Lowell Resources Fund : LRT Monthly Update - November 2021

MONTHLY UPDATE November 2021

Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. LRT

Fund Investment Actions - November 2021

In November, the Fund sold its holding in advanced WA gold explorer Apollo Consolidated into a contested takeover, which was won by Ramelius Resources. The Fund remains positioned for further consolidation in the West Australian gold sector, in November increasing exposure to Saturn Metals. The Fund also increased its holdings in Kingwest Resources, Carawine Resources, Lefroy Exploration and upcoming IPO Larvotto Resources.

In west Africa, the Fund adjusted its holdings by selling a small amount of Predictive Discovery and using proceeds for further investment in Marvel Gold, and initial stakes in African Gold and Turaco Gold. In the Americas, the Fund added to its positions in Newfoundland explorer Matador Mining and Mexico gold-silver explorer Mithril Resources, and invested in Argentina-focused E2 Metals.

With the energy crunch driving continued strong demand for fossil fuels, the Fund invested in NT/Qld focused gas producer Central Petroleum, and took an initial stake in unlisted Mongolia-focused gas player Telmen Energy, as well as O&G services group Matrix Composites & Engineering. The Fund took advantage of announced corporate discussions at Vimy Resources by exiting the remainder of its holding, but maintained uranium exposure through a new holding in Argonaut Resources. The Fund also sold out of Pure Hydrogen after its very strong share price run.

The Fund continued to switch some of its nickel exposure from Centaurus Metals, and from TSX listed Talon Metals, to Azure Minerals.

While maintaining a positive outlook for the sector, after taking profits, cash represents 10.6% of the portfolio. The Fund's focus is on exploration and early-stage evaluation, which is the best-returning part of the Lassonde Curve. In recent months the Fund has locked in profits resulting from excitement about individual discoveries or commodities. The Fund continues to invest in early-stage companies where we see opportunities to make large returns.

Bauxite Uranium Helium COMMODITY EXPOSURE 0% 1% Mining Services Mineral Sands Fertilisers 2% 30 NOVEMBER 2021 1% 0% Cash 3% 11% Nickel 7% Gold & PGM Battery 46% 4%

O&G

8%