Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPX   US5463471053

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Louisiana Pacific : LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 18, 2022) - LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.22 per share, up 22% from its previous $0.18 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LPBuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

###


Disclaimer

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
06:11aLouisiana-Pacific Increases Quarterly Dividend by 22% to $0.22 a Share; Payable March 1..
MT
06:02aLOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aLP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/16LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Building Solutions' Robin Everhart Selected as 2022 Women of Influe..
PU
02/16LP Building Solutions' Robin Everhart Selected as 2022 Women of Influence Honoree by Na..
PR
02/14Resolute Forest Products buys remaining stake in two joint ventures in Quebec
AQ
02/14LOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Building Solutions to Sell Stake in I-Joist Joint Venture to Resolu..
PU
02/14LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Resolute Forest Products Inc. Will Enter into Agreements with Louisiana-Pacific to Cont..
CI
02/14Resolute Forest Products Inc. acquired remaining 50% stake in Resolute-LP Engineered Wo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 459 M - -
Net income 2021 1 366 M - -
Net cash 2021 90,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 5 982 M 5 982 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 67,99 $
Average target price 84,63 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Bradley Southern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan J. M. Haughie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Don Walker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dustan E. McCoy Lead Independent Director
Lizanne C. Gottung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-13.22%5 982
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-8.92%7 169
STELLA-JONES INC.2.82%2 033
DEXCO S.A.-5.88%1 989
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED0.63%1 778
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-9.57%1 542