Lowe's Names Juliette Pryor Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

04/10/2023
MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of Juliette Pryor as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective May 3, 2023. Pryor joins the company from Albertsons, where she served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Lowe's announces appointment of Juliette Pryor as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Pryor succeeds Bill McCanless, who has served as Lowe's executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary since 2015, and advised the company last year of his intention to retire at the end of May. 

Pryor brings to Lowe's more than 30 years of legal experience. Before joining Albertsons, she served as the general counsel of Cox Enterprises and as general counsel and chief compliance officer of US Foods. Previously, she worked at the law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and served as general counsel and corporate secretary at e.spire Communications. She started her career as in-house counsel at IBM Corporation and later served as legal advisor to the vice chairman of the U.S. International Trade Commission. Pryor received a bachelor's degree from Fisk University and a J.D. from Georgetown University, where she also received a master's degree from the school of foreign service.

"Juliette is an incredibly accomplished executive with an outstanding legal background, and the breadth and depth of her experience will be a great asset to Lowe's," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Juliette is an exceptional leader with strong legal and business acumen, and I'm excited that she will be part of our executive leadership team."

Ellison continued, "I thank Bill for his significant contributions to Lowe's. Over the years, his steady guidance and leadership have been invaluable. On behalf of everyone at Lowe's, we extend our sincere appreciation for his service to the company and wish him the best as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement." 

About Lowe's 
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:
Steve Salazar 
Lowe's Companies, Inc. 
steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


