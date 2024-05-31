LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A. (the Company), on the basis of Law 3556/2007, Regulation 596/2014 and the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, each as applicable, informs the investing public that, in accordance with the 29.05.2024 disclosure of transactions submitted by Mr. Nikolaos Fotopoulos, (CEO of LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.) purchased, as a liable person, on 29.05.2024 a total of 7.510 common registered shares with voting rights of the Company on the market of the Athens Stock Exchange at an average price of 2,65 euros per share.
