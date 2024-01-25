Lowe's Companies, Inc. is No. 2 worldwide in retail distribution of residential renovation products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - decorative products (35.3%): especially kitchen accessories, surface coatings products and paint; - building materials, woodworking and general plumbing products, electrical equipment, hardware products, etc. (32.4%); - lawn and garden and outdoor decoration (29.7%); - others (2.6%). As of 31/01/2022, products are marketed through a network of 1,971 outlets located in the United States (1,737) and Canada (234). The United Statesaccounts for 93.9% of net sales.

