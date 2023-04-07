Advanced search
Lowe's announces stores will close again on easter sunday to allow associates to spend holiday with family
PR
03/30Lowe : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/30Lowes Companies Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
LOWE'S ANNOUNCES STORES WILL CLOSE AGAIN ON EASTER SUNDAY TO ALLOW ASSOCIATES TO SPEND HOLIDAY WITH FAMILY

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Company recognizes frontline associates' hard work with holiday off for fourth straight year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced all stores and contact centers will be closed Easter Sunday, April 9, to show appreciation for its frontline associates' continued dedication to serving customers. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lowe's has closed stores on Easter to provide associates the day off.

Lowe's stores will be closed on Easter for the fourth straight year to give associates the day off to spend with family.

"I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

As always, Lowes.com will be available to serve customers on Easter Sunday.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:
Steve Salazar 
Lowe's Companies, Inc. 
steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-announces-stores-will-close-again-on-easter-sunday-to-allow-associates-to-spend-holiday-with-family-301792374.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
