More about the company
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a provider of building solutions. The Company manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. The Companyâs offerings include building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries Lap Siding, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions); LP Structural Solutions (LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing, and LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing); and oriented strand board (OSB). The Company also provides customer service and warranty. The Company operates approximately 23 plants across the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil.