Official LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION press release

Southern will serve a three-year term for the Atlanta Fed’s Nashville Branch

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the appointment of LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Board of Directors for its Nashville Branch.

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors appointed Southern to a three-year term that began January 1, 2024. As a Nashville Branch director, Southern will furnish economic insights from the manufacturing and homebuilding sectors that will aid the district bank’s president and head office directors in formulating monetary policy and discount rate recommendations.

Southern, who has more than 40 years of manufacturing and forest products experience, will celebrate his seventh year as LP’s CEO in July. He serves on the boards of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers and the Forest Products Association of Canada and holds a Master of Science in forest resources from the University of Georgia.

Reflecting on this appointment, Southern said, “I’m humbled to represent our industry on the Atlanta Fed’s Nashville Board, contributing to its important public mission. Manufacturing is a cornerstone of U.S. economic growth, and it is an honor to serve as a bridge between the Federal Reserve, the manufacturing industry and the public.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, one of 12 regional Reserve Banks, collaborates with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. to constitute the Federal Reserve System—the nation's central bank. Established in 1913, its primary role is to foster a sound financial system and healthy economy.

The Atlanta Fed’s territory encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It operates branches in Birmingham, Jacksonville, Miami, Nashville, and New Orleans, playing a pivotal role in the national payment system by providing essential financial services to the Federal Reserve’s Sixth District.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 23 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105848412/en/