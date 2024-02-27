Lowe's: EPS down 22% in Q4
The home improvement chain explains this decline by a slowdown in consumer ('do it yourself') sales and unfavorable winter weather in January, while sales to professionals remained stable on a like-for-like basis.
For the year ahead, Lowe's anticipates adjusted EPS of between approximately $12 and $12.30, an operating margin of between 12.6 and 12.7%, and sales of $84 to $85 billion (-2 to -3% on a comparable basis).
