Louis : CSR Report 2021

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Stakeholders,

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt both our businesses and daily lives, 2021 was certainly

another challenging year. From safeguarding guests' and employees' health and safety, tackling travel

restrictions and at the same time ensuring business continuity, we have seen fundamental changes in the way business is conducted in our industry. Some of these changes, albeit challenging, have presented new opportunities such as digitization of processes and exploring new means of cooperation both internally and externally. If anything, this setback has highlighted how interconnected we all are and how one's decisions can impact the wellbeing of others. Similarly, geopolitical tensions such as the recent Russia-Ukraine war send immediate shockwaves to global markets and result to significant consequences on trade and businesses, particularly in Cyprus and its tourism and hospitality industry - nearly a million of Russian and Ukrainian tourist arrivals is considered lost.

Behaving responsibly has been of paramount importance for us here at the Louis Group and we have worked hard at leaving no one behind through systematic engagement with our key stakeholders and making sure that our operations and practices, even during these difficult times, have left a positive footprint, both environmentally and socially.

In the following pages, you may read about our efforts to build a more resilient business - one that can be both agile and adaptive while creating added value for all its stakeholders, across the most material aspects identified: People and Society, Marketplace and Environment. A series of Key Performance Indicators have been established to help us monitor the progress of our efforts and continually improve the way we operate. Despite the grave impact that this health crisis had on our business and industry in general, we have set our guests' and employees' health, safety and wellbeing as top priority.

We are fostering our efforts towards a smooth, green and fair transition, one that ensures not just our future but that of generations to come. Tourism was undoubtedly stricken severely but humans' innate need to socialize, travel and explore allows us to remain hopeful and continue to work hard to meet and even exceed our clients' expectations.

Once this crisis is behind us, travelers will once again seize the opportunity to have the much needed break without any restrictions. They can feel free to plan their holidays and catch up on all those destinations they missed visiting because of COVID-19 but were dreaming of for all this time. And we will be there to greet them with the same smile and the same unparalleled hospitality that we are renowned for in the last 87 years. Bringing our motto to life again: creating happy faces in happy places.

…………………………………..

Costakis Loizou

Chairman

Louis PLC

