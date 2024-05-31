Loulis Food Ingredients SA is a Greece-based company that is engaged in the production and trade of flour and flour related products. The Company offers its products under two main categories: milling and consuming products. Its milling products include such industrial products as flours in sacks and in bulk, and such sub-products as bran. Its consuming products include long-life consumer goods, such as packs of flour, packaged pasta, cakes, bread products, biscuits and corn flakes, short-life products like fresh bread and cheese pies, as well as frozen products such as cheese pies. In addition, the Company also focuses on the provision of professional education and training services, through its subsidiary, Greek Baking School of long term learning. The Company's sales network consists of three sales branches in Athens, Thessaloniki and Kavalla, as well as of its main store in Volos which also serves other areas. The Company has three plants in Greece and operates also in Bulgaria.

Sector Food Processing