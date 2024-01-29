Loungers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the operations of cafe bars and cafe restaurants. Its brands include Lounge, Brightside and Cosy Club. The Lounge is a neighborhood cafe/bar combining elements of a restaurant, the British pub and coffee shop culture. It has approximately 164 Lounges nationwide. It offers all-day dining, with the same menu served. The Cosy Clubs are formal restaurant bars offering reservations and table service, all-day offering and their focus is on hospitality and culture. The Cosy Clubs are typically located in city centers and larger market towns. customers use Cosy Clubs much like they use Lounges (for instance, for coffee or a quick lunch), in the evenings they are used more formally for drinks and dinner and frequently host larger tables celebrating a special occasion. It has approximately 31 Cosy Clubs nationwide.