Lovisa : Notification of cessation of securities - LOV

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

2,701,832

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 25/8/2021 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of employee options as a result of performance hurdles not being met.

ASX +Security Code and Description

LOVAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

220,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 1/2/2021 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment

