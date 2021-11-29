Lovisa : Notification of cessation of securities - LOV
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
LOVAA
OPTION EXPIRING
2,701,832
Lapse of conditional right to
25/08/2021
VARIOUS DATES EX
securities because the
VARIOUS PRICES
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
LOVAC
OPTION EXPIRING
220,000
Lapse of conditional right to
01/02/2021
31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
LOVAC
OPTION EXPIRING
1,000,000
Lapse of conditional right to
23/11/2021
31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
LOVAB
OPTION EXPIRING
956,328
Lapse of conditional right to
23/11/2021
3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
LOVAB
OPTION EXPIRING
44,469
Lapse of conditional right to
22/11/2020
3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
602304503
1.3
ASX issuer code
LOV
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
30/11/2021
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
LOVAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
2,701,832
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
25/8/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of employee options as a result of performance hurdles not being met.
ASX +Security Code and Description
LOVAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
220,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
1/2/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment
ASX +Security Code and Description
LOVAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $7.15
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Number of securities that have ceased
1,000,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
23/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment
ASX +Security Code and Description
LOVAB : OPTION EXPIRING 3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
956,328
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
23/11/2021
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment
ASX +Security Code and Description
LOVAB : OPTION EXPIRING 3-JUL-2023 EX $10.60
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
44,469
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
22/11/2020
No
Notification of cessation of +securities
Notification of cessation of +securities
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of executive LTI Options upon cessation of employment
Notification of cessation of +securities
