About this report

According to the Companies Law (Cap. 113), Section 151B, paragraph (1), Public Interest Entities that are parent companies of a large group of companies, and at the consolidated balance sheet date, their average number of employees during the financial year exceeds 500 employees, then their Consolidated Management Report includes non-financial information ("Sustainability Report" or "Non-Financial Statement").

The information presented in this report includes all the operations of Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd ("the Company") in 2022, and disclose information for the below 25 hotels and villas:

Cyprus Greece 1. Louis Paphos Breeze, Paphos 1. Asterion Suites & Spa, Chania 2. Louis Phaethon Beach, Paphos 2. Mykonos Theoxenia 3. Louis Imperial Beach, Paphos 3. Once in Mykonos 4. Louis Ledra Beach, Paphos 4. Louis Ionian Sun, Corfu 5. The King Jason Paphos, Paphos 5. Kerkyra Blue Hotel N' Spa, Corfu

The Ivi Mare, Paphos Polis 1907, Polis Chrysochous Sofianna Resort, Paphos Royal Apollonia, Limassol St. Elias Resort, Protaras Althea Kalamies Luxury Villas, Protaras Louis Althea Beach, Protaras Nausicaa Beach Luxury Villas, Protaras Nausicaa Beach, Protaras The King Jason Protaras Louis Infinity Blu, Protaras Chris Le Mare Luxury Villa, Protaras Chris Le Mare Gold Luxury Villa, Protaras Lora Pearl Villa, Protaras Hilton Nicosia

This report discloses information to the extent necessary that assists in understanding the development, performance, position and the impact of their operations, in relation to environmental, social and governance matters. Sustainability refers to the activities of the Group that aim to make a positive contribution to the economy, society, environment and its stakeholders.

We are managing the material issues that arise from the Sustainability report, by applying a precautionary approach, which is implemented through our organizational structure, internal processes and the Sustainability action plans that we focus on. This report has been prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as a guideline.

For the preparation of the consolidated non-financial statements of the Group, management is required to exercise judgment, formulate estimates and assumptions of the Group which affect the data reported. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and a variety of other factors as well, which are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may deviate from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The Group presents the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement for the year that ended on 31 December 2022.