Loungers PLC - Bristol-based operator of Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside cafes and bars - Chair Alex Reilley sells 200,000 shares at 190 pence, worth GBP380,000, on Wednesday. The share sale was to settle a tax bill, Loungers says, and Reilley retains 6.8 million shares, a 6.5% stake. Before the market open on Wednesday, Loungers released its annual results. Pretax profit fell to GBP7.3 million in the financial year that ended April 16 from GBP21.6 million.

Current stock price: 191.00p, down 2.1% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 2.7%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

