Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a provider of building solutions. The Company manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. The Companyâs offerings include building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries Lap Siding, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions); LP Structural Solutions (LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing, and LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing); and oriented strand board (OSB). The Company also provides customer service and warranty. The Company operates approximately 23 plants across the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil.