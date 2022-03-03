Lowell Resources Fund : LRT Monthly Update - February 2022

MONTHLY UPDATE

Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. ABN 36 006 769 982 AFSL 345674 February 2022

February 2022 Performance Summary:

Lowell Resources Fund (ASX: LRT)

The Lowell Resources Fund estimated net asset value ('NAV') at the end of February 2022 was approximately $56.4m, compared to $55.6m million at the end of January 2022.

The NAV per unit finished the month of February at $1.922/unit (vs $1.896/unit at 31

January 2022), an increase of 1.4%. The traded unit price of the ASX listed LRT units at month end was $1.935/unit.