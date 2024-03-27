Pebbled Stucco Panel is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio of primed siding products for exterior buildings

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce the launch of LP® SmartSide® Pebbled Stucco Panel Siding, the latest addition to the company’s durable, versatile collection of engineered wood products.

LP® SmartSide® Pebbled Stucco Panel Siding (Photo: Business Wire)

Available nationwide starting April 1, 2024, LP SmartSide Pebbled Stucco Panel Siding comes in 9 and 10 foot lengths, offering both square edge or shiplap detailing. Primed for exceptional paint adhesion, Pebbled Stucco Panel Siding provides advanced durability across diverse climates and aims to be more durable than traditional stucco.

“With the introduction of LP SmartSide Pebbled Stucco Panels, we are excited to give home builders and designers innovative solutions to elevate their projects,” said LP Director of Siding Innovation and Commercialization Sarah Caperton. “Pebbled Stucco Panels boast easier installation compared to traditional stucco and are extremely versatile, serving as an ideal choice for accent walls, whole-house cladding, or seamless integration into restoration and remodeling projects.”

Backed by an industry-leading 5/50-year limited warranty, LP SmartSide Pebbled Stucco helps ensure longer lasting performance and peace of mind, offering reassurance to both builders and homeowners.

Maintaining its commitment to pioneering advancements in the building sector, LP continues to define the standard of excellence with engineered wood products. The introduction of Pebbled Stucco Panel Siding underscores LP’s dedication to delivering resilient and contemporary siding solutions, providing builders and homeowners alike with exceptional quality and durability.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

