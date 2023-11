Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos on Tuesday cut its annual comparable sales forecast for a second time this year, as inflation-hit consumers cut back spending on big home-improvement projects.

The company now expects full-year comparable sales to decline 5%, compared with a fall of 2% to 4% estimated previously. Analysts on average expect a 3.4% drop, according to LSEG IBES data. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)