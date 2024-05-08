From January 1, 2024 to May 8, 2024, the company has repurchased 600,000 shares, representing 0.83% for $50 million. With this, the company has completed the repurchase of 7,323,608 shares, representing 9.45% for $450 million under the buyback announced on May 3, 2022.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $250 million worth of its shares.
