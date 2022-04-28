Log in
    LPX   US5463471053

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
63.70 USD   +0.46%
06:31aLouisiana-Pacific Maintains Dividend at $0.22/Share; Payable on May 26 to Shareholders of Record on May 12
MT
06:17aLOUISIANA PACIFIC : LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aLOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Louisiana Pacific : LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

04/28/2022 | 06:17am EDT
LP Building Solutions Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 28, 2022) - LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable May 26, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 12, 2022.

About LP Building Solutions  

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.  

###


Disclaimer

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
