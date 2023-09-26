With five products included in the new classification, LP continues to deliver resiliency, performance and sustainability in the building products industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that ASTM International has validated five Structural Solutions products as carbon negative. In the newly published environmental product declarations (EPDs), LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier , LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier , LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring , LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring have all been shown to store more carbon than is released during their entire life cycle. The result is less carbon emitted into the earth's atmosphere, thus generating greater value for generations of LP customers, homeowners and shareholders.

LP is deeply committed to providing solutions for builders to address the many environmental challenges facing the industry today. With the exception of LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing , which is too new to qualify for testing and analysis following its March 2022 launch, the entire LP® Structural Solutions product portfolio has been confirmed to be carbon negative.

EPDs provide transparency to consumers about the environmental footprint of products throughout their entire life cycle, from raw material sourcing to product end of life. To establish the products' carbon-negative designation, LP developed life cycle assessments (LCAs) and EPDs for each product in line with internationally recognized protocols and standards, including ISO standards. LP began the EPD process in 2022 to determine the cradle-to-grave energy, fuel and materials needed to produce and distribute LP® Structural Solutions products in North America. Once completed, the LCAs and EPDs underwent third-party validation by ASTM International.

"In addition to the proven benefits of LP® Structural Solutions, such as their resilience and durability, confirming that our products are carbon negative helps us live up to LP's purpose of Building a Better World™," said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of OSB Jimmy Mason. "LP has long been dedicated to using renewable resources and developing resilient, high-performing and sustainable products to make the lives of our builder community easier. This new designation is the latest evidence of our long history of fulfilling this commitment."

LP has released six EPDs since 2021, demonstrating the carbon negativity of products across the LP® Structural Solutions and LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding product lines. LP's investment in LCA research, the results of which are summarized in its EPDs, gives builders access to many LP products that help achieve higher ratings within green building certification programs, such as the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) and the WELL Building Institute's WELL Building Standard®.

"Earning the assurance that all eligible products in our Structural Solutions portfolio are carbon negative is an important milestone for the company," said LP Structural Solutions Brand Manager Casey Smyth. "We are incredibly proud to offer a sustainable structural portfolio to the market. Not only does our portfolio meet increasing customer demand for products originating from sustainably sourced, renewable resources, it also provides peace of mind to builders who can rest assured that their product choices are positively impacting the environment."

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that help meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

