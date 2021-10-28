Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LPX   US5463471053

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be payable December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP® BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lp-building-solutions-announces-quarterly-dividend-301410495.html

SOURCE Louisiana-Pacific Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
