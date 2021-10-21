Loulis Mills S A : Semi-Annual Financial Report for the period ended June 30,2021

Table of Contents
|
Statement of Representatives of the Board of Directors..........................................................................
|
1
|
Interim Report of the Board of Directors ...............................................................................................
|
2
|
Independent Auditor's Report on Review.............................................................................................
|
20
|
Interim Financial Statements..............................................................................................................
|
21
|
1.
|
Interim Statement of Financial Position .......................................................................................
|
21
|
2.
|
Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income ..............................................................................
|
22
|
3.
|
Interim Statement of Changes in Equity ......................................................................................
|
24
|
|
3.1 Group..............................................................................................................................
|
24
|
|
3.2
|
Company .........................................................................................................................
|
25
|
4.
|
Interim Cash Flow Statement .....................................................................................................
|
26
|
5.
|
Segment Reporting....................................................................................................................
|
27
|
|
5.1
|
Product segments.............................................................................................................
|
27
|
6.
|
Notes on the Financial Statements ..............................................................................................
|
29
|
|
6.1
|
General Information..........................................................................................................
|
29
|
|
6.2
|
Group's Structure .............................................................................................................
|
29
|
|
6.3
|
Context of Preparation of The Financial Statements .............................................................
|
29
|
|
6.4
|
Accounting Principles Applied.............................................................................................
|
32
|
7.
|
Analysis of the Financial Statements ...........................................................................................
|
39
|
|
7.1
|
Property, Plant, Equipment & investment Property...............................................................
|
39
|
|
7.2
|
Right of Use Assets and Leases..........................................................................................
|
40
|
|
7.3
|
Other Intangible Assets.....................................................................................................
|
41
|
|
7.4
|
Trade Receivables ............................................................................................................
|
41
|
|
7.5
|
Other Current Assets ........................................................................................................
|
42
|
|
7.6
|
Long-term and Short-term Borrowings................................................................................
|
42
|
|
7.7
|
Trade Payables.................................................................................................................
|
43
|
|
7.8
|
Accrued & Other Current Liabilities.....................................................................................
|
43
|
|
7.9
|
Earnings per Share (basic & diluted) ..................................................................................
|
43
|
8.
|
Financial Risk Management - Objectives & Perspectives ...............................................................
|
44
|
|
8.1
|
Financial Instruments........................................................................................................
|
44
|
|
8.2
|
Financial Risk Factors........................................................................................................
|
45
|
9.
|
Other Information .....................................................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.1
|
LOULIS MILLS SA Shares ..................................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.2
|
Main Exchange Rates for the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account Results ......................
|
47
|
|
9.3
|
Comparative Information...................................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.4
|
Existing Encumbrances......................................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.5
|
Litigation and Arbitration Cases..........................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.6
|
Number of Employed Personnel .........................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.7
|
Transactions with Related Parties.......................................................................................
|
47
|
|
9.8
|
Income Tax......................................................................................................................
|
48
|
|
9.9
|
Capital Expenditure...........................................................................................................
|
49
|
|
9.10 Contingent Liabilities/Receivables .....................................................................................
|
49
|
|
9.11 Approval of Financial Statements .....................................................................................
|
49
|
|
9.12 Notes on Future Events ...................................................................................................
|
49
Statement of Representatives of the Board of Directors
(Pursuant to article 4, par. 2 of Law 3556/2007)
The herein below members of the Board of Directors of LOULIS MILLS SA:
1. Mr Nikolaos K. Loulis - Chairman of the Board of Directors
2. Mr Nikolaos S. Fotopoulos - Chief Executive Officer,
3. Mr Georgios A. Mourelatos - Member of the Board of Directors, specifically appointed as per today's decision of the Company's Board of Directors (27 September 2021),
DO HEREBY DECLARE THAT
To the best of our knowledge:
a. The attached Interim Financial Statements for the Company and the Group, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards, fairly represent the information in the assets and liabilities, the equity and operating results for LOULIS MILLS SA, as well as the companies included in the consolidation as a whole and
b. the Interim Report of the Board of Directors fairly represents the development, performance and position of LOULIS MILLS SA, as well as of the consolidated companies as a whole, including of the description of the main risks and uncertainties that they face.
|
The Chairman of the BoD
|
The Chief Executive Officer
|
The BoD Member
|
NIKOLAOS K.LOULIS
|
NIKOLAOS S.FOTOPOULOS
|
GEORGIOS A.MOURELATOS
1
Interim Report of the Board of Directors
of the company LOULIS MILLS SA.
of the Financial Statements for the period from
01.01.2021 to 30.06.2021
This report of the Board of Directors of LOULIS MILLS SA (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") has been prepared in accordance with current legislation and applicable Hellenic Capital Market Commission provisions and is referred to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Consolidated and Separate) of June 30, 2021 and for the six-month period then ended. The LOULIS MILLS Group (hereinafter the "Group"), beyond the Company includes subsidiaries which the Company controls directly or indirectly. Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU).
This report contains the financial review from January 01, 2021 to June 30, 2021, the important events that took place in the first six months of 2021, the estimated growth and development for the second half of 2021, the description of the significant risks and uncertainties for the second half of the fiscal year, the Group's and Company's significant transactions with their related parties, the most important facts that have been occurred until the date of the preparation of the Financial Statements and any other additional information required by legislation.
A. Financial Review for 01.01.2021 to 30.06.2021
The Group's Sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to € 60,97 million compared to € 54,52 million for the corresponding period of 2020, increased by 11,83%. At the same time, the Company's Sales amounted to € 54,25 million compared to € 48,01 million for the corresponding period of 2020, having increased by 13,00%.
Regarding the Sales per segment, a significant decrease was observed in the sold quantities of "Consumer Mill's Products & Mixtures for Bakery and Pastry" for the Group and the Company, since in the first half of 2021 they amounted to 10,1 thousand tones compared to 14,3 thousand tones in the previous period. That decrease affected correspondingly the sales of that product category, since they decreased significantly by 21,50% in the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The sold quantities of "Business Mill's Products" for the first half of 2021 for the Group, after the start of operation of the new Mill in Bulgaria in early 2020 and the continuous sales growth of the Group in Bulgaria, amounted to 116,4 thousand tones, having increased by 1,93% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, whereas the corresponding sold quantities of "Business Mill's Products" for the Company amounted to 102,6 thousand tones having decreased by 1,69% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Accordingly, the sales of that product category in the first half of 2021 for the Group and the Company amounted to € 41,20 million and € 37,43 million respectively, having increased by 5,62% and 3,12% respectively compared to the first half of the previous year. The sold quantities of "Mixtures & Raw Materials for Bakery and Pastry" in the first half of 2021, amounted to € 3,12 million from € 3,86 million compared to the corresponding period of 2020,
2
