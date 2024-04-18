(Alliance News) - Loungers PLC on Thursday said it has continued its "rapid" site rollout, with an opening every 10 days so far this year.

The Bristol-based operator of Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside cafes and bars said it now has 257 total sites currently.

In the past three months since its last update, Loungers said it has opened new Lounges in Bromsgrove, Chepstow, Macclesfield, Westwood Cross, Bracknell, Ilkley, Sidcup and Yeovil.

Loungers said nearly GBP1 million is invested into the local high street with each new Lounge site and an average of 30 new jobs are created.

"With a new site opening every 10 days so far this year across a wide variety of locations in the UK, Loungers continues to go from strength to strength with a fantastic pipeline ahead. We still firmly believe that there is scope for over 600 Lounges, and are more excited than ever about the future of this business," said Chair & Co-Founder Alex Reilley.

Shares in Loungers were down 2.6% to 210.40 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

