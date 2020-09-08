Log in
LP Building Solutions : Announces 2020 Investor Day Conference Call & Webcast

09/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, LP) (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Sept. 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET.

During the event, LP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern and other members of LP’s senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategic initiatives, growth strategy, and business outlook with attendees, including analysts, investors, and media.

Registration and webcast details are available here. To join by audio-only, call 855-638-4813 (U.S.) or 704-288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 3770018 at the start of the event.

The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will also be available from Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. ET until Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET by calling 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 3770018.

For more information, visit investor.lpcorp.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1973, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
