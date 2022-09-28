Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Louis plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUI   CY0004690711

LOUIS PLC

(LUI)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-26
0.0710 EUR   -6.58%
12:36pLouis : CSR Report 2021
PU
09/26Louis plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/16Louis : Announcement Louis plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Louis : CSR Report 2021

09/28/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

LOUIS PLC

Sustainability Report

For the year ended 31st December 2021

1

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Contents

ABOUT THIS REPORT.......................................................................................................................................................................

3

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN........................................................................................................................................................

4

GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS ..............................................................................................................................................................

5

OUR COMPANY ..............................................................................................................................................................................

6

OUR HISTORY ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

6

OUR BUSINESS MODEL ..............................................................................................................................................................................

8

Business Developments in 2020

8

Future Developments

11

OUR VISION, PURPOSE AND VALUES ...........................................................................................................................................................

11

OUR APPROACH TO MANAGING OUR PRIORITIES.........................................................................................................................

12

OUR SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE ............................................................................................................................................................

12

OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE UN'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGS) ..................................................................................................

16

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT .......................................................................................................................................................................

18

IDENTIFYING, COMMUNICATING AND UNDERSTANDING OUR STAKEHOLDERS ........................................................................................................

19

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY .................................................................................................................................................................

22

OUR PERFORMANCE.....................................................................................................................................................................

24

PEOPLE AND SOCIETY...............................................................................................................................................................................

24

Health and Safety / Food Safety

24

Employee Management / Talent Attraction and Retention

27

Human Rights and Equal Opportunities

28

Employee Policy

29

Grievance Policy

29

Recruitment Policy

29

Diversity

30

Training and Education

30

Supporting Local Communities and the promotion of Local Products

33

Our Impact on Local Communities

33

Purchase of products from local suppliers

35

Younger Generations

35

Child Protection

36

Personal Data Protection

36

Product/Service Labelling & Fair Advertising

37

MARKETPLACE .......................................................................................................................................................................................

38

Economic Performance

38

Quality and Client Satisfaction

41

Seasonality

42

Compliance

44

Risk Management / Governance

44

Embedding Technology

50

Strategy and Investments

56

ENVIRONMENT.......................................................................................................................................................................................

58

Environmental Management

58

Energy Management

59

Waste Management

60

Water Management

61

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .........................................................................................................................................................

63

INFORMATION ON PEOPLE AND SOCIETY PERFORMANCE ..................................................................................................................................

63

INFORMATION ON MARKETPLACE PERFORMANCE ..........................................................................................................................................

68

INFORMATION ON ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE .......................................................................................................................................

70

STANDARDS, CERTIFICATIONS AND AWARDS ...............................................................................................................................

73

GRI CONTENT INDEX .....................................................................................................................................................................

79

CONTACT DETAILS ........................................................................................................................................................................

88

2

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

About this report

According to the Companies Law (Cap. 113), Section 151B, paragraph (1), Public Interest Entities that are parent companies of a large group of companies, and at the consolidated balance sheet date, their average number of employees during the financial year exceeds 500 employees, then their Consolidated Management Report includes non-financial information ("Sustainability Report" or "Non-Financial Statement").

The information presented in this report includes all the operations of Louis PLC ("the Company") and its subsidiaries in 2021, namely Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd and Celestyal Cruises Ltd, collectively referred to as the "Group". This report discloses information, to the extent necessary that assists in understanding the development, performance, position and the impact of their operations, in relation to environmental, social and governance matters. Sustainability refers to the activities of the Group that aim to make a positive contribution to the economy, society, environment and its stakeholders.

We are managing the material issues that arise from the Sustainability report, by applying a precautionary approach, which is implemented through our organizational structure, internal processes and the Sustainability action plans that we focus on. For this report, the Group has considered best practices and standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the ISO 26000 for Social Responsibility. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative framework (GRI Standards: Core option).

For the preparation of the consolidated non-financial statements of the Group, management is required to exercise judgment, formulate estimates and assumptions of the Group which affect the data reported. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and a variety of other factors as well, which are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may deviate from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Group presents the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement for the year that ended on 31 December 2021.

3

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Stakeholders,

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt both our businesses and daily lives, 2021 was certainly

another challenging year. From safeguarding guests' and employees' health and safety, tackling travel

restrictions and at the same time ensuring business continuity, we have seen fundamental changes in the way business is conducted in our industry. Some of these changes, albeit challenging, have presented new opportunities such as digitization of processes and exploring new means of cooperation both internally and externally. If anything, this setback has highlighted how interconnected we all are and how one's decisions can impact the wellbeing of others. Similarly, geopolitical tensions such as the recent Russia-Ukraine war send immediate shockwaves to global markets and result to significant consequences on trade and businesses, particularly in Cyprus and its tourism and hospitality industry - nearly a million of Russian and Ukrainian tourist arrivals is considered lost.

Behaving responsibly has been of paramount importance for us here at the Louis Group and we have worked hard at leaving no one behind through systematic engagement with our key stakeholders and making sure that our operations and practices, even during these difficult times, have left a positive footprint, both environmentally and socially.

In the following pages, you may read about our efforts to build a more resilient business - one that can be both agile and adaptive while creating added value for all its stakeholders, across the most material aspects identified: People and Society, Marketplace and Environment. A series of Key Performance Indicators have been established to help us monitor the progress of our efforts and continually improve the way we operate. Despite the grave impact that this health crisis had on our business and industry in general, we have set our guests' and employees' health, safety and wellbeing as top priority.

We are fostering our efforts towards a smooth, green and fair transition, one that ensures not just our future but that of generations to come. Tourism was undoubtedly stricken severely but humans' innate need to socialize, travel and explore allows us to remain hopeful and continue to work hard to meet and even exceed our clients' expectations.

Once this crisis is behind us, travelers will once again seize the opportunity to have the much needed break without any restrictions. They can feel free to plan their holidays and catch up on all those destinations they missed visiting because of COVID-19 but were dreaming of for all this time. And we will be there to greet them with the same smile and the same unparalleled hospitality that we are renowned for in the last 87 years. Bringing our motto to life again: creating happy faces in happy places.

…………………………………..

Costakis Loizou

Chairman

Louis PLC

4

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS

87 years of

experience in

the tourism

sector

23 Hotel

Units in

Cyprus and

Greece

2.355 personnel

>1.000.000kg

materials recycled

87% of procurement

budget spent to local suppliers

>55 awards received in 2021

2 Cruise ships

9/10 customer

satisfaction score

4.021 training hours

to staff

1:1 ratio of salary to men & women

0 incidents of

corruption

5

Disclaimer

Louis plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOUIS PLC
12:36pLouis : CSR Report 2021
PU
09/26Louis plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/16Louis : Announcement Louis plc
PU
07/11Louis : Concentrated statement for the free float of the share capital as at 30.6.2022
PU
07/11Louis : Report of dispersion of share capital
PU
06/29Louis : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/02Louis plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/19Louis : Announcement Louis plc
PU
04/19Louis : Board meeting on 29/4 for final results 2021
PU
04/07Louis : Concentrated statement for the free float of the share capital as at 31.3.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44,9 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net income 2021 -30,3 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net Debt 2021 278 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 32,2%
Capitalization 32,7 M 31,4 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 294
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart LOUIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Louis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios Ioannou Chief Financial Officer & Group Finance Director
Costakis Loizou Chairman
Christos Mavrellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Christakis Taoushanis Independent Non-Executive Director
George Lysiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUIS PLC2.90%31
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY10.88%23 121
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY17.46%9 506
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.32.62%7 204
TOKYU CORPORATION10.60%7 031
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-18.65%6 629