Leading independent analysts select Southern for the second time in five years

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern has been named 2024 North American CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets. This marks the second time in five years that Southern has received this recognition, a rare achievement noted by Fastmarkets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709559780/en/

LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern named 2024 North American CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets (Photo: Business Wire)

Southern was selected by analysts who cover the North American and global pulp and paper industry. He was noted for his focus, determination, and success in transforming LP from a commodity to a specialty producer. Analysts commend Southern for his effective leadership, with one describing him as a CEO who “gets the job done,” another calling him a “reliable leader who operates with little fanfare,” and a third highlighting his strategic growth in LP’s Siding segment, noting that he has significantly reduced the company’s risk profile.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fastmarkets and the analyst community for our well-executed strategy,” said Southern. “LP’s success is a testament to our team members’ commitment to delivering high-quality products and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Southern has served as LP's CEO since 2017 and Chairperson of the Board since 2020. He joined LP in 1999 and has held various leadership roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OSB, Senior Vice President of Siding, and Vice President of Specialty Operations. Southern is also a board member of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Forest Products Association of Canada, and the Nashville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Fastmarkets noted that Southern is a rare example of a forester leading a major U.S. forest products company. “It’s notable—despite its name, the forest products industry in the U.S. is seldom led by foresters. Southern is a successful exception.” He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Forest Resources from the University of Georgia and began his career with MacMillan Bloedel as a forester.

Southern will be honored at the 36th Annual Fastmarkets North American Forest Products Conference on October 29, 2024 in Chicago.

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics, and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts, and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets provides forecasts, analysis, conferences, and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709559780/en/