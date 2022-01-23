Love Global : Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

Quarterly customer cash receipts of $978k and net operating cash flow of $88k
Quarterly customer cash receipts of $978k, up 20% quarter-on-quarter and up 31% year-on-year
Ending quarterly cash balance of $1,406k, an increase of $87k quarter-on-quarter as a result of net operating cash flow of $88k and FX impact of -$1k
Quarterly expenditure was in line with internal budgets and was focused on the following areas:
Advertising and marketing expenditures of $409K
Staff costs including salaries and commissions of $266K
Quarterly customer cash receipts by city
Hong Kong: $691k customer cash receipts for the quarter, versus $644k in the previous quarter, up 7% quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher consultation volume and average order value
Singapore: $206k customer cash receipts for the quarter, versus $141k in the previous quarter, up 46% quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher consultation volume and average order value
Bangkok: $82k customer cash receipts for the quarter, versus $26k in the previous quarter, up 217% quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher consultation volume
Growth strategy
Grow personal matchmaking revenue by increasing lead volume and consultation volume in both existing and new cities
Grow online dating revenue by improving the Lovestruck app experience to convert more free users to paid users via membership subscriptions and virtual items
Selectively expand into new cities using capital efficient go-to market strategy driven by scalable online marketing channels
Love Group Ltd (ASX:LVE) is pleased to present its quarterly cash flow report and operational update for the quarter ending December 2021.
Love Group Founder and CEO, Michael Ye: "We saw continued rebound in cash receipts in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, primarily driven by higher consultation volumes in all three of our operating markets, partly as a result of lifting of COVID restrictions.
Looking ahead, we are hopeful that market conditions will improve to support strong consultation volumes, and we are continuing to improve our core Lovestruck dating app and website in advance of potentially scaling our business to new geographic markets that offer substantial revenue and EBITDA potential."
Cash position
Love Group had a cash position of $1.4 million as at 31 December 2021.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
During the quarter, the Company made payments of $75k to related parties and their associates, of which $74k was for director fees and $1k was for superannuation.
About Love Group
Love Group is a leading provider of dating services, including personal matchmaking, online dating and singles events. The company is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LVE.
The company's personal matchmaking services provide clients with custom matches recommended by the company's team of consultants and matching algorithms. The company currently has matchmaking offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.
The company's main online dating brand is the Lovestruck app & website, which primarily targets singles from age 30 to 60 that are seeking long-term, committed relationships.
