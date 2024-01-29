Loungers PLC - Bristol-based operator of Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside cafes and bars - Announces the opening of its 250th site. Pionero Lounge in Rochdale opened Monday as the accelerated site opening programme across the UK continues. Restates belief that there is scope for at least 600 Lounges across the UK, on track to open 34 new sites in the current financial year alone.
Current stock price: 220.00 pence
12-month change: down 1.1%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
