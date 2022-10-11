Advanced search
    LUI   CY0004690711

LOUIS PLC

(LUI)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-09
0.0660 EUR   -0.75%
10:22aLouis : Share Capital Dispersion Report
PU
09/28Louis : CSR Report 2021
PU
09/26Louis plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Louis : Share Capital Dispersion Report

10/11/2022 | 10:22am EDT
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

LOUIS PLC

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Total number

Percentage of

Trading Code /

Surveillance

of shares

the total

Trading Account

[(Article 137(3)]

number of

shares

1. Chairman of the Board

COSTAKIS LOIZOU

307,778,676

66.829

2004496628

2. Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

CHRISTOS MAVRELLIS

70,980

0.016

2004477603

2.3

IASONAS PERDIOS

16,815,594

3.651

2004493802

2.4

LOUIS LOIZOU

12,422

0.003

2004500621

2.5

EVGENIA CHRISTODOULOU

-

-

-

2.6

THEODOROS MIDDLETON

-

-

-

2.7

GEORGE LYSIOTIS

-

-

-

2.8

CHRISTAKIS TAOUSIANIS

-

-

-

3.

General Manager

COSTAKIS LOIZOU

*

*

*

4.

Financial Manager

MARIOS IOANNOU

130,122

0.028

2004498065

5. Head of Accounting Department

STAVROS ROSSOS

1,452

0.000

2004480435

6. Secretary

COSTAS HADJIMARKOS

40,950

0.009

2004731805

7. Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

DELOITTE

-

-

-

  1. Buy Back
  2. Employee Provident Funds

(Names of funds)

LOUIS GROUP OF COMPANIES EMPLOYEE

-

-

-

PROVIDENT FUND

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

CLIN COMPANY LTD

B.2

(306,178,159)*

*

*

*

B.3

B.4

B.5

TOTAL

324,850,196

70,536

C.

Company Employees

458,257

0,100

*Please return this document to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, after its completion.

1

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

135,238,401

29,634

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

460,546,854

100,000

*The direct participation is included in the Statement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

Costakis Loizou

Signed

11/10/2022

Secretary

Costas Hadjimarkos

Signed

11/10/2022

*Please return this document to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, after its completion.

2

Disclaimer

Louis plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
