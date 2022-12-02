Loulis Food Ingredients S A : Tax Compliance Certificate for the Fiscal Year 2021
12/02/2022 | 02:04am EST
Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTSSA announces that the tax audit for the company for the fiscal year 2021 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor, according to article 65a of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and an "unqualified" tax compliance certificate has been issued.
The subsidiary of the Group, KENFOOD SA, also has been issued unqualified tax compliance certificate for the fiscal year 2021.
Loulis Mills SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:03:07 UTC.