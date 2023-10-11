LOUIS PLC
Contents
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN
4
GROUP'S KEY HIGHLIGHTS
5
OUR HISTORY
6
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
8
OUR VISION, PURPOSE AND VALUES
9
OUR APPROACH TO MANAGING OUR PRIORITIES
9
OUR SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
9
OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE UN'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGS)
12
IDENTIFYING, COMMUNICATING AND UNDERSTANDING OUR STAKEHOLDERS
14
MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT
15
OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
16
OUR PERFORMANCE
17
ENVIRONMENT
17
Energy Management
17
Waste Management
20
Water Management
22
Biodiversity Protection
23
SOCIETY
26
Health and Safety
26
Training and Education
29
Employment Practices
30
Protection of Human Rights
31
Social Contribution
32
Customer Privacy
33
Responsible Communication
33
GOVERNANCE
36
Corporate Governance Structure- Board of Directors' Committees
36
Procurement Practices
37
Anti-Corruption
37
Additional Information
38
DIRECT ECONOMIC VALUE PRODUCED AND DISPERSED BY LOUIS PLC AS A GROUP FOR 2022
46
DIRECT ECONOMIC VALUE PRODUCED AND DISPERSED BY LOUIS HOTELS TO LOUIS PLC GROUP FOR 2022
46
STANDARDS, CERTIFICATIONS AND AWARDS
47
GRI CONTENT INDEX
50
CONTACT DETAILS
57
About this report
According to the Companies Law (Cap. 113), Section 151B, paragraph (1), Public Interest Entities that are parent companies of a large group of companies, and at the consolidated balance sheet date, their average number of employees during the financial year exceeds 500 employees, then their Consolidated Management Report includes non-financial information ("Sustainability Report" or "Non-Financial Statement").
The information presented in this report includes all the operations of Louis Hotels Public Company Ltd ("the Company") in 2022, and disclose information for the below 25 hotels and villas:
Cyprus
Greece
1.
Louis Paphos Breeze, Paphos
1.
Asterion Suites & Spa, Chania
2.
Louis Phaethon Beach, Paphos
2.
Mykonos Theoxenia
3.
Louis Imperial Beach, Paphos
3.
Once in Mykonos
4.
Louis Ledra Beach, Paphos
4.
Louis Ionian Sun, Corfu
5.
The King Jason Paphos, Paphos
5.
Kerkyra Blue Hotel N' Spa, Corfu
- The Ivi Mare, Paphos
- Polis 1907, Polis Chrysochous
- Sofianna Resort, Paphos
- Royal Apollonia, Limassol
- St. Elias Resort, Protaras
- Althea Kalamies Luxury Villas, Protaras
- Louis Althea Beach, Protaras
- Nausicaa Beach Luxury Villas, Protaras
- Nausicaa Beach, Protaras
- The King Jason Protaras
- Louis Infinity Blu, Protaras
- Chris Le Mare Luxury Villa, Protaras
- Chris Le Mare Gold Luxury Villa, Protaras
- Lora Pearl Villa, Protaras
- Hilton Nicosia
This report discloses information to the extent necessary that assists in understanding the development, performance, position and the impact of their operations, in relation to environmental, social and governance matters. Sustainability refers to the activities of the Group that aim to make a positive contribution to the economy, society, environment and its stakeholders.
We are managing the material issues that arise from the Sustainability report, by applying a precautionary approach, which is implemented through our organizational structure, internal processes and the Sustainability action plans that we focus on. This report has been prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as a guideline.
For the preparation of the consolidated non-financial statements of the Group, management is required to exercise judgment, formulate estimates and assumptions of the Group which affect the data reported. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and a variety of other factors as well, which are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may deviate from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.
The Group presents the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement for the year that ended on 31 December 2022.
3
