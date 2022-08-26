Log in
    LOW   US5486611073

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-26 pm EDT
200.99 USD   -4.73%
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

08/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents ($1.05) per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman 

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

704-881-4272


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301613323.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
