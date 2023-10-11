LOUIS PLC

Sustainability Report

For the year ended 31st December 2022

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Contents

ABOUT THIS REPORT

3

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

4

GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS

5

OUR HISTORY

6

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

8

OUR VISION, PURPOSE AND VALUES

9

OUR APPROACH TO MANAGING OUR PRIORITIES

9

OUR SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE

9

OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE UN'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGS)

12

IDENTIFYING, COMMUNICATING AND UNDERSTANDING OUR STAKEHOLDERS

14

MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

15

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

16

OUR PERFORMANCE

17

ENVIRONMENT

17

Energy Management

17

Waste Management

20

Water Management

22

Biodiversity Protection

23

SOCIETY

26

Health and Safety

26

Training and Education

29

Employment Practices

30

Protection of Human Rights

31

Social Contribution

32

Customer Privacy

33

Responsible Communication

33

GOVERNANCE

36

Corporate Governance Structure- Board of Directors' Committees

36

Procurement Practices

37

Anti-Corruption

37

Additional Information

38

DIRECT ECONOMIC VALUE PRODUCED AND DISPERSED BY LOUIS PLC AS A GROUP FOR 2022

46

DIRECT ECONOMIC VALUE PRODUCED AND DISPERSED BY LOUIS HOTELS TO LOUIS PLC GROUP FOR 2022

46

STANDARDS, CERTIFICATIONS AND AWARDS

47

GRI CONTENT INDEX

50

CONTACT DETAILS

57

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

About this report

According to the Companies Law (Cap. 113), Section 151B, paragraph (1), Public Interest Entities that are parent companies of a large group of companies, and at the consolidated balance sheet date, their average number of employees during the financial year exceeds 500 employees, then their Consolidated Management Report includes non-financial information ("Sustainability Report" or "Non-Financial Statement").

The information presented in this report includes all the operations of Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd ("the Company") in 2022, and disclose information for the below 25 hotels and villas:

Cyprus

Greece

1.

Louis Paphos Breeze, Paphos

1.

Asterion Suites & Spa, Chania

2.

Louis Phaethon Beach, Paphos

2.

Mykonos Theoxenia

3.

Louis Imperial Beach, Paphos

3.

Once in Mykonos

4.

Louis Ledra Beach, Paphos

4.

Louis Ionian Sun, Corfu

5.

The King Jason Paphos, Paphos

5.

Kerkyra Blue Hotel N' Spa, Corfu

  1. The Ivi Mare, Paphos
  2. Polis 1907, Polis Chrysochous
  3. Sofianna Resort, Paphos
  4. Royal Apollonia, Limassol
  5. St. Elias Resort, Protaras
  6. Althea Kalamies Luxury Villas, Protaras
  7. Louis Althea Beach, Protaras
  8. Nausicaa Beach Luxury Villas, Protaras
  9. Nausicaa Beach, Protaras
  10. The King Jason Protaras
  11. Louis Infinity Blu, Protaras
  12. Chris Le Mare Luxury Villa, Protaras
  13. Chris Le Mare Gold Luxury Villa, Protaras
  14. Lora Pearl Villa, Protaras
  15. Hilton Nicosia

This report discloses information to the extent necessary that assists in understanding the development, performance, position and the impact of their operations, in relation to environmental, social and governance matters. Sustainability refers to the activities of the Group that aim to make a positive contribution to the economy, society, environment and its stakeholders.

We are managing the material issues that arise from the Sustainability report, by applying a precautionary approach, which is implemented through our organizational structure, internal processes and the Sustainability action plans that we focus on. This report has been prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as a guideline.

For the preparation of the consolidated non-financial statements of the Group, management is required to exercise judgment, formulate estimates and assumptions of the Group which affect the data reported. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and a variety of other factors as well, which are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may deviate from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Group presents the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement for the year that ended on 31 December 2022.

3

