|
Louis : Share Capital Dispersion Report
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
LOUIS PLC
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
A.
|
Bodies of Administration - Management and
|
Total number
|
Percentage of
|
Trading Code /
|
|
Surveillance
|
of shares
|
the total
|
Trading Account
|
|
[(Article 137(3)]
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
1. Chairman of the Board
|
COSTAKIS LOIZOU
|
307,778,676
|
66.829
|
2004496628
2. Members of the Board (Names)
|
2.1
|
CHRISTOS MAVRELLIS
|
70,980
|
0.016
|
2004477603
|
2.3
|
IASONAS PERDIOS
|
16,815,594
|
3.651
|
2004493802
|
2.4
|
LOUIS LOIZOU
|
12,422
|
0.003
|
2004500621
|
2.5
|
EVGENIA CHRISTODOULOU
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.6
|
THEODOROS MIDDLETON
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.7
|
GEORGE LYSIOTIS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.8
|
CHRISTAKIS TAOUSIANIS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.
|
General Manager
|
|
|
|
|
COSTAKIS LOIZOU
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
4.
|
Financial Manager
|
|
|
|
|
MARIOS IOANNOU
|
130,122
|
0.028
|
2004498065
5. Head of Accounting Department
|
STAVROS ROSSOS
|
1,452
|
0.000
|
2004480435
|
6. Secretary
|
|
|
|
COSTAS HADJIMARKOS
|
40,950
|
0.009
|
2004731805
7. Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
-
Buy Back
-
Employee Provident Funds
|
|
(Names of funds)
|
|
|
|
|
LOUIS GROUP OF COMPANIES EMPLOYEE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
PROVIDENT FUND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.
|
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
|
|
|
|
B.1
|
CLIN COMPANY LTD
|
|
|
|
B.2
|
(306,178,159)*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
B.3
|
|
|
|
|
B.4
|
|
|
|
|
B.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
324,850,196
|
70,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C.
|
Company Employees
|
458,257
|
0,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Please return this document to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, after its completion.
|
1
|
|
|
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
|
135,238,401
|
29,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
|
460,546,854
|
100,000
|
*The direct participation is included in the Statement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Position
|
NAME - SURNAME
|
SIGNATURE
|
DATE
|
Chairman
|
Costakis Loizou
|
Signed
|
11/10/2022
|
Secretary
|
Costas Hadjimarkos
|
Signed
|
11/10/2022
|
*Please return this document to the Cyprus Stock Exchange, after its completion.
|
2
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
44,9 M
43,6 M
43,6 M
|Net income 2021
|
-30,3 M
-29,4 M
-29,4 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
278 M
270 M
270 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-1,05x
|Yield 2021
|32,2%
|
|Capitalization
|
30,4 M
29,5 M
29,5 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|18,9x
|EV / Sales 2021
|6,90x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 294
|Free-Float
|39,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution