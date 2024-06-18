Lowe's Companies, Inc.

2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Follow-up Q&A

The questions listed below were submitted by Lowe's shareholders during Lowe's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 31, 2024. We are providing answers to these questions to address topics that were not covered during the Q&A portion of the meeting in accordance with the meeting's Rules of Conduct. Questions below are presented as submitted by shareholders. Our responses to these questions, including any forward looking statements, are as of the date of the meeting (May 31, 2024) and we do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties (for additional information please refer to our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission).

Q. The conservative 1792 Exchange lists Lowes as High Risk, citing features such as the company's lack of viewpoint protections, use of ideological training, and provision of irreversible gender surgeries to children. Conversely, Lowes has a perfect 100 score from the liberal HRC's Corporate Equality Index because of many of the same corporate features. Given this clear political bias, is it really necessary for Lowes to be taking sides in the culture war?

A. Lowe's is committed to creating a workplace that benefits everyone, from our associates to our customers and communities. This begins with fostering an inclusive and compassionate workplace that embraces, respects and values people of all backgrounds and abilities. Lowe's delivers stronger results when our associates genuinely feel they belong. They are willing to share ideas, shaped by their unique experiences and offer insight into the broader communities they serve. Lowe's welcomes associates and customers to have their voices heard through several listening systems, including surveys, Open Door process, and the associate hotline. To work in retail is to serve others, which is why Lowe's is committed to our values of respect and service-mindedness.

Q. Will Lowes actively promote older workers?

A. Lowe's is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religious creed, sex, gender, age, ancestry, national origin, mental or physical disability or medical condition, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, military or veteran status, genetic information or any other category protected under federal, state or local law.

