Loulis Mills S A : Semi-Annual Financial Report for the period ended June 30,2021

b. the Interim Report of the Board of Directors fairly represents the development, performance and position of LOULIS MILLS SA, as well as of the consolidated companies as a whole, including of the description of the main risks and uncertainties that they face.

a. The attached Interim Financial Statements for the Company and the Group, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards, fairly represent the information in the assets and liabilities, the equity and operating results for LOULIS MILLS SA, as well as the companies included in the consolidation as a whole and

Interim Report of the Board of Directors

of the company LOULIS MILLS SA.

of the Financial Statements for the period from

01.01.2021 to 30.06.2021

This report of the Board of Directors of LOULIS MILLS SA (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") has been prepared in accordance with current legislation and applicable Hellenic Capital Market Commission provisions and is referred to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Consolidated and Separate) of June 30, 2021 and for the six-month period then ended. The LOULIS MILLS Group (hereinafter the "Group"), beyond the Company includes subsidiaries which the Company controls directly or indirectly. Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU).

This report contains the financial review from January 01, 2021 to June 30, 2021, the important events that took place in the first six months of 2021, the estimated growth and development for the second half of 2021, the description of the significant risks and uncertainties for the second half of the fiscal year, the Group's and Company's significant transactions with their related parties, the most important facts that have been occurred until the date of the preparation of the Financial Statements and any other additional information required by legislation.

A. Financial Review for 01.01.2021 to 30.06.2021

The Group's Sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to € 60,97 million compared to € 54,52 million for the corresponding period of 2020, increased by 11,83%. At the same time, the Company's Sales amounted to € 54,25 million compared to € 48,01 million for the corresponding period of 2020, having increased by 13,00%.

Regarding the Sales per segment, a significant decrease was observed in the sold quantities of "Consumer Mill's Products & Mixtures for Bakery and Pastry" for the Group and the Company, since in the first half of 2021 they amounted to 10,1 thousand tones compared to 14,3 thousand tones in the previous period. That decrease affected correspondingly the sales of that product category, since they decreased significantly by 21,50% in the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The sold quantities of "Business Mill's Products" for the first half of 2021 for the Group, after the start of operation of the new Mill in Bulgaria in early 2020 and the continuous sales growth of the Group in Bulgaria, amounted to 116,4 thousand tones, having increased by 1,93% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, whereas the corresponding sold quantities of "Business Mill's Products" for the Company amounted to 102,6 thousand tones having decreased by 1,69% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Accordingly, the sales of that product category in the first half of 2021 for the Group and the Company amounted to € 41,20 million and € 37,43 million respectively, having increased by 5,62% and 3,12% respectively compared to the first half of the previous year. The sold quantities of "Mixtures & Raw Materials for Bakery and Pastry" in the first half of 2021, amounted to € 3,12 million from € 3,86 million compared to the corresponding period of 2020,

