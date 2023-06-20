LP Building Solutions Announces Nationwide Product Distribution with Return to California

Availability supports LP's mission to provide an innovative and sustainable portfolio of high-quality products that help customers build beautiful, durable homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the expansion of its LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding product line into California through a partnership with International Wood Products (IWP) and Taiga Building Products. The company's return to California means products within the LP portfolio are now available to customers nationwide.

"LP's dedication to help solve industry challenges through innovation is exemplified by our range of cutting-edge products," said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom. "Our return to California and nationwide distribution reinforces the company's commitment to providing dependable and durable building solutions to meet evolving industry needs."

The quality and durability of the LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products, combined with the company's nationwide distribution network helps to benefit builders, contractors and installers across the U.S. Through this expansion, builders now have access to products that will give them the opportunity to build stronger and faster while positively impacting the environment due to the carbon-negative properties of LP SmartSide Trim & Siding.

For more information about LP's innovative products and its purpose of Building a Better World™, visit lpcorp.com/showcase.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that help meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

SOURCE LP Building Solutions