  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPX   US5463471053

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29 2022-08-30 pm EDT
55.06 USD   -1.15%
02:00pLOUISIANA PACIFIC : Investor Presentation August 2022
PU
08/24LP Building Solutions Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Global Headquarters
PR
08/17LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Louisiana Pacific : Investor Presentation August 2022

08/30/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

August 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains statements concerning Louisiana-Pacific Corporation's (LP) future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following, which may be amplified by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the sanctions (including their duration), and other measures being imposed in response to this conflict, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope: impacts from public health issues (including global pandemics, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy, demand for our products or our operations, including the actions and recommendations of governmental authorities to contain such public health issues; changes in governmental fiscal and monetary policies, including tariffs, and levels of employment; changes in general economic conditions, including impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the cost and availability of capital; changes in the level of home construction and repair and remodel activity; changes in competitive conditions and prices for our products; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for building products; changes in the financial or business conditions of third-party wholesale distributors and dealers; changes in the relationship between supply of and demand for raw materials, including wood fiber and resins, used in manufacturing our products; changes in the cost and availability of energy, primarily natural gas, electricity, and diesel fuel; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; impact of manufacturing our products internationally; difficulties in the launch or production ramp-up of newly introduced products; unplanned interruptions to our manufacturing operations, such as explosions, fires, inclement weather, natural disasters, accidents, equipment failures, labor shortages or disruptions, transportation interruptions, supply interruptions, public health issues (including pandemics and quarantines), riots, civil insurrection or social unrest, looting, protests, strikes and street demonstrations; changes in other significant operating expenses; changes in currency values and exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real and Chilean peso; changes in, and compliance with, general and industry- specific laws and regulations, including environmental and health and safety laws and regulations, the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-bribery laws, laws related to our international business operations, and changes in building codes and standards; changes in tax laws, and interpretations thereof; changes in circumstances giving rise to environmental liabilities or expenditures; warranty costs exceeding our warranty reserves; challenge to or exploitation of our intellectual property or other proprietary information by others in the industry; changes in the funding requirements of our defined benefit pension plans; the resolution of existing and future product-related litigation, environmental proceedings and remediation efforts, and other legal or environmental proceedings or matters; the effect of covenants and events of default contained in our debt instruments; the amount and timing of any repurchases of our common stock and the payment of dividends on our common stock, which will depend on market and business conditions and other considerations; and acts of public authorities, war, civil unrest, natural disasters, fire, floods, earthquakes, inclement weather and other matters beyond our control.

For additional information about factors that could cause actual results, events, and circumstances to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We urge you to consider all of the risks, uncertainties, and factors identified above or discussed in such reports carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this news release. We cannot assure you that the results reflected in or implied by any forward-looking statement will be realized or even if substantially realized, that those results will have the forecasted or expected consequences and effects for or on our operations or financial performance. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, LP undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or circumstances.

PAGE 2

STATEMENT RELATING TO THE USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be presented. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the earnings release filed as an exhibit to LP's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2022, and the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. It should be noted that other companies may present similarly titled measures differently, and therefore, such measures as presented by LP may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

PAGE 3

INTRODUCTION

LP BUILDING SOLUTIONS (LPX)

  • Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Leader in strand-based engineered wood siding (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding) and value-added oriented strand board (OSB)
  • Primary product applications are new residential construction and repair & remodel (R&R)
  • Committed to careful stewardship and efficient use of natural resources
  • Operate 22 mills in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil and employs 4,100 people
  • Strategic transformation from commodity to specialty
  • Strong balance sheet and shareholder-focused capital allocation strategy

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022

Analyst Recommendations on LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 062 M - -
Net income 2022 1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,19x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 4 115 M 4 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 55,70 $
Average target price 70,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Bradley Southern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan J. M. Haughie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don Walker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dustan E. McCoy Lead Independent Director
Lizanne C. Gottung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-28.91%4 115
STELLA-JONES INC.1.27%1 896
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED12.15%1 860
DEXCO S.A.-27.14%1 590
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-9.22%1 361
STEICO SE-32.47%1 068