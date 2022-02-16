Log in
    KYLO   GRS117123000

LOULIS MILLS S.A.

(KYLO)
Loulis Mills S A : Sustainable business models

02/16/2022
CSR Hellas (Hellenic Network for Corporate Social Responsibility) organized an online event on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 on subject "Sustainable business models: Best practices for corporate reporting of non-financial information" where a roundtable discussion took place between business representatives and stakeholders on the value of quality Sustainability disclosures, and in particular what a sustainable business model means and how it can be made public to participants. Among the speakers was the president of Loulis Mills, Mr. Nikos Loulis, who warmly thanked for the invitation and the proposal of the Network to participate in the panel and said, among other things, "The best information of the entire business world in Greece and especially small and medium ESG (environmental, social, governance) is essential as many companies still ignore the basic principles around ESGs. I would like to congratulate CSR Hellas as through this online event it continues to actively communicate to everyone the importance of ESG΄s in business and puts into practice its mission: "The consolidation of the principles of sustainability and responsible entrepreneurship."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_heyiFKU2zw

Disclaimer

Loulis Mills SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 11:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2020 0,72 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net Debt 2020 46,1 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 64,1x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 45,2 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart LOULIS MILLS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Loulis Mills S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOULIS MILLS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolaos S. Fotopoulos Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nikolaos Konstantinos Loulis Chairman
George Apostolos Mourelatos Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas G. Koutoupis Independent Non-Executive Director
Elisavet Kapelanou-Alexandri Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOULIS MILLS S.A.13.79%51
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.56%349 732
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.66%91 449
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-8.67%64 694
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.80%49 050
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.62%42 974