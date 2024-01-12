MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced the appointment of Margi Vagell as executive vice president, supply chain, effective March 1, 2024.

Vagell succeeds Don Frieson, who has served as executive vice president, supply chain since 2018, and advised the company last year of his intention to retire on April 1, 2024.

Vagell brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role. She has held numerous senior leadership positions since joining Lowe's in 2009, and has served as a senior vice president, general merchandising manager for over half of the company's merchandising departments since 2019. Vagell earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed the executive development program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She is vice chair of the Lowe's Foundation and serves on the boards of trustees for Queens University in Charlotte and Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana.

"Margi has extensive home improvement experience and, as a general merchandising manager, has partnered closely with our supply chain teams to develop our market delivery network, outline our omnichannel capabilities and ensure products are available at the right times in the right places for our customers," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Margi is inheriting a very tenured supply chain team with deep subject matter expertise, and she will bring an enhanced strategic acumen and inventory management expertise to our supply chain function."

"I'm honored and excited for this opportunity to build on my relationships with our talented supply chain team, and to continue the momentum Don has fostered to expand and transform this organization," said Vagell.

Ellison continued, "Don Frieson has been an integral part of my leadership team since I joined Lowe's. He engineered the transformation of our supply chain, championing the significant investments we've made to modernize and maximize our logistics, transportation and delivery systems. He drove the strategic build-out of our market delivery network, revamped our Command Center for quicker and more effective disaster response, and successfully navigated the global supply chain crisis during the pandemic. Don leaves our supply chain organization well-positioned for continued growth and success, and on behalf of everyone at Lowe's, we sincerely thank him for his service to the company and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

