Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies, Inc.    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lowe's Online Quarterly Sales More Than Doubled -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

Lowe's Cos. posted surging sales for the May-to-July quarter, joining a group of large retailers that have benefited from shifting consumer spending patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comparable sales, which include stores open at least a year, grew by 35.1% in the U.S., as people shopped at Lowe's for basic repair and maintenance projects, Chief Executive Marvin R. Ellison said. Demand for home repair strengthened as consumers redirected spending from other discretionary categories during the pandemic, Mr. Ellison added.

The chain of home-improvement stores, based in Mooresville, N.C., on Wednesday posted total sales of $27.3 billion, compared with $21 billion in last year's equivalent quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast sales of $24.32 billion.

All of the company's merchandising divisions recorded comparable-sales growth of greater than 20%, and comparable sales rose by at least 30% in each of the company's U.S. geographic regions. Sales on Lowes.com more than doubled, growing by 135%, the company said.

On a conference call with analysts, Mr. Ellison said Lowe's results represented strong retail fundamentals and market-share growth that will support the company beyond a short-term surge.

"It's difficult for a company our size to grow sales by 35% comp without having some significant market-share gain that's happening as well," he said.

Lowe's shares, which were up about 32% year to date through Tuesday, climbed a further 0.7% to nearly $160 on Wednesday.

As the coronavirus pandemic refashioned the U.S. economy, changing consumer habits have bolstered large retailers. Cancellations of vacations and other leisure activities have left people with more to spend on home projects -- augmented by federal stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits.

In the home-improvement category, growth from do-it-yourself projects outpaced growth from sales to contractors for both Lowe's and competitor Home Depot Inc. in the latest quarter. People did more work themselves during the pandemic as they had more time at home and were less willing to bring in outside professionals, Lowe's executives said.

That trend played to Lowe's advantage in the quarter, given that it relies less on sales to contractors than Home Depot does.

"Our pro business is growing, but DIY has always been our strength, and we think that we're benefiting from the current trends," Mr. Ellison told analysts.

Lowe's is working to amplify sales to professionals as well, Mr. Ellison added, citing new programs to help contractors connect with customers during the pandemic.

Home Depot on Tuesday reported U.S. comparable sales growth of 25% in the fiscal second quarter, as higher sales of items such as riding lawn mowers and patio furniture helped make up for relatively softer sales of countertops, kitchens and other items that need professional installation.

Big retailers that sell a broader range of products have gotten a significant boost from shoppers as well. On Tuesday, Walmart Inc. reported comparable U.S. sales growth of 9.3% in the latest quarter as e-commerce revenue nearly doubled. Comparable sales at Target Corp. rose 24% in the quarter, with comparable online sales surging by 195% year over year.

Lowe's profit was $2.83 billion, or $3.74 a share, compared with earnings of $1.68 billion, or $2.14 a share, in the same three months of last year. Adjusting for special items, profit was $3.75 a share. Analysts had forecast an adjusted profit of $2.92 a share.

Citing economic uncertainty, Lowe's declined to provide forward-looking financial guidance, having withdrawn previous guidance in May.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. -0.10% 157.54 Delayed Quote.31.86%
TARGET CORPORATION 12.18% 153.73 Delayed Quote.6.78%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.82% 282.4 Delayed Quote.30.51%
WALMART INC. -1.55% 132.5899 Delayed Quote.13.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
12:43pLowe's Online Quarterly Sales More Than Doubled -- Update
DJ
11:01aLOWE : Launches Tool Rental Program Nationwide
PR
08:52aLOWES COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07:26aLowe's Online Quarterly Sales More Than Doubled
DJ
07:02aLOWE : DIY projects ramp up in pandemic, and so do sales at Lowe's
AQ
06:35aLOWE : Reports Surging 2Q Profit, Revenue
DJ
06:09aLOWE'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aLOWE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Sales And Earnings Results
PR
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then Americans Remodeled
DJ
08/14LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 899 M - -
Net income 2021 5 324 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 164,59 $
Last Close Price 157,91 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Independent Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ralph Alvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.31.86%119 222
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.30.51%306 524
KINGFISHER PLC27.00%7 664
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-2.50%6 583
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-8.50%5 132
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE28.04%2 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group