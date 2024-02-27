Lowe's: EPS down 22% in Q4

February 27, 2024 at 07:32 am EST Share

Lowe's Companies has reported a 22.4% drop in EPS to $1.77 for its fourth fiscal quarter (ended early February), on sales of $18.6 billion, down 6.2% on a like-for-like basis.



The home improvement chain explains this decline by a slowdown in consumer ('do it yourself') sales and unfavorable winter weather in January, while sales to professionals remained stable on a like-for-like basis.



For the year ahead, Lowe's anticipates adjusted EPS of between approximately $12 and $12.30, an operating margin of between 12.6 and 12.7%, and sales of $84 to $85 billion (-2 to -3% on a comparable basis).



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.