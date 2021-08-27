Log in
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

08/27/2021
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eighty cents ($0.80) per share, payable November 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2021.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:       

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:       


Kate Pearlman   

Jackie Pardini Hartzell


704-775-3856  

704-758-4317


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

jaclyn.pardini@lowes.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301364472.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
