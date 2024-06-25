LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has been recognized on USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders list for 2024.

“At LP, environmental responsibility is a fundamental aspect of our operations,” said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. “We strive to manage our environmental impact across all stages of the product lifecycle, from sourcing and manufacturing to installation and final use. Our dedication to efficiency and sustainability is reflected in our carbon-negative products, which not only benefit the environment but also contribute to a lower-carbon economy. Being named one of America’s Climate Leaders underscores our commitment to ‘Do the Right Thing Always’ and our mission to provide sustainable solutions for resilient homes.”

USA Today collaborated with Statista, a leading market research firm, to compile the second annual America’s Climate Leaders list. The assessment focused on companies that demonstrated significant reductions in emissions intensity relative to revenue between 2020 and 2022. Only emissions reported using the widely accepted Greenhouse Gas Protocols (Scopes 1 and 2) were considered for evaluation.

LP consistently assesses its operations to pinpoint opportunities for emission reduction and efficiency enhancement, recognizing the significance of even minor adjustments. The company’s use of residual biomass, a renewable energy source, for energy production highlights its sustainability commitment. In 2022, biomass accounted for approximately 80% of total energy consumption, significantly offsetting the use of fossil fuels.

For more information on LP’s sustainability initiatives, see the company’s latest Sustainability Report.

To access the complete list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024, visit USA Today.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

