Awards Louis Hotels 111 of Louis Hotels have already achieved the prestigious Travelife for Hotels & Accommodations Gold award. Travelife is the international sustainability certification scheme that assesses a property's performance in managing their social, environmental and economic impacts. Hotel Award By Delivered Althea Kalamies Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 9.1/10 Booking.com 2019 Amada Colossos Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.6/10 Booking.com 2019 Top 100 Best Resort Hotels in the World TopHotels.ru 2019 2018 Outstanding customer feedback/One of the Fischer 2019 most popular in the destination Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.3/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Hilton Park Top 10 Finalist Blue Energy Hilton International 2019 Louis Althea Beach Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.8/10 Booking.com 2019 Top 16 Best Hotel for families in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Green Key International Environmental Green Key 2019 Award Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Best hotel-partner of TEZ TOUR Tez Worldberry 2019 Louis Corcyra Beach according to the results of cooperation in Booking.com 2019 2018 Outstanding customer feedback/One of the Fischer 2019 most popular in the destination HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence Hotelscombined 2019 for 2019 in Greece 8.8/10 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 4.7/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Louis Creta Princess Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.5/10 Booking.com 2019 Outstanding customer feedback/One of the Fischer 2019 most popular in the destination Hotels.com rating 9/10 Hotels.com 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 4.8/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Recommended by Alpha Guide 2019 The Athinorama 2019 best restaurants & hotels in Greece Louis Ledra Beach Top 7 Best All-Inclusive Resort in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Top 13 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 14 Best Hotel for romance in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 11 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 1Louis Corcyra Beach, TUI FAMILY LIFE Kerkyra Golf, PrimaSol Louis Ionian Sun, Sentido Louis Plagos Beach, Cyprus Hotels, Louis Imperial Beach, Louis Phaethon Beach, Louis Althea Beach, Louis Nausicaa Luxury Villas, St Elias Resort & Waterpark, The King Jason Protaras, Louis Infinity Blu 72 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.5/10 Booking.com 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.2/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Louis Imperial Top 10 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 11 Best Hotel for romance in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 8 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Green Key International Environmental Green Key 2019 Award Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.6/10 Booking.com 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.4/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Louis Infinity Blu Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Louis Paphos Breeze Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.0/10 Booking.com 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.2/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Louis Phaethon Top 12 Best All-Inclusive Resort in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Top 25 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 18 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 100 Best Resort Hotels in the World TopHotels.ru 2019 2018 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 4.9/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Louis Zante Beach Top 23 Best Family Hotel in Greece Tripadvisor 2019 Outstanding customer feedback/One of the Fischer 2019 most popular in the destination Holiday Check rating 5.4/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Lti Louis Grand Hotel Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Gold Award by Holiday Check rating 5.5/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Mykonos Theoxenia Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.5/10 Booking.com 2019 British Airways Holidays Customer British Awards 2019 Excellence Award score 9.5/10 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.3/6 HolidayCheck 2019 Primasol Louis Ionian Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Sun Greece Best Service Restaurants Der Touristik 2019 Performance for 2018 Holiday Check rating 5/6 HolidayCheck 2019 The Royal Apollonia Top 22 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 8 Best Luxury Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 23 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Green Key International Environmental Green Key 2019 Award Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.9/10 Booking.com 2019 Holiday Check rating 5.6/6 HolidayCheck 2019 73 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Gold Award for Excellent Hotel Staff Service TUI Nordic 2019 Gold Award for Excellent Hotel General TUI Nordic 2019 Impression Silver Award for Excellent Hotel Cleaning TUI Nordic 2019 Gold Award 2018 for Excellent Service in Jet2Holidays 2019 Accommodation Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 SENTIDO Louis Plagos Top 9 Best All-Inclusive Resort in Greece Tripadvisor 2019 Beach Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 4.9/6 HolidayCheck 2019 St Elias Resort Top 25 Best Family Hotel in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Top 2 Best Family Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.5/10 Booking.com 2019 Best hotel-partner of TEZ TOUR Tez Worldberry 2019 Gold Award 2018 for Excellent Service in Jet2Holidays 2019 Accommodation British Airways Holidays Customer British Awards 2019 Excellence Award score 9/10 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 5/6 HolidayCheck 2019 The King Jason Top 3 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Paphos Top 4 Best Hotel for romance in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 3 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Guest Review Awards 2018 Score 8.9/10 Booking.com 2019 Gold Award Travelife 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 The King Jason Top 13 Best Hotel in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Protaras Top 23 Best Hotel for Service in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Top 14 Best Hotel for Romance in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Top 1 Best Hotel in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 1 Best Hotel for romance in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Top 1 Best Hotel for service in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 TUI FAMILY LIFE Top 18 Best All-Inclusive Resort in Europe Tripadvisor 2019 Kerkyra Golf Top 5 Best All-Inclusive Resort in Greece Tripadvisor 2019 Top 12 Best Family Hotel in Greece Tripadvisor 2019 Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Holiday Check rating 4.8/6 HolidayCheck 2019 74 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement TUI FAMILY LIFE Top 10 Best Hotel for families in Cyprus Tripadvisor 2019 Nausicaa Beach Green Key International Environmental Green Key 2019 Award Bronze Award for excellent hotel general TUI Nordic 2019 impression Certificate of Excellence 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 Tripadvisor 2019 Gold Award Travelife 2019 Gold Award for Food & Beverage TUI 2019 Travelife certificates: LOUIS HOTELS WITH TRAVELIFE GOLD CERTIFICATION Greece Hotels Louis Corcyra Beach TUI FAMILY LIFE Kerkyra Golf PrimaSol Louis Ionian Sun Sentido Louis Plagos Beach Cyprus Hotels Louis Imperial Beach Louis Phaethon Beach Louis Althea Beach Louis Nausicaa Luxury Villas St. Elias Resort & Waterpark The King Jason Protaras Louis Infinity Blu 75 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Celestyal Cruises Concerning our awards in 2019 we have received 2 Gold awards in TOURISM AWARDS for the Tourism Season Extension and Fam & Press Trips and 1 silver for our Contribution to the local and national Economy. We have been recognised by CRUISE EXCELLENCE AWARDS and won the Best Itinerary Award for the 3 continents cruise. We have been distinguished as Top Cruise Line for solo guests with THE SOLO TRAVEL AWARDS and we were awarded as the cruise line with the greatest commitment to the East Med region at the MEDCRUISE AWARDS 1st edition. Finally, we have been acknowledged for our contribution to local economy by the Diamonds of Greek Tourism and we have won a Silver Award at HR AWARDS 2019 for Best Team Building. AWARDS CATEGORY YEAR CRUISE CRITIC UK First place in category best 2019 EDITORS PICKS service TOURISM AWARDS 2019 - Tourism Season Extension 2019 GOLD GOLD Fam & Press trips GOLD Contribution to the local or national economy SILVER CRUISE EXCELLENCE Best itinerary awards 2019 AWARDS THE SOLO TRAVEL Top cruise line for solo 2019 AWARDS guests MEDCRUISE AWARDS 1st Award for the cruise line 2019 edition with the greatest commitment to the East Med region HR AWARDS 2019 Silver - Learning & 2019 Development / Best Team Building Program TREASURES OF GREEK Contribution to local 2019 TOURISM economy 76 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Tourism Season Extension Contribution National Economy Fam & press trips 77 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement GRI Content Index GRI Standard Disclosure Disclosure Title Page number (s) and/or URL(s) Organizational Profile GRI 102: General GRI 102- 1 Name of the Our business model, Page 10 Disclosures 2016 organization GRI 102- 2 Activities, brands, Our business model, Page 10 products, and services GRI 102- 3 Location of Please refer to the 2019 Group Annual Report headquarters GRI 102- 4 Location of operations Please refer to the 2019 Group Annual Report GRI 102- 5 Ownership and legal Our business model, Page 10 form GRI 102- 6 Markets served Our Business model, Page 10 GRI 102- 7 Scale of the Our Business model, Page 10 organization GRI 102- 8 Information on People and Society, Page 26 employees and other workers GRI 102- 9 Supply chain Business model, Page 10 GRI 102- 10 Significant changes to About this report, Page 4 the organization and its supply chain GRI 102- 11 Precautionary About this report, Page 4 Principle or approach GRI 102- 12 External initiatives Standards, Certifications and Awards, Page 73 GRI 102- 13 Membership of Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation associations (OEB), Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE), Cyprus Association of Public Listed Companies, Cyprus Advertisers Association, Advertising Regulation Authority Strategy GRI 102- 14 Statement from senior Letter from our Chairman, Page 5 decision-maker GRI 102- 15 Key impacts, risks, and Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and opportunities Retention, Page 26 78 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Health and Safety/ Food Safety, Page 28 Training and Education, Page 31 Supporting Local Communities and Promotion of Local Products, Page 33 Economic performance, Page 40 Compliance, Page 44 Risk Management, Page 45 Environment, Page 56 Ethics and Integrity GRI 102- 16 Values, principles, Our Vision, Purpose and Values, Page 13 standards, and norms of behavior GRI 102- 17 Mechanisms for Compliance, Page 44 advice and concerns Risk Management, Page 45 about ethics Governance GRI 102- 18 Governance structure Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 Risk Management, Page 45 GRI 102- 19 Delegating authority Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 Risk Management, Page 45 GRI 102- 20 Executive-level Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics GRI 102- 21 Consulting Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 stakeholders on Identifying, Communicating and Understanding economic, our Stakeholders, Page 21 environmental, and social topics GRI 102- 22 Composition of the http://www.louisplc.com/index.php/en/key- highest governance information/organization-structure body and its Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 committees Risk Management, Page 45 GRI 102- 23 Chair of the highest Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 governance body Risk Management/ Governance, Page 45 GRI 102- 24 Nominating and Risk Management/ Governance, Page 45 selecting the highest governance body GRI 102- 26 Role of highest Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 governance body in Risk Management/ Governance, Page 45 setting purpose, values, and strategy GRI 102- 29 Identifying and Materiality Assessment, Page 20 managing economic, Our Sustainability Strategy, Page 24 environmental, and People and Society, Page 26 social impacts Marketplace, Page 40 Environment, Page 56 GRI 102- 31 Review of economic, Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 environmental, and Materiality Assessment, Page 20 social topics Our Sustainability Strategy, Page 24 79 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement GRI 102- 32 Highest governance Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 body's role in sustainability reporting Stakeholder Engagement GRI 102- 40 List of stakeholder Identifying, Communicating and understanding our groups stakeholders, Page 21 GRI 102- 41 Collective bargaining People and Society, Page 26 agreements GRI 102- 42 Identifying and Identifying, Communicating and understanding our selecting stakeholders stakeholders, Page 21 GRI 102- 43 Approach to Identifying, Communicating and understanding our stakeholder stakeholders, Page 21 engagement GRI 102- 44 Key topics and Identifying, Communicating and understanding our concerns raised stakeholders, Page 21 Reporting Practice GRI 102- 45 Entities included in About this report, Page 4 the consolidated financial statements GRI 102- 46 Defining report Materiality Assessment, Page 20 content and topic Boundaries GRI 102- 47 List of material topics Materiality Assessment, Page 20 GRI 102- 48 Restatements of No restatements information GRI 102- 49 Changes in reporting Our Business Model, Page 10 GRI 102- 50 Reporting period 2019 GRI 102- 51 Date of most recent 2018 report GRI 102- 52 Reporting cycle Annual GRI 102- 53 Contact point for Contact Details, Page 87 questions regarding the report GRI 102- 54 Claims of reporting in About this report, Page 4 accordance with the GRI Standards GRI 102- 55 GRI content index GRI content index, Page 78 GRI 102- 56 External assurance No 80 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement Material Topic: Waste Management GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Waste Management, Page 58 Management material topic and its Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Waste Management, Page 58 approach and its components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Waste Management, Page 58 management approach GRI 306: GRI 306- 2 Waste by type and Waste Management, Page 58 Effluents and disposal method Additional Information, Information on Waste 2016 Environmental Performance, Page 67 Material Topic: Water Management GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Water Management, Page 59 Management material topic and its Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Water Management, Page 59 approach and its components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Water Management, Page 59 management approach GRI 303: Water GRI 303- 1 Water withdrawn by The information is partially available. 2016 source Water Management, Page 59 Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 Material Topic: Environmental Management GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Environmental Management, Page 56 Management material topic and its Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Environmental Management, Page 56 approach and its components GRI 307: Compliance withEnvironmental Regulations 2016 GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Environmental Management, Page 56 management approach GRI 307- 1 Non-Compliance with Environmental Management, Page 56 Legal and Additional Information, Information on environmental Environmental Performance, Page 67 regulations Compliance, Page 44 Material Topic: Energy Management GRI 103: Management Approach 2016 GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Energy Management, Page 57 material topic and its Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Energy Management, Page 57 approach and its components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Energy Management, Page 57 management approach 81 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement GRI 302: Energy 2016 GRI 305: Emissions 2016 GRI 302- 1 Energy consumption Energy Management, Page 57 within the organization Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 GRI 302- 3 Energy intensity Energy Management, Page 57 Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 GRI 305- 1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG Energy Management, Page 57 emissions Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 GRI 305- 2 Energy indirect (Scope Energy Management, Page 57 2) GHG emissions Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 GRI 305- 4 GHG emissions Energy Management, Page 57 intensity Additional Information, Information on Environmental Performance, Page 67 Material Topic: Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Retention GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Management material topic and its Retention, Page 26 Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and approach and its Retention, Page 26 components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and management Retention, Page 26 approach GRI 401: GRI 401- 1 New employee hires Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Employment and employee Retention, Page 26 2016 turnover Additional Information, Information on People and Society Performance, Page 61 GRI 402: Labor/ GRI 402- 1 Minimum notice Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Management periods regarding Retention, Page 26 Relations 2016 operational changes Additional Information, Information on People and Society Performance, Page 61 GRI 405: GRI 405- 1 Diversity of Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and Diversity and governance bodies and Retention, Page 26 Equal employees Our Sustainability Governance, Page 14 Opportunity Risk Management / Governance, Page 45 2016 Additional Information, Information on People and Society Performance, Page 61 GRI 405- 2 Ratio of basic salary Employee Management/ Talent Attraction and and remuneration of Retention, Page 26 women to men Additional Information, Information on People and Society Performance, Page 61 Material Topic: Training and Education GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Training and Education, Page 31 Management material topic and its Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Training and Education, Page 31 approach and its components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Training and Education, Page 31 management approach 82 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement GRI 404: Training GRI 404- 1 Average hours of Training and Education, Page 31 and Education training per year per Additional Information, Information on People and 2016 employee Society Performance, Page 61 GRI 404- 2 Programs for Training and Education, Page 31 upgrading employee Additional Information, Information on People and skills and transition Society Performance, Page 61 assistance programs Material Topic: Quality and Client Satisfaction GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Quality and Client Satisfaction, Page 42 Management material topic and its Approach 2016 Boundary GRI 103- 2 The management Quality and Client Satisfaction, Page 42 approach and its components GRI 103- 3 Evaluation of the Quality and Client Satisfaction, Page 42 management approach GRI 417: GRI 417- 1 Requirements for Quality and Client Satisfaction, Page 42 Marketing and product and service Labelling 2016 information and labeling Material Topic: Product / Service Labelling & Fair Advertising GRI 103: GRI 103- 1 Explanation of the Diversity/ Equal Opportunity / Equal Management material topic and its Remuneration, Page 28