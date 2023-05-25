Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Love Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   CA5471532054

LOVE PHARMA

(LUV)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:31:52 2023-05-18 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
01:00pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - Love Pharma Inc. (LUV)
NE
05/22Love Pharma Inc. will Change its Ticker to JOLT from LUV
CI
05/22Love Pharma Inc. will Change its Name to Jolt Health Inc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Love Pharma Inc. (LUV)

05/25/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 mai/May 2023) - Love Pharma Inc. (LUV) has announced a name and symbol change to Jolt Health Inc. (JOLT).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 26, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 25, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Love Pharma Inc. (LUV) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Jolt Health Inc. (JOLT).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 25 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 26 mai/May 2023
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : LUV
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : JOLT
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 479861 10 6
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 479861 10 6 3
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 547153205/CA5471532054

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about LOVE PHARMA
01:00pCse Bulletin : Name and Symbol Change - Love Pharma Inc. (LUV)
NE
05/22Love Pharma Inc. will Change its Ticker to JOLT from LUV
CI
05/22Love Pharma Inc. will Change its Name to Jolt Health Inc
CI
05/17Love pharma inc. announces change of name to 'jolt health inc.' and increased focus on ..
AQ
05/16LOVE PHARMA INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF NAME TO “JOLT HEALTH INC.” AND INCREAS..
AQ
05/01Love Pharma Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
05/01Love Pharma Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/05LOVE Pharma Inc. to Evaluate Mining Opportunities
CI
04/05Love pharma to evaluate mining opportunities
AQ
04/03Love pharm inc. announces grant of stock options
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,58 M -2,63 M -2,63 M
Net Debt 2022 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,76 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LOVE PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Love Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zachary T. Stadnyk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tatiana Kovaleva Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Maurice Chief Operating Officer
Mark T. Tommasi Independent Director
Douglas Taylor Director
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer