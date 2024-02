Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos forecast annual sales below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, in signs that recovery in the home improvement market would take longer than expected as consumer spending on big home renovations remained under pressure.

The company expects comparable sales to be down 2% to 3% in fiscal 2024, while analysts on average expect a 1.13% drop, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)