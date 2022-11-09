Advanced search
Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 16th

11/09/2022 | 05:39pm EST
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

What:

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 16



Where:

Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com.



How:

Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on Nov. 16, 2022 through Nov. 15, 2023 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q3 2022 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.   

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com


kate.pearlman@lowes.com


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-to-host-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-november-16th-301673735.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
