Love Global : Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C

Love Group Ltd (ASX:LVE) is pleased to present its quarterly cash flow report and operational update for the quarter ending December 2021.

Love Group Founder and CEO, Michael Ye: "We saw continued rebound in cash receipts in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, primarily driven by higher consultation volumes in all three of our operating markets, partly as a result of lifting of COVID restrictions.

Looking ahead, we are hopeful that market conditions will improve to support strong consultation volumes, and we are continuing to improve our core Lovestruck dating app and website in advance of potentially scaling our business to new geographic markets that offer substantial revenue and EBITDA potential."

Cash position

Love Group had a cash position of $1.4 million as at 31 December 2021.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

During the quarter, the Company made payments of $75k to related parties and their associates, of which $74k was for director fees and $1k was for superannuation.

About Love Group

Love Group is a leading provider of dating services, including personal matchmaking, online dating and singles events. The company is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker LVE.

The company's personal matchmaking services provide clients with custom matches recommended by the company's team of consultants and matching algorithms. The company currently has matchmaking offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

The company's main online dating brand is the Lovestruck app & website, which primarily targets singles from age 30 to 60 that are seeking long-term, committed relationships.

