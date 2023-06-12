Loulis Food Ingredients S A : 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE

Loulis Food IngredientsSA, in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2023 is supplemented with respect to the return of share capital to the shareholders of the Company, amounting 0,12 Euros per share.

More specifically the Financial Calendar is updated accordingly:



Monday 26.06.2023: Ex-rights date for return of share capital

Tuesday 27.06.2023: Record date for identification of beneficiaries of return of share capital

Monday 03.07.2023: Share capital return payment date

Capital Return will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided at the time.

Athens, 12.06.2023

Loulis Food Ingredients S.A.