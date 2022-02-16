Loulis Mills S A : Sustainable business models

CSR Hellas (Hellenic Network for Corporate Social Responsibility) organized an online event on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 on subject "Sustainable business models: Best practices for corporate reporting of non-financial information" where a roundtable discussion took place between business representatives and stakeholders on the value of quality Sustainability disclosures, and in particular what a sustainable business model means and how it can be made public to participants. Among the speakers was the president of Loulis Mills, Mr. Nikos Loulis, who warmly thanked for the invitation and the proposal of the Network to participate in the panel and said, among other things, "The best information of the entire business world in Greece and especially small and medium ESG (environmental, social, governance) is essential as many companies still ignore the basic principles around ESGs. I would like to congratulate CSR Hellas as through this online event it continues to actively communicate to everyone the importance of ESG΄s in business and puts into practice its mission: "The consolidation of the principles of sustainability and responsible entrepreneurship."

