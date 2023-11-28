Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, LOULIS FOOD INGREDIENTS SA announces that the tax audit for the company for the fiscal year 2022 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor, according to article 65a of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and an "unqualified" tax compliance certificate has been issued.

The subsidiary of the Group, KENFOOD SA, also has been issued unqualified tax compliance certificate for the fiscal year 2022.