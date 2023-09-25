LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.. informs the Investing Public that the financial results of the 1st semester 2023 will be released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.

The Semi-Annual Financial Report will be available on the Company's website (www.loulis.com ) as well as on the website of Athens Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.