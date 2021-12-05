Lowell Resources Fund : LRT Monthly Update - November 2021

The Lowell Resources Fund net asset value ('NAV') at the end of November 2021 was approximately $57.1m compared to $56.5 million at the end of October, representing a 1.1% increase.
The NAV per unit finished the month of November at $1.948/unit (vs $1.927/unit at 31 October 2021). The traded unit price of the ASX listed LRT units at month end was $1.80/unit.
FUND OVERVIEW
Lowell Resources Funds
Management Limited
6 February 2004
LRT
Annual
FUND SNAPSHOT 30 November 2021
NAV per unit
$1.948
No. of Units on issue
29,299,825
Market Price (ASX)
$1.80 / unit
Net Asset Value
$57.1m
August 2021 Distribution
$0.15/unit
Market Capitalisation
$52.7m
For personal use only
MONTHLY UPDATE
November 2021
Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. LRT
Fund Investment Actions - November 2021
In November, the Fund sold its holding in advanced WA gold explorer Apollo Consolidated into a contested takeover, which was won by Ramelius Resources. The Fund remains positioned for further consolidation in the West Australian gold sector, in November increasing exposure to Saturn Metals. The Fund also increased its holdings in Kingwest Resources, Carawine Resources, Lefroy Exploration and upcoming IPO Larvotto Resources.
In west Africa, the Fund adjusted its holdings by selling a small amount of Predictive Discovery and using proceeds for further investment in Marvel Gold, and initial stakes in African Gold and Turaco Gold. In the Americas, the Fund added to its positions in Newfoundland explorer Matador Mining and Mexico gold-silver explorer Mithril Resources, and invested in Argentina-focused E2 Metals.
With the energy crunch driving continued strong demand for fossil fuels, the Fund invested in NT/Qld focused gas producer Central Petroleum, and took an initial stake in unlisted Mongolia-focused gas player Telmen Energy, as well as O&G services group Matrix Composites & Engineering. The Fund took advantage of announced corporate discussions at Vimy Resources by exiting the remainder of its holding, but maintained uranium exposure through a new holding in Argonaut Resources. The Fund also sold out of Pure Hydrogen after its very strong share price run.
The Fund continued to switch some of its nickel exposure from Centaurus Metals, and from TSX listed Talon Metals, to Azure Minerals.
While maintaining a positive outlook for the sector, after taking profits, cash represents 10.6% of the portfolio. The Fund's focus is on exploration and early-stage evaluation, which is the best-returning part of the Lassonde Curve. In recent months the Fund has locked in profits resulting from excitement about individual discoveries or commodities. The Fund continues to invest in early-stage companies where we see opportunities to make large returns.
MONTHLY UPDATE
Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. LRT
only
Fund Top Holdings
Predictive Discovery (PDI.ASX) continued to
extend the depth of its 3.6Moz NE Bankan gold
deposit in Guinea, west Africa, with intercepts such
as 24m at 8.8 g/t Au from 463m and 20m at 7.3 g/t
Au from 511m.
use
De Grey Mining (DEG.ASX) announced infill
drilling results for the proposed Brolga Stage 1 pit
at the 9.0Moz Mallina gold project. Assays included
127m at 2.0g/t Au and 93m at 2.2 g/t Au.
Caravel Minerals (CVV.ASX) announced an
upgrade of the mineral resource at its namesake
copper deposit in the WA wheatbelt, increasing the
personal
contained copper by 53% to 1.86Mt Cu. Updated
scoping study economics have a base case pre-tax
NPV7 of A$1.44bn at a US$4.00/lb Cu price.
Azure Minerals (AZS.ASX) announced the highest
nickel and copper grades to date from drilling at its
60% owned Andover project in the Pilbara, WA.
Results from the VC-07 East deposit included 5.0%
Ni over 1.5m and 4.9% Cu over 1.1m. Heritage
approvals were received to drill a number of high
priority regional EM anomalies.
Talon Metals (TL.TSX) announced further high
grade intersections at its 51%-owned Tamarack
nickel project in Minnesota, USA. Ongoing drilling
at the CGO West area intersected 15m at 7.4%
Nieq and 10m at 6.9% Cueq.
For
Fund Top Performer
Kingwest Resources (KWR.ASX) share price
rose 76% in November. KWR has discovered
extensive, open-ended "Kanowna Belle style" gold
mineralization under salt lake cover at its new Sir
Laurance prospect south of Menzies in WA. Best
results from early stage drilling include 28m at
1.9g/t Au and 3m at 6.5 g/t Au. Mineralisation has
been intersected over at least 1.2km of strike and
400m across strike.
November 2021
Company
Commodity
% of Gross
Investments
Cash
Cash
10.6%
Predictive
Gold
7.7%
Discovery
Musgrave
Gold
6.0%
Minerals
Genesis Minerals
Gold
5.5%
De Grey
Gold
4.7%
Mining
Caravel Minerals
Copper
3.6%
Azure Minerals
Nickel
3.5%
Talon
Nickel
3.4%
Metals
Red Dirt Metals
Lithium
2.5%
Blue Star Helium
Helium
2.4%
South Harz
Potash
2.4%
Potash
MONTHLY UPDATE
November 2021
Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. LRT
only
Performance Comparison - November
2021
Over the past 12 months, the Lowell Resources Fund's change in underlying net asset value per unit
(inclusive of distributions and after fees and expenses) was 47.2%, and 87.8% pa over two years. The
Fund has outperformed the benchmark S&P/ASX Small Resources Index (XSRD), the ASX Resources
use
300 Index, and the ASX 200 Index over one, two, five and ten years.
Total Portfolio
LRT Change in
S&P/ASX Small
ASX Resources
ASX 200 Index
Performance to 30
NAV per unit incl
Resources Index
300 Index
November 2021
distributions
(XSRD)
12 months
47.5%
+33.9%
12.3%
15.5%
2 years p.a.
87.8% pa
+24.8% pa
7.2% pa
6.4% pa
personal
5 years p.a.
24.4% pa
+13.0% pa
13.7% pa
10.1% pa
10 years p.a.
15.2% pa
-3.1% pa
4.5% pa
10.4% pa
The LRT.ASX traded unit price at the end of November was $1.80/unit, compared to $1.76/unit at the end
of October.
Market Notes
• U.S. inflation again exceeded expectations by a wide margin, and Fed Chairman Jay Powell said it
was time to "retire" the word "transitory". The headline and core rates hit 30-year highs. U.S.
consumer prices jumped 6.2% on an annual basis in October - the highest reading since 1990,
while core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, was up 4.6% year-over-year, marking the
largest increase since August 1991.
• US$ gold finished November at US$1,775/oz, down slightly from October, after Powell said "The
economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high. It is therefore appropriate in my view
For
to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases…perhaps a few months sooner". The
gold price had risen around U$100/oz in mid-November following the jump in inflation, before
falling back following news of Jerome Powell's second term as governor of the US Federal
Reserve. The US dollar traded at a 16-month high.
• China reported PPI in October was up 13.5% vs a year earlier (up from 10.7% in September),
representing the fastest factory gate price rise in 26 years.
• Japan reported wholesale inflation hit a forty year high.
• Benchmark 10-year US bond yields fell over the month finishing at 1.44% pa (down from 1.55%),
and real US interest rates dropped back below negative 1.0%.
For personal use only
MONTHLY UPDATE
November 2021
Lowell Resources Funds Management Ltd. LRT
Joe Biden's US$1.2trn infrastructure bill was passed, including $US73 billion for electric grid and power structures, $US66 billion for rail, $US65 billion for broadband and $US55 billion for water infrastructure.
Oil prices fell around 20% in November. In response to US gasoline prices hitting a 7-year high, the US government announced it would release 50 million barrels from its strategic reserves in concert with China, Japan, India, South Korea and the UK. Nevertheless, this was less than anticipated and had little effect. However, the spread of the Omicron covid variant, and Powell's comments on accelerating tapering of bond purchases at month's end, did crunch the oil price, with the NYMEX oil price falling over $20/bbl from 'Black Friday'.
U.S.oil production remains about 12% below February 2020 levels, according to US Department of Energy data. That's equivalent to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's entire output. US crude inventories fell below the five year minimum for the time of year. However, US shale oil production is set to hit record levels of 5mmbbl/day and Deloitte estimated that shale producers were making more money than at any time since the shale "revolution" began.
Henry Hub, the US naturalgas benchmark, traded at just under $5 per mmbtu, more than double the price at the beginning of the year.
UK naturalgas prices increased ~17% in one trading session after Germany's energy regulator suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 Natural gas pipeline from Russia. European gas stores could drop to zero if cold weather during the northern winter boosts demand. Nuclear reactors in France, an exporter of electricity, have limited availability due to pandemic-related maintenance delays. German inflation surged to 6%, the highest level since 1992, with the main driver being energy prices. Spanish inflation also hit a near 3-decade high.
In Australia Incitec Pivot announced it will close the Gibson Island fertiliser plant in Queensland in 2023, saying it could not find a newgas contract at acceptable rates. Prices for ammonia, a key input into ammonium nitrate fertiliser, hit a record high in the US, while the CEO of European fertilizer producer Yara said that the cost to produce ammonia had increased 10-fold over the past year.
Copper stocks at warehouses tracked by the London Metal Exchange remained historically low. Goldman Sachs predicted visible copper stockpiles could be depleted by February. China's copper premium spiked to the highest in at least six years as base metals extended their rebound on constrained supply and depleted inventories. The premium paid by buyers looking to get hold of copper in China jumped to US$345 per tonne mid-month. The spike came after inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to the lowest level since 2009.
China's economy was impacted by the energy crisis and responses to the property development. Chinese regulators told banks to issue more loans to property companies.Iron ore prices received a shot in the arm and rose back over US$100/t following China's expectations of a re-start of 16 idled pig iron blast furnaces. Steel production curbs, to help cut emissions ahead of the Winter Olympics in February, and a slowdown in the property sector, were the main causes behind the iron ore price halving in recent times. On the supply side, the three main producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP have all downgraded their 2021 iron ore production estimates this quarter.
The Baltic Dry Exchange index more than halved from its peak in October and Pacific container rates fell. In China, after a runup since April, dry bulk freight rates have fallen steeply on the back of easing China port congestion, falling Chinese steel production and sharp drop in iron ore, thermal coal as well as other raw commodity prices. Major US retailers said they had imported most of their holiday supplies. However, there were still 71 container ships waiting to dock off California (pre-pandemic offshore waiting was rare).
China imposed mandatory quarantines on cargo crews of up to 49 days. China has also banned crew changes for foreign seafaring crews in China. The International Chamber of Shipping said the new
regulations would have a cumulative impact on the supply chain and cause further disruptions.
Lowell Resources Fund published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:01:04 UTC.