Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Loulis Food Ingredients S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYLO   GRS117123000

LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.

(KYLO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12:50 2023-06-09 am EDT
2.830 EUR   +2.17%
02:17aLoulis Food Ingredients S A : 2023 financial calendar update
PU
06/09Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007
PU
06/07Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement for the decisions of the ordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loulis Food Ingredients S A : 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE

06/12/2023 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Loulis Food IngredientsSA, in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2023 is supplemented with respect to the return of share capital to the shareholders of the Company, amounting 0,12 Euros per share.

More specifically the Financial Calendar is updated accordingly:


Monday 26.06.2023: Ex-rights date for return of share capital

Tuesday 27.06.2023: Record date for identification of beneficiaries of return of share capital

Monday 03.07.2023: Share capital return payment date

Capital Return will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided at the time.

Athens, 12.06.2023

Loulis Food Ingredients S.A.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Loulis Mills SA published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.
02:17aLoulis Food Ingredients S A : 2023 financial calendar update
PU
06/09Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007
PU
06/07Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement for the decisions of the ordinary general meeti..
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Articles of association 2023
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Invitation of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Report of the Independent non-executive members of the Board..
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Remuneration Report of Article 112 of the Law 4548/2018
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Audit Committee 2022 Annual Report
PU
05/17Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement for the invitation to the ordinary general meet..
PU
04/26Loulis Food Ingredients S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 198 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 1,84 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2022 68,4 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,5 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Loulis Food Ingredients S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos S. Fotopoulos Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nikolaos Konstantinos Loulis Chairman
Elisavet Kapelanou-Alexandri Vice Chairman
Georgios Taniskidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Macheras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.10.12%52
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%316 877
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.48%99 374
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.47%52 289
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.85%48 339
KRAFT HEINZ-9.41%45 261
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer