Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc:
* LOWE’S IS CUTTING A LIMITED NUMBER OF CORPORATE JOBS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/5yjz8r2v Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|211.4 USD
|+0.40%
|-3.07%
|-4.95%
|09:23pm
|Lowe's to trim some corporate jobs - Bloomberg News
|RE
|09:16pm
|Lowe's Is Cutting A Limited Number Of Corporate Jobs - Bloomberg News
|RE
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc:
* LOWE’S IS CUTTING A LIMITED NUMBER OF CORPORATE JOBS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/5yjz8r2v Further company coverage:
|Lowe's to trim some corporate jobs - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Lowe's Is Cutting A Limited Number Of Corporate Jobs - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Home Depot, Lowe's Facing Soft Consumer Demand as Oppenheimer Downgrades Retailers
|MT
|The start of a new bull market?
|Oppenheimer Downgrades Lowe's to Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $230 From $275
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Cloudflare, IBM, Sage, Home Depot...
|Piper Sandler Raises Price Target on Lowe's to $245 From $218, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Lowe's and STAINMASTER Unveil 2024 Color of the Year
|CI
|Transcript : Lowe's Companies, Inc. Presents at NRF 2024: Retail?s Big Show, Jan-15-2024 11:20 AM
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Walmart closes a dozen stores following winter storm in the East Coast
|RE
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Lowe's to $229 From $203, Maintains Equalweight Rating
|MT
|Truist Securities Raises Price Target on Lowe's to $252 From $225, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Fed officials fail to calm investors
|Stifel Downgrades Lowe's Companies to Hold From Buy, Raises Price Target to $240 From $235
|MT
|Global banks see no recession, US companies are more circumspect
|RE
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Bank of Montreal, Lowe's, Salesforce, Zoom...
|Some companies alter diversity policies after conservatives' lawsuit threat
|RE
|New Cosmos USA Inc. Announces its 10-Year Battery-Powered Natural Gas Alarm's Availability at Lowes.com and in Select Lowe's Stores
|CI
|Transcript : Lowe's Companies, Inc. Presents at 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Dec-05-2023 08:45 AM
|Once-gloomy US retailers now signaling more holiday cheer after solid start to season
|RE
|Lowe's, Charlotte Hornets Extend Collaboration to Bolster Neighborhoods in North Carolina
|MT
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. and Charlotte Hornets Announce Partnership Extension
|CI
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Diageo, Netapp, Ulta Beauty, Walmart...
|RBC Trims Price Target on Lowe's to $190 From $194, Says Persistent Sales Softness Likely to Weigh on Margins Into 2024; Sector Perform Kept
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.96%
|121 B $
|+1.18%
|346 B $
|-8.84%
|5 368 M $
|-7.69%
|3 983 M $
|-1.38%
|2 854 M $
|-11.05%
|2 174 M $
|-11.11%
|1 996 M $
|-1.95%
|1 737 M $
|+0.42%
|1 646 M $
|+4.31%
|1 591 M $