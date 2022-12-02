Advanced search
    KYLO   GRS117123000

LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.

(KYLO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-12-01 am EST
2.090 EUR   +2.45%
11/04Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Semi-Annual Financial Report for the period ended June 30,2022
PU
09/29Loulis Food Ingredients S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/28Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Announcement of the date of publication of the financial results of the first half of 2022
PU
Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Tax Compliance Certificate for the Fiscal Year 2021

12/02/2022 | 02:04am EST
Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS SA announces that the tax audit for the company for the fiscal year 2021 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor, according to article 65a of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and an "unqualified" tax compliance certificate has been issued.

The subsidiary of the Group, KENFOOD SA, also has been issued unqualified tax compliance certificate for the fiscal year 2021.


Loulis Mills SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 1,19 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 52,7 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 34,9 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 367
Free-Float 24,1%
Technical analysis trends LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos S. Fotopoulos Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nikolaos Konstantinos Loulis Chairman
George Apostolos Mourelatos Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas G. Koutoupis Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisavet Kapelanou-Alexandri Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS S.A.-12.07%36
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.85%326 322
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.68%92 329
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY35.11%53 560
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.60%50 629
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.55%48 229