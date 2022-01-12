Log in
    LPX   US5463471053

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION

(LPX)
  Report
Louisiana Pacific : LP Building Solutions Enhances & Rebrands Loyalty Program & Online Resource for LP® SmartSide® Remodeler Customers

01/12/2022 | 11:06am EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 12, 2022) - LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has enhanced its preferred contractor loyalty program targeting exterior remodelers. This rebrand has led to a new name to represent the program's innovative offerings: LP® Remodelers Edge.

LP Remodelers Edge is designed to strengthen a contractor's business with the following benefits: homeowner referrals to grow their business faster, marketing and training resources to close more sales, and rewards to reinvest in their business.

The loyalty program now provides more ways for remodeling contractors who purchase LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding to be rewarded for their hard work and loyalty. The more LP SmartSide products a contractor uses, the more points they can earn and the more resources they can access.

"It was important for the enhanced loyalty program to be simple," says AJ Keating, R&R Segment Marketing Manager, LP Building Solutions. "It's also easy to use. Contractors simply upload their SmartSide purchase invoices and earn points. There's no red tape."

Once contractors meet program requirements, they can receive leads in their service area directly from LP; dedicated marketing support and materials to build stronger relationships with customers; and points redeemable for cash rewards, merchandise, trips and more. Additionally, LP Remodelers Edge offers Business Builder Funds for reinvesting earned points back into a contractor's business.

LP also added helpful services from trusted industry partners including HOVER®, which offers fully interactive 3D modeling of any property using a smartphone, and fast prospecting tools from Lead Scout.

"The goal of many contractors is to cultivate success and to stand out for the quality of their craftsmanship. It's our goal to help them get there," says Keating. "Our customers pride themselves on offering premium services and siding products, and we want to give them an extra edge when it comes to their businesses while rewarding them for jobs well done."

More info on LP Remodelers Edge can be found at www.LPRemodelersEdge.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as siding solutions (LP®SmartSide®Trim & Siding, LP®SmartSide®ExpertFinish®Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries®Lap Siding, and LP®Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP®TopNotch®Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better Worldby helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

Disclaimer

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 16:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
