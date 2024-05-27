"LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A." Municipality of Almyros, Municipal Community of Sourpi, Prefecture of Magnissia (Loulis Port) GEMI: 50675444000 INVITATION TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS In accordance with the Law and the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors of the Company invite the Shareholders of the Company to an Ordinary General Meeting, which shall be held at the offices of the Company's registered seat at the Municipality of Almyros, Municipal Community of Sourpi, Prefecture of Magnissia (Loulis Port), on Monday, 17th June 2024 at 11:00, regarding the discussion and decision-making on the following items of the daily agenda: AGENDA Submission for approval of the corporate and consolidated annual financial statements of the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (I.F.R.S.), after hearing and approving the relevant Board of Directors' Reports and the Certified Auditor's Report regarding the above-mentioned year. Submission of the annual report of activities of the Audit Committee. Decision on the distribution of year's profits of the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023. Approval of the overall management of the Members of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 108 L. 4548/2018 and discharge of the Company's Auditors from all compensation liabilities regarding their activities during the fiscal year ended 31.12.2023 (1.1.2023 to 31.12.2023), as well as for the current Annual Financial Statements. Election of regular and alternate Certified Auditors for the audit of the fiscal year 1.1.2024 to 31.12.2024 and determination of their fees. Submission for discussion and voting of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 Approval of the prepaid remunerations for the financial year 2023. Approval of an advance payment remunerations of the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Company for the financial year 2024. Validation of the election of Mr. Arnoud van den Berg as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors in replacement of the resigned, non-executive member Mr. Gianluca Fabbri, by the Board of Directors of the Company during the meeting of January 8, 2024. Grant permission to members of the Board of Directors of the Company as well as to executives of the Company to participate in the Boards of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies as those companies are defined in article 32 of Law 4308/2014. Amendment of the suitability policy for members of the Board of Directors of the Company. Submission of the report of the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors in accordance with the provision of article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020. If the quorum as required by the Law in order to decide on the items of the daily agenda is not obtained during the meeting of 17th June 2024, then the Annual General Meeting 1

will convene again in a Repeated Meeting taking place at the offices of the Company's registered seat at the Municipality of Almyros, Municipal Community of Sourpi, Prefecture of Magnissia (Loulis Port), on Wednesday, 26th June 2024 at 11:00, in accordance with the article 130 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force. It is noted that new invitation for the Repeated General Meetings will not be published. According to articles 121 par. 4, 124 and 128 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, the Company informs the shareholders about the following: Α. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING Each share provides for the right to cast one (1) vote. In the Annual Ordinary General Meeting, initial or Repeated, are eligible to participate and vote only the natural or legal persons who have the shareholding status at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day before the day of the General Meeting, i.e. on 12.06.2024 (record date). The above record date also applies in the case of postponed or repeated General Meeting, provided that the Postponed or Repeated meeting does not deviate more than thirty (30) days from the record date (article 124, par. 6, L. 4548 / 2018). Shareholder of the Company and entitled to participate in the Annual Ordinary General Meeting as well as to cast a vote is considered any person who is registered at the record date in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) of the Societe Anonyme under the name "Hellenic Central Securities Depository Societe Anonyme (HCSD) or the person identified as such, i.e. shareholder, based on the relevant date recorded through the registered intermediaries or other intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of the legislation (Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2018, Law 4706/2020 and Regulation (EU) 2018/1212) as well as the Regulation of Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β' 1007 / 16.03.2021). The proof of the shareholder status can be provided via any legal means and in any case through information that the Company collects from the Central Securities Depository or via the registered intermediaries or other intermediaries in the Central Securities Depository in any other case. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting on the basis of confirmations or notifications of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediary, unless the Meeting refuses this participation for a good reason that justifies its refusal in compliance with the provisions in force (article 19, par. 1, Law 4569/2018, article 124 par. 5, Law 4548/2018). It is noted that the exercise of the said rights (of participation and voting) does not involve the blocking of the beneficiary's shares or the observance of another similar procedure, which constrains the sale and transfer of shares throughout the period between the record date and the date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting. Β. PROCEDURE REGARDING PARTICIPATION & EXERCISE OF VOTING RIGHT BY PROXIES Each shareholder participates in the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and casts vote either in person or by proxy. Without prejudice to the following specifically defined, each shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxies. Legal persons participate in the General Meeting by appointing as their proxies up to three (3) natural persons. However, if the shareholder holds shares of the Company in more than one securities account, this constraint does not prevent the said shareholder from appointing different proxies as regards the shares held in each securities account with respect to the General Meeting. A proxy who acts on behalf of more than one shareholder may cast vote differently on behalf of each shareholder. The proxy shall vote, in accordance with the guidance of the shareholder, if any. Any non-compliance of the proxy or delegate with the guidance he / she has received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the General Meeting, even 2

if the proxy's vote was decisive in reaching a majority. The shareholder's proxy is obliged to notify the Company before the start of the convention of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of any particular event that may be helpful for the shareholders to assess the risk that the proxy may serve interests other than those of the shareholder. Within the meaning of this paragraph, there may be conflict of interests especially if the proxy is: (a) shareholder who exercises control of the Company or other legal person or entity controlled by that shareholder, (b) member of the Board of Directors or the general management of the Company or shareholder who exercises control of the Company, or other legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder who exercises control of the Company, (c) employee or auditor of the Company or shareholder who exercises control of the Company, or other legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder who exercises control of the Company, (d) spouse or first degree relative of one of the natural persons of the cases (a) up to (c). The appointment and revocation or replacement of the shareholder's proxy or representative are done in writing or electronically and are submitted to the Company at least forty eight (48) hours before the convention date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting (i.e. no later than 15.06.2024 at 11:00), or in case of shareholders identified through intermediaries, are done through confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 that are being provided by the intermediaries. The Company has a relevant document for the appointment of a representative or proxy to participate and vote in the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of 17th June 2024. This document is made available to shareholders in electronic form on the website of the Company (http://www.loulis.com) and in hard copy at the Shareholders and Investor Relations Department of the Company (Spetson 1 street, Keratsini, Attiki). The document concerning the representative's appointment fully completed should be sent to the Company as well assigned and also authenticated (confirmation of the shareholder's original signature), by the beneficiary to participate to the general meeting along with the required legalized documents, provided that the shareholder is a legal person or entity, in accordance with the specific instructions of completion, signature and submission included herein but also in the separate instruction folder either scanned and emailed to the email address a.kachioutea@loulisgroup.comwith subject "Appointment representative Ordinary Meeting 17.6.2024", or by fax to the 210 4090150 to the attention of the Company's Shareholders Help Desk responsible and in any case at least forty eight hours before the fixed Ordinary General Meeting's date (i.e. no later than 15.06.2024 at 11:00 for the initial General Meeting and no later than 24.06.2024 at 11:00 for the repetitive General Meeting). The shareholder should attend so that the representative's appointment document should be successfully sent and received, so that by calling the Shareholders Help Desk (Mrs. Kachioutea Alexandra) at tel. number 210 4090165 during business days and hours. MINORITY RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS According to article 121 par. 4 of Lαw 4548/2018, all Shareholders αre hereby informed that, inter alia, they have the following rights provided for in article 141 par. 2, 3, 6 and 7 of Law 4548/2018: At the request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital the Board of Directors is obliged to include additional items on the daily agenda of the General Meeting, which hαs already been convened, if the relevant request is received by the Board of Directors αt least fifteen (15) days prior to the General Meeting, ί.e. by 2 June 2024 αt the Ιαtest. The additional items must be published or disclosed, under the responsibility of the Board of Directors, in accordance with article 122 of Ιaw

4548/2018, at least seven (7) days before the General Meeting, ί.e. by 10 June 2024 αt the 3

latest. The request to include additional items in the daily agenda is accompanied by a justification or a draft decision for approval by the General Meeting, and the revised daily agenda is published in a similar manner αs the previous daily agenda, thirteen (13) days before the date of the General Meeting, ί.e. by 4 June 2024 αt the Ιαtest, and simultaneously made available to shareholders on the Website of the Company together with the justification or the draft decision thatαt hαs been submitted by shareholders, in accordance with the provisions in paragraph 4 of article 123 of law 4548/2018. If these items αre not published, the requesting shareholders αre entitled to request the postponement of the General Meeting, in accordance with paragraph 5 and to make the publication themselves, in accordance with the second subparagraph of the present paragraph, αt the expense of the Company. Shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital have the right to submit draft decisions for items that are included in the initial or any revised daily agenda of the General Meeting. The request must reach the Board of Directors seven (7) days before the date of the General Meeting, ί.e. by 10 June 2024 at the lαtest, and the draft decisions are made available to shareholders in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 3 of article 123 of law 4548/2018 αt least six (6) days before the date of the General Meeting, ί.e. by 11 June 2024 at the latest. Following a request by any shareholder, which is submitted to the Company at least five (5) full days before the General Meeting, ί.e. 12 June 2024 at 11:00 at the latest, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide the General Meeting with the information specifically requested concerning Company affairs, insofar as they αre relevant to the items on the daily agenda. There is no obligation to provide information, when the information is already available on the website of the Company, especially if it is available in the form of questions and answers. In addition, at the request of Shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-in share capital, the Board of Directors is obliged to announce to the General Meeting, provided it is αn Annual Meeting, the amounts that, over the previous two years, have been paid to each member of the Board of Directors or to Directors of the Company, as well as any benefit to these persons for whatever reason or by whatever contract of the Company with them. In all of the abovementioned cases, the Board of Directors may refuse to provide such information for a sufficiently important reason, which is recorded in the minutes. Such a reason may be the representation of the requesting shareholders to the Board of Directors, in accordance with articles 79 or 80 of Law 4548/2018. In the cases referred to in this paragraph, the Board of Directors may answer once to shareholder request having the same content. At the request of shareholders representing one tenth (1/10) of the paid-up share capital, which is submitted to the Company at least five (5) full days before the General Meeting, ί.e. by 12 June 2024 at 11:00 at the latest, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide to the General Meeting information about the course of corporate affairs and the assets of the Company. The Board of Directors may refuse to provide information for sufficiently important reason which is recorded in the minutes. Such a reason may be the representation of the requesting shareholders to the Board of Directors, in accordance with articles 79 or 80 of Lαw 4548/2018, provided that the corresponding members of the

Board of Directors have received this information in a manner that is adequate.

In all of the abovementioned cases, requesting shareholders are obliged to prove their shareholder status and, with the exception of the case of the first subparagraph of paragraph 3, the number of shares they possess during the exercise of the relevant right. The shareholder status can be certified by every legal means and in any case, based on the information that the Company received from the company under the name "Greek Central Securities Depository S.A" (ATHEXCSD), which provides register services, or in 4