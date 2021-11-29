Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lovisa Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOV   AU000000LOV7

LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lovisa : Notification of cessation of securities - LOV

11/29/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 30, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

LOVAA

OPTION EXPIRING

2,701,832

Lapse of conditional right to

25/08/2021

VARIOUS DATES EX

securities because the

VARIOUS PRICES

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

LOVAC

OPTION EXPIRING

220,000

Lapse of conditional right to

01/02/2021

31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

LOVAC

OPTION EXPIRING

1,000,000

Lapse of conditional right to

23/11/2021

31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

LOVAB

OPTION EXPIRING

956,328

Lapse of conditional right to

23/11/2021

3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

LOVAB

OPTION EXPIRING

44,469

Lapse of conditional right to

22/11/2020

3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

602304503

1.3

ASX issuer code

LOV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

2,701,832

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

25/8/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of employee options as a result of performance hurdles not being met.

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

220,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

1/2/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 6

For personal use only

Notification of cessation of +securities

Number of securities that have ceased

1,000,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

23/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAB : OPTION EXPIRING 3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

956,328

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

23/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAB : OPTION EXPIRING 3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

44,469

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

22/11/2020

No

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment

For personal use only

Notification of cessation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 392 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 43,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2022 34,6 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 2 124 M 1 512 M 1 517 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 973
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lovisa Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,77 AUD
Average target price 20,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shane Fallscheer Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Chris Lauder Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brett Blundy Chairman
James Stephen King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sei Jin Alt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED74.49%1 515
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED277.92%5 468
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC132.82%4 317
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED22.19%1 788
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED0.00%928
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED69.40%301